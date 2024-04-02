fatido/E+ via Getty Images

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is an ideal biotech to keep an eye on this year. That's because it has made advancements on several fronts in terms of possible regulatory approvals for its gene therapies. In particular, just today, it noted that the European Medicines Agency [EMA] just accepted its regulatory application of Lentiviral [LV] RP-L102 for the treatment of patients with Fanconi Anemia [FA].

This is good news, as it starts the review process so that it could receive regulatory approval to market this drug for the treatment of this patient population in the European Union [EU]. Besides this, there is another catalyst for investors to look forward to this year, which would be the Biologic Licensing Application [BLA] filing of RPL102 for this FA patient population to the FDA in the 1st half of 2024. It has another program in its pipeline, which is further along in the process, which would be Kresladi for the treatment of patients with severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency [LAD-I].

Matter of fact, the regulatory application of this gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population is already under review by the FDA. A PDUFA date of June 30th of 2024 has already been set, by which time the agency will review whether or not this gene therapy should be approved for U.S. marketing.

I believe these two advancements of gene therapies targeting rare disorders would be enough alone; however, RCKT is already gearing up to initiate other pivotal studies as part of its pipeline. One pivotal study would be part of the hematology portion of its pipeline, using LV RP-L301 for the treatment of patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency. The second pivotal study to be moved forward soon would be the use of RP-A501 as part of the cardiovascular portion of its pipeline for the treatment of patients with Danon Disease.

Two Regulatory Fronts For RP-L102 Could Boot Value Significantly

As I noted above, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its marketing authorization application [MAA] accepted by the EMA for review of LV RP-L102 for the treatment of patients with FA. Another catalyst to keep an eye on in the near term would be the BLA filing of this gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population to the FDA in the 1st half of 2024.

I believe that this could be another value-adding event for shareholders to look forward to. Fanconi Anemia is a rare inherited genetic disorder where a protein in a patient's body is only able to repair DNA damage in blood stem cells and other cells, in a slow fashion. This leads to the blood cells themselves having DNA damage, which then leads to them breaking down entirely. That's why a large majority of patients, up to 90% of them with FA, have bone marrow failure [BMF]. Other problems that occur as a result of this are physical abnormalities and potential to develop acute myeloid leukemia [AML] or other types of tumors. One important thing to note, though, is that Rocket is using RP-L102 for FA complementation group A [Fanca] gene mutation or "subtype A."

It is believed that between 60% to 70% of these patients have this genetic mutation. The reason why the company was able to file its MAA with the EMA and then the BLA to the U.S. FDA soon is because of positive data that was achieved from the phase 1/2 RP-L102 clinical study, which used LV RP-L102 to treat this patient population. This gene therapy was able to help patients achieve improvements in multiple measures, which were: Genetic correction, hematologic stabilization and increased resistance to mitomycin-C [MMC] in bone marrow [BM]-derived colony forming cells.

It was noted that for the primary endpoint of this phase 1/2 study to be met, that at least a minimum of 5 patients had to achieve the ability for MMC resistance at least 10% above baseline at two or more timepoints. Phenotypic correction, with respect to this primary endpoint, occurred in 6 out of 10 evaluable patients with ≥ 12 months of follow up.

Another aspect to consider is that this treatment may work better over an extended period of time. How so? Well, that's because there was a 7th patient who showed evidence of phenotypic genetic correction after a 36 month follow-up.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $407.5 million as of December 31st of 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is because it enacted a public offering of approximately 9.5 million shares of its common stock with a public offering price of $16 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.1 million shares of common stock at a price of $15.99 per warrant. Net proceeds from it enacting this offering were approximately $188.9 million.

I believe that there is no risk of dilution here in the short term, and this means that investors won't have to worry about this risk at all. Why do I state that? It is because of what it has provided as guidance to investors. That is, it believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund its operations into 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the MAA filing of RP-L102 for the treatment of FA to the EMA. Even though this regulatory body accepted this application for review, there is no guarantee that it will approve the use of this gene therapy for this patient population.

A second risk to consider would be the BLA filing of RP-L102 to the FDA for the treatment of these patients with FA. That's because such a submission is expected in the 1st half of 2024 and there is no assurance that the U.S. agency will accept it for review. Even if it does end up being accepted for review, this doesn't guarantee that the FDA will decide to approve this gene therapy.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of Kresladi for the treatment of patients with severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency [LAD-I]. There is an established PDUFA date of June 30th of 2024, where the FDA will decide upon whether or not this gene therapy should be approved for U.S. marketing of this specific patient population.

Another risk to consider here is that the Priority Review was extended on February 13th of 2024 to the new PDUFA date noted directly above. The reasoning for this is so that the FDA would have additional time to review new Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls [CMC] information that was submitted to it. There is no way of knowing whether or not the agency will be content with the new CMC information it received.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of two other gene therapies being developed for the treatment with rare genetic diseases. Such gene therapies being advanced are AAV RP-A501 for patients with Danon Disease and then LV RP-L301 for patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency. Pivotal programs for both of these are expected to be initiated within a 1-year period and upon completion of these studies, there is no assurance that the primary endpoints for one or both of these studies will be met with statistical significance.

Conclusion

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar this year. The reason why I state that is because it has been able to get two gene therapies from its pipeline up to regulatory bodies for possible marketing approval. This provides investors with multiple shots on goal in terms of the regulatory front, plus several other programs being moved forward in its pipeline. In terms of RP-L201 for the treatment of patients with FA, there are two possible expected approvals here. One possible approval would be with the potential to receive European marketing approval of this gene therapy for the treatment of this population first, which I believe marks one catalyst.

Two other catalysts still relating to the use of RP-L201 for the treatment of patients with FA would be a BLA filing to the FDA expected in the 1st half of 2024 and from there potential U.S. marketing approval either late 2024 or early 2025. It is already gearing up for an FDA decision on another gene therapy, which was developed for the treatment of patients with leukocyte adhesion deficiency. A PDUFA date has been set for later this year, and if achieved, this would signify the ability for the company to be able to navigate the regulatory landscape to boost shareholder value.

