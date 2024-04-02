The self-storage has become materially oversupplied resulting in a greater than 30% drop in street rents from the 2022 peak. More supply remains in the pipeline which I believe will drop rates even further and make Existing Customer Rate Increases (ECRI) significantly more punishing to occupancy. The damage to the sector is readily apparent in industry reports and was the primary subject of 4Q conference calls which made it evident those participating in self-storage are painfully aware of the tough times ahead.

The Extra Space Storage Short Thesis

Despite the clear headwinds referenced above, the stock market seems blissfully unaware of the challenges with the self-storage real estate investment trusts, or REITs, still trading at a substantial premium. I find the funds from operations, or FFO, multiples of the sector to be far too high for what appears to be an elongated period of negative growth ahead. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) stands out as a candidate for shorting, having recently completed a large merger in buying Life Storage ("LSI") at the top of the market. As negative growth sets in, I think EXR stock could fall about 30% to fair value.

Let me begin with an overview of the supply and demand fundamentals of the self-storage sector and follow with how that will impact EXR's business.

Street asking rates versus Existing Customer Rent Increases

In self-storage, the business pattern is increasingly to offer customers a reduced rate up front and then once they move their stuff into the storage unit, making it a hassle to move back out, the self-storage company jacks rent up. This has always been the pattern to some extent, but the REITs have really ramped it up recently.

Below is a chart of asking rates in blue and light blue for REITs and non-REITs, respectively, plotted against the average rent per square foot in grey.

Yardi Matrix

The REITs charge substantially less rent going in at just over $16 per foot. Non-REITs, which tend to be mom-and-pop type of owners, charge closer to $18 per foot.

Once customers are in the door, rates get jacked up to the point that average rent is all the way up at about $20.50 which suggests that those who have been long-term tenants are being charged closer to $24.

That which seemed affordable at first quickly becomes unaffordable. In my opinion, this business practice is bordering on predatory. Long-term customers generally get loyalty discounts, but due to the high switching costs of leaving, the REITs feel empowered to jack up rents without it materially hurting occupancy.

It is the result of customers being highly price elastic going in, but due to the time burden of moving out, they become much less price elastic when it comes to renewing.

This practice has allowed REITs to raise profit margins to very impressive levels.

Yardi Matrix

It has significantly increased the FFO and AFFO (adjusted FFO) generation of the REITs as well. However, I question how sustainable it is.

How long can they really keep tenants at $24 a foot when there are signs up everywhere for storage at $16 a foot. Keep in mind that the most popular storage size is 10X10, so this $8 a square foot difference is $800 in annual rent.

I'd be willing to bet that quite a few customers would be willing to borrow their friend's truck and spend an afternoon switching facilities to save $800.

The aggressive rent pushing worked during the demand boom of the pandemic when low overall vacancy kept asking rates high, but now that oversupply has crept in, asking rents have dropped by over 30% from the 2022 peak.

The delta in current rent to asking rent is now large enough to inspire move-outs. Occupancy in the sector has dropped from 96% to 90%.

Yardi Matrix

Perhaps the scariest data for the sector was the March data showing a month-over-month drop of 2% in rents.

Self-storage is a seasonal sector with late Q1 and Q2 being the prime lease-up season. March coming in weak month-over-month is indicative of the whole leasing season being a bust.

EXR CEO Joseph Margolis discussed the potential for a weak leasing year on the 4Q23 earnings call which took place on 2/28/24.

"We just have not seen enough progress to date to feel confident this inflection will be in time for the 2024 leasing season or to include this scenario in our guidance."

Delay in impact to FFO and AFFO

I suspect the reason that the market has not yet priced in the fundamental decline is because there is a delay between when street rents drop and when that hits the bottom line.

Asking rents have already dropped over 30% for the sector which is a magnitude of rent drop that is very rarely seen in REITs. The office is the only other sector experiencing that level of decline.

However, because of the average length of stay, it takes about 3 years to fully factor rent drops into FFO. Take a look at National Storage Affiliates' same-store NOI pattern, as I think it is quite telling of the industry.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

2017- 2019 was a relatively normal time for the storage industry. Slow rent and occupancy facilitated moderate net operating income growth. The pandemic recession hit in 2020, temporarily reducing demand, but then COVID caused massive amounts of displacement. People moved in droves to accommodate new employment. The downtick in 4Q23, in my opinion, is just the tip of the iceberg. The demand surge was a temporary phenomenon and I think will fully reverse creating a period of significant NOI declines.

Dislocation is the key driver of self-storage demand.

The unprecedented demand surge resulted in 20% or more NOI growth for the sector in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

This demand was not permanent. People have largely resettled into their post-COVID normal. So demand is swiftly heading back down to normal. The problem for the industry is that developers viewed the COVID-inspired demand surge as permanent and built new storage facilities to meet that extreme level of demand.

In the last 36 months, the supply of self-storage increased by about 8.5%

Yardi Matrix

The oversupply is about to get worse as an additional almost 4% of the existing supply remains in the pipeline to be delivered in 2024 and early 2025.

Yardi Matrix

Newly developed properties of course start at 0% occupancy. All that space needs to be leased up so to induce tenancy most properties in lease-up charge much lower rent.

Yardi Matrix

Note above that properties less than 1 year old are asking for rent under $13 a foot. That is approximately half of what EXR and the other major REITs are charging.

I don't see how they can maintain rents that high when customers can go to a brand-new facility at a much lower price point.

Permanence of oversupply

Most REIT sectors have permanent demand growth. Apartments are presently experiencing an oversupply similar to self-storage, although to a lesser extent. However, apartment demand is almost certain to grow as population and job growth are such consistent drivers. So while cities like Austin are significantly oversupplied with apartments, industry experts see a clear runway for that oversupply to be fully absorbed circa 2025.

Self-storage demand is so event-driven that it is unclear if the oversupply will ever be fully absorbed. It seems entirely possible that demand will never return to the COVID disruption peak which makes the oversupply significantly more dangerous over the long run. It could be a prolonged period of higher vacancy and with vacancy comes increased competition for tenants and rental rate cuts.

Valuations don't make sense given the fundamentals

The median REIT is expected to grow AFFO/share by about 5% in 2024 and the median REIT trades at 14.5X AFFO.

Self-storage trades at premium AFFO multiples with EXR and Public Storage (PSA) in the 18s.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

So EXR is trading at a significant premium to the REIT index yet its growth is negative by consensus estimates.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Wall Street is calling for EXR's FFO/share to decline from $8.44 in 2022 to $8.02 in 2024. AFFO/share is expected to drop from $8.90 in 2022 to $7.65 in 2024.

That is clear overvaluation - higher multiple and less growth.

Perhaps it could make sense if 2024 was the trough inflection point, but that is not what the fundamentals are showing. Our analysis suggests that 4Q23 was the tip of the iceberg in terms of NOI declines.

The gloomy tone of EXR's conference call also indicates a rough 2024 and 2025.

Given the high multiples and negative growth, I think the self-storage sector within REITs is ripe for shorting.

Why we think EXR is the best candidate for shorting

Weak fundamentals are amplified by leverage. PSA has minimal leverage so its decline should be muted. NSA is the highest leverage of the 4 majors in the sector and on a stand-alone basis I think it will be the worst performer. However, the NSA is potentially a buyout candidate as both EXR and PSA are consistently gobbling up smaller peers.

As a potential buyout target, NSA would be a very risky short.

Given the size of EXR and PSA, I think it is highly unlikely either of them gets bought out. They are also the most expensive, making their stock the best currency for them to be the buyers rather than the target.

EXR, in my opinion, is the best overall short candidate in the sector for the following reasons:

High valuation.

Purchase of LSI at the top of the market.

Exposure to the most oversupplied submarkets.

EXR inked its purchase of Life Storage in early 2023 when self-storage REITs were at a particularly high valuation. Inclusive of the premium paid, these assets were purchased fully at the peak of the market.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

At the time, the sector was bullish so the deal was likely underwritten with further growth anticipated. EXR does have stronger operations than LSI so there should be some low-hanging fruit they can pick to improve asset-level performance. However, the timing looks rough in hindsight.

Arguably the worst time to have a downturn is right after buying $15B of assets

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Exposure to most oversupplied markets

Yardi Matrix put out some great data on which self-storage markets are the most oversupplied. The MSAs marked in red have the highest NOI declines as a result of high supply growth relative to demand growth.

Yardi Matrix

These, unfortunately, are some of EXRs biggest markets.

Market EXR revenue exposure Miami 4.97% San Francisco 4.92% Atlanta 4.07% Philadelphia 2.89% Tampa 2.34% Phoenix 1.73% Orlando 1.64% Vegas 1.12% Exposure to RED-level oversupply 23.68% Click to enlarge

Summary of short thesis

Self-storage fundamentals have changed materially. After decades of favorable supply/demand dynamics, the balance has tipped toward oversupplied. I think the long-term success has lulled the market into complacency which results in EXR still trading at a premium despite the clear headwinds. As the negative growth gets realized FFO/share will decline and I suspect the FFO multiple will drop as well. Frankly, given the sector outlook, EXR should trade below the REIT median multiple. Getting to fair value would require the stock to drop by about 30%.

Risks to shorting

Beyond the usual risks of shorting, there are a couple of EXR specific risks I think are worth considering.

EXR is a good company. They operate well and have a strong track record which could hurt short positions in the long run if the fundamentals of the sector come in better than expected. Self-storage fundamentals are inherently erratic. As the sector is driven by disruption, any number of black swan events could be either excellent or terrible for demand. This makes the sector risky from the long side but also adds risk to shorts in the event some favorable fundamental event comes along (such as the recent COVID demand boom).

Key factors to watch for early detection of success or failure

The weakening of existing customer rent increases is the key indicator of this thesis playing out. I don't think ECRI will ever go negative but it should decelerate materially and come off a lower base as going in rents are much lower.

FFO and AFFO per share should decline and same-store NOI should come in negative. Sustainingly positive same-store NOI would be an indicator that I am wrong and could be an early signal that the short thesis is busted.