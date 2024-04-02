bjdlzx

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) is managing to increase free cash flow to meet stock market and debt market demands (as covered previously) to get that debt ratio down while demonstrating the ability to repay debt at a perceived reasonable pace. As long as progress keeps going, this stock will eventually recover. The news has not really changed. But market patience keeps wearing thin. Nonetheless, management has a few more improvement avenues than was the case before the recent acquisitions. The difference is that management can now grow crude oil production as a percentage of product mix.

Therefore, production in total does not need to grow for profitability and free cash flow to grow. That is an important step. The other important step is that management essentially kept the debt ratio about the same as fiscal year 2022 despite the fact that WTI prices (CL1:COM) were materially lower in the latest fiscal year.

Free Cash Flow

Management significantly increased the company capabilities to have free cash flow through acquisitions.

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow Calculation (Ring Energy Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

The amazing part is that free cash flow grew even though oil prices were generally lower in the latest year. But honestly, that is exactly what needed to happen. The major reason for the change was the unfavorable change in operating assets and liabilities. However, just getting cash flow close enough for something like that to happen is a major victory. Most companies would not have had a chance given the commodity price declines.

Elsewhere in the presentation, management noted that the wells breakeven in the $30 dollar range. So, the profitability of the wells is not the problem. The problem is that management did not have enough wells drilled before covid hit and changed market (and debt market) expectations to a free cash flow model from a reserve-based model.

All the things that management did before covid were considered conservative. But that changed overnight with the covid shutdown because asset stories "went out the window." Those asset stories were no longer valued. Only cash flow from production meant anything. What was once conservative became a really tight financial situation literally overnight.

Clearly, management is making good progress as the debt ratio held steady with fiscal year 2022 despite the lower commodity prices. It is also clear that management needs to keep making progress on the free cash flow. But now they appear to be on their way to getting where they need to go.

Founders Acquisition

Management mentioned that the fourth quarter was the first full quarter to include the results of the Founder's acquisition.

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow (Ring Energy Corporate Presentation Roth Conference March 18, 2024)

Now commodity prices did improve somewhat as the fiscal year ended. But it would also appear that the last acquisition, which was made for debt, was very much accretive to the GAAP cash flow and free cash flow. Management mentioned that the latest acquisition will allow the percentage of oil produced to increase. That is now reflected in the 2024 guidance. It will likely take a few more quarters to be sure. But from the chart above, the results are definitely encouraging.

Increasing Oil Percentage

If management can either hold production per well constant (on average) while increasing the oil percentage, then the company breakeven drops and free cash flow increases at comparable commodity price levels. The key is that the benefits to an increasing oil percentage outweigh whatever unfavorable happens to total production (if indeed it were to happen).

Ring Energy 2024 Operating Guidance Due To Founders Acquisition (Ring Energy Corporate Presentation Roth Conference March 18, 2024)

Management appears to be guiding to a slight production increase as well as an oil percentage of production increase. That gives management two ways to increase free cash flow in the current fiscal year.

Keep in mind that it takes time for enough new wells to materially increase the percentage of oil produced by the company overall. Combine that with the fact that these wells tend to not be high volume wells.

Many companies are reporting a decline in drilling and completion costs. Some of that appears to come from the absence of all the bottlenecks that happened from the rapid ramp-up after covid.

Some of the decline appears to be coming from the decline of raw material costs like steel. The rest appears to be due to the decline in industry activity because natural gas prices are too low for dry gas producers to make money.

Technology advances also play a part in the cost decrease as operations add more efficiency over time.

The summary of everything appears to mean that the acquisitions in total are doing exactly what they are supposed to do. It also looks like more are needed. But now, the idea that the oil percentage of the production mix combined with the fact that capital dollars are now going further (thanks to pricing declines) means that management can make financial progress until another acquisition appears. That may be a small step. But it was a badly needed small step.

Under-Valued Stock Price

In the meantime, the price-earnings ratio is much too low for this company's prospects.

Ring Energy Income Statement (Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Note that there is a considerable fourth quarter hedging gain. But all that gain does is reverse what happened earlier in the fiscal year with hedging. The full year does not have that much of a hedging effect. That is important as the market does not really value hedging gains or losses. The market cares about the long-term view of operations.

That means the price of the stock divided by the earnings per share is extremely low in this market. What is unusual is that many consider current commodity prices to be on the low side.

Commodity prices have been strengthening for some time. Another fiscal year like 2022 would enable management to make satisfactory debt progress in the eyes of the market. Right now, that appears to be a good possibility that would likely cause the stock price to revalue upwards (materially).

Yet the stock is priced clearly for another disaster like fiscal year 2020. But in that year this company literally lived off the hedge income and shut production down completely for a while when oil prices went negative. This company actually came through 2020 in pretty good shape. Except the market did not value the hedging income and so priced the stock for failure. Management got no credit for a darn good hedging strategy that probably saved the company.

Now there is no disaster in sight. But the stock is priced that way anyway. As a smaller producer, the journey to more free cash flow is what will likely result in a better stock price valuation. This management has done what it needs to in the way of meeting debt market demands. Many will remember that the company sold stock in fiscal year 2020 to start the transition to more free cash flow. This will take some patience. But management will get there.

Conclusion

Obviously, what began as a low debt conservative strategy for a development stage company became a higher risk when not enough production was hit by the coronavirus shutdowns that drove oil prices negative. Management is still doing what it can with the "hand it was dealt." Sometimes Mr. Market is very unfair. But if you want the company to survive, you learn the new rules and get where you have to go.

Ring Energy Fiscal Year And First Quarter Guidance (Ring Energy Corporate Presentation Roth Conference March 18, 2024)

This company is doing just that. In doing so, Ring Energy, Inc. is an above average risk idea that is probably only suitable for speculators who can handle the higher risk. For them this is probably a strong buy as management is making progress towards a suitable debt goal. It is going to take some patience. But when management gets to "the end" this stock should begin to revalue as management forms a suitable track record.

Notice management has emphasized that 1% increase in the percentage of oil produced. It should also be noted that the acquisitions have raised the production volume over the last few years. So, there is a little more "bang" to that one percent due to the production volume increase. Capital spending is also going a little further which could aid the increase of free cash flow to pay down debt.

The general business idea here is fantastic, and it on paper it should have succeeded big time. But what was considered a conservative idea to acquire the Northwest Shelf became nearly unacceptable debt levels in the eyes of the market during the coronavirus challenges. Most would call that unfair. But that is how the market operates, and investors always need to be prepared for something like that. This industry is known for fast changes.

Luckily, debt levels were such that a stock and warrant deal kept the market happy until suitable acquisitions could be found. Long-term there is more work to be done. But management appears to be focused on the task at hand. Value may still be in the doghouse. But Ring Energy, Inc. management is working to change that.