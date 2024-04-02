12 Dividend Increases Expected In April 2024

PM Images

We are always on the lookout for dividend increases! Whether it is on our website or social media platforms, we are always sharing dividend increase news. In this article, we are featuring 12 expected dividend increases in April 2024!

Why do we suspect these companies are going to announce a dividend increase in April? The dividend stocks featured in this article all have a history of announcing their annual dividend increases in April. The funny thing about large, blue-chip dividend-paying stocks is that they are generally pretty consistent with dividend announcements. Management teams prefer announcing and paying dividends around the same time every quarter. Plus, shareholders like us also enjoy the predictability and consistency of dividend payments. Especially once you retire and live off of your dividend income!

The same consistency applies for dividend increase announcements. For the most part, companies announce their annual dividend increases in the same month every year. (Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule.) Each of the featured dividend stocks, when reviewing their history, have announced dividend increases in April in recent history. That is why we are so confident that each of the featured dividend stocks will once again increase its dividend in April.

Why Dividend Increases Matter

Dividends are the foundation of our goal to reach financial freedom. We continuously invest in dividend growth stocks to grow our passive income. If you haven't figured it out by now, we eat, sleep, and breathe dividends! In 2024, with high inflation, buying undervalued dividend stocks that increase your dividend is as crucial as ever.

That is why dividend growth is a major deciding factor in all of our stock purchase decisions. It is the third metric of our Dividend Stock Screener for a reason. For each stock, we review a company's history of increasing dividends (consecutive annual dividend increases) and its five-year average dividend growth rate!

Actual Dividend Increases in March 2024

Last month, we featured 8 dividend stocks that were expected to announce dividend increases in March. Let's see how the actual dividend increases compared to each stock's five-year average dividend growth rate.

General Dynamics (GD): 7.6% (ABOVE Five-Year Average of 7.26%) Oracle Corporation (ORCL): NO INCREASE Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): 4.2% (ABOVE Five-Year Average of 2.71%) Best Buy Co. (BBY) 2.2% (BELOW Five-Year Average of 15.38%) Dollar General (DG): NO INCREASE Williams-Sonoma (WSM): 26% (ABOVE Five-Year Average of 15.92%) American Tower (AMT): 4.7% Dividend Cut Realty Income (O): .2% (BELOW Five-Year Average of 3.66% - As expected, since this was quarterly)

Expected Dividend Increases in April 2024

Now, let's look ahead to April 2024 and review the expected dividend increases in the upcoming month. We are expecting 12 dividend increases. Hopefully more will announce dividend increases than last month. That was very disappointing.

In this section, we will present two dividend yields: the current dividend yield as of 4/1/24 and the forecasted dividend yield. The forecasted dividend yield is the potential future dividend yield for the stock if management announces a dividend increase in line with their five-year average dividend growth rate.

Dividend Stock #1: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

We are starting this article off in style. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King that is near and dear to our hearts. Bert and his wife each purchased 1 share per week until they reached 100 shares. Now, we owned a combined 200+ shares of the king. You bet we are pumped up and anxiously awaiting this dividend announcement. This is the first dividend announcement since the split-off of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE). While Johnson & Johnson historically announces dividend increases in the mid-single digit percent range, the number may be different this year due to the impact of the split-off.

Current Dividend Yield: 3.01% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 3.18%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 60+

2023 Dividend Increase: 5.31%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.75%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #2: Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble is one of our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks for a reason. High dividend growth has never been Procter & Gamble's game. The company offers a modest dividend yield and modest dividend growth to pair with its impressive brand portfolio. Despite being up 9% in 2024, P&G is only up 7% over the last 52 weeks.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.32% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.45%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 67+

2023 Dividend Increase: 3%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.58%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #3: W.W. Grainger (GWW)

Grainger's stock price has surged to over $1,000 per share in 2024. The stock is up over 47% in the last 52 weeks. You read that right... nearly 50%! The company's dividend yield has dropped below 1% due to the unprecedented stock price appreciation. Will management surprise investors with a huge, double-digit dividend percent increase that crushes its 5-year average dividend growth rate due to strong performance? That's a question we cannot wait to see answered this month.

Current Dividend Yield: .73% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: .78%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 52+

2023 Dividend Increase: 8.14%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 6.46%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #4: Costco (COST)

Costco is one of my stocks that got away. I always want to invest in Costco; however, the timing and valuation is never right. Costco has an interesting dividend philosophy. The company averages 12% annual dividend growth each year in its consistent dividend. Then, every few years, the company announces an insane special dividend. In 2023, management announced a $15 per share special dividend that is more than triple the stock's current annual dividend ($4.08 per share).

Current Dividend Yield: .56% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: .63%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 19+

2023 Dividend Increase: 13.33%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 12.34%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #5: Apple (AAPL)

Apple may or may not announce its dividend in April. The company switches between the very end of April or the beginning of May. However, since there isn't one clear cut month for the announcement, we are going to include it in this article. It is surprising that Apple doesn't have a higher dividend yield or dividend growth rate. The stock has plenty of cash to do it if they wanted! It seems as if the stock pays a dividend to check a box versus making it a part of a shareholder's total return package. However, the stock more than makes up for it with strong appreciation! Now that Meta (META) is a dividend stock, it will be interesting to see if Apple flexes its muscles and announces a strong dividend increase to counter.

Current Dividend Yield: .56% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: .59%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 10+

2023 Dividend Increase: 4.35%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.63%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #6: International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM is the most intriguing stock on this list, in my opinion. IBM has been plagued with slow dividend growth over the last five years. Sure, the company is a Dividend Aristocrat. However, the dividend growth has left a lot to be desired. Now, IBM is riding the AI boom and the stock price has soared. It is up 43% over the last 52 weeks. Will this translate into strong dividend growth during the year? That's why I'm eagerly awaiting this announcement.

Current Dividend Yield: 3.48% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 3.55%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 28+

2023 Dividend Increase: .61%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 2.05%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #7: Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Like Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark sports a strong consumer staple portfolio in a tough, inflationary economic environment. The company has a strong yield (3.9%) and a below-average dividend growth rate (3.39%). The signs are pointing to more of the same in terms of dividend growth for this Dividend King.

Current Dividend Yield: 3.77% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 3.90%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 51+

2023 Dividend Increase: 3.39%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 3.39%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #8: Sysco (SYY)

Sysco is the 5th Dividend King to be featured in this article! SYY is up 10% in 2024. 2023 was a pathetic year for Sysco shareholders due to the weak dividend growth. The 2% increase in 2023 fell very short of the company's 6% five-year average dividend growth rate.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.46% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 53+

2023 Dividend Increase: 2.04%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 6.24%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #9: Travelers Companies (TRV)

Travelers is off to a fantastic start in 2024. The stock price is up 20% year-to-date. Further, Travelers is up 32% over the last 52 weeks and 65% over the last 5 years. Insurance companies benefit from returns on their investment portfolios, so it makes sense why an insurance company is performing well. Especially as the S&P 500 and Dow continues to set records on a daily basis. Let's see how this translates to dividend growth.

Current Dividend Yield: 1.74% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 1.83%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 21+

2023 Dividend Increase: 7.53%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.37%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #10: The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company is a favorite in the dividend investing community due the company's solid yield and consistent dividend growth. The yield will never be the highest in the utility sector (4%) and the dividend growth will never blow you away (3% on average). However, the company makes up for its lack of flash with its remarkably consistent dividend.

Current Dividend Yield: 3.90% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 4.02%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 22+

2023 Dividend Increase: 2.94%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 3.13%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #11: Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Raytheon is a dividend stock I would like to review further. The Aerospace and Defense giant is up 16% in 2024. Raytheon offers a modest dividend (2.42%) and a solid dividend growth rate (5.5%). Plus, the company operates in a sector that has a primary customer with an unlimited budget (the defense budget). That is a recipe for long-term dividend growth success.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.42% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.55%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 30+

2023 Dividend Increase: 7.27%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 5.50%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #12: Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Last, but definitely not least, we are ending this article with our 6th Dividend King. Parker-Hannifin is a quiet Dividend King with an impressive dividend growth rate (14% five-year average). Parker-Hannifin is up 62% over the last 52 weeks! I can't see any reason why the stock will not match its average dividend growth rate with such strong performance. We will keep our fingers crossed and hope we are right.

Current Dividend Yield: 1.07% (as of 4/1/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 1.22%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 67+

2023 Dividend Increase: 11.28%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 14.26%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Summary

This will be an exciting month for dividend increases. 12 dividend increases expected in April 2024. Of course, there will be other stocks that are expected to announce dividend increases that were not featured on this list. We can't get to them all! If you know of a stock we left out, please share them in the comment section below.

From this list, I own 3 dividend stocks: JNJ, PG and IBM.

How many dividend stocks from this list do you own? Are you as excited about dividend increases his month as we are?