Introduction

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a unique company in the consumer-facing financial services industry. It is both a card issuer and a payment network, offering unique benefits to their cardholders. They have focused on the growing influence that Millennials and Gen Z have on consumer spending habits and have focused much of their marketing attention on these demographics. This bet on these generations has partially led to record revenues and cardholders. This article will explore American Express' key metrics and compare them to those of its peers in the industry. We will discuss their strengths and potential weaknesses and explain why we believe that despite American Express trading at record highs, they are a company worth purchasing and adding to what we consider a "Fire and Forget" portfolio. In this portfolio, you can trust the company's long-term operations, buy the stock, and forget about it. We give AXP a rating of BUY based on current relative and absolute valuations.

Company Overview

American Express is a dominant player in the consumer finance world, providing a premium credit card experience for businesses and consumers alike. Their cards have a large footprint among small and large businesses as well. The cards typically offer exceptional rewards for those looking for luxury travel or high reward rates. They offer cards with annual fees ranging from $0 up to $695 and an interchange fee for merchants ranging from 1.5-3.5%.

With Millennials and Gen Z beginning to take a more prominent role in consumer spending, American Express has taken a strategy of appealing to them as much as possible with their cards and benefits. Millennials and Gen Z both place a larger relative weight on the importance of travel compared to older generations. AMEX capitalizes on this by presenting some of the most compelling travel cards, and it makes sense that most of American Express' growth comes from this younger demographic.

Our focus on continuously innovating our value propositions to meet the needs of our customers is driving increased brand relevance across generations, including millennial and Gen Z consumers. These customers represent over 60% of the new consumer accounts we acquired globally in 2023, and 75% of new consumer Platinum and Gold accounts acquired in the U.S. came from this cohort. - 2023 Annual Report

This growth in a younger base allows higher lifetime value to be created from these customers and has allowed AXP to show incredible growth in various key areas. With Net Revenues up 14% YoY and record revenues, American Express is worth taking a deep dive into to understand if they should be added to a long-term portfolio even as the stock trades at all-time highs.

AXP Key Metrics

As with any consumer-focused finance company, the number and quality of cardholders, spending volume, retention rates, and Net Write-Offs are key metrics to understanding the health of the overall business.

With Net Cards Acquired ("NCA") continuing to hover around 3.0 million a quarter, we see significant strength and profitable growth. Net Card fees for 2023 were up 20% YoY, while expenses only rose 10% YoY. The ability to operate with a significant level of operational leverage at this scale shows the maturity of American Express as well as the strength in this strategy overall.

Accompanied by this high growth and other factors are higher net write from credit losses and higher provisions for credit losses. Net write-offs refer to the difference between Gross Write-Offs and Recoveries. Gross write-offs are delinquent accounts that are written off a company's books, and recoveries are portions of the written-off debts that are recovered. As the number of cardholders and subsequent spending limits increase, so do the number of provisions that need to be set aside for credit losses.

In an ideal state, the growth in revenue from cardholders will more than offset any realized credit losses associated with that growth. The table below shows a dramatic rise in net write-offs YoY, rising from $1,066 Million in 2022 to $2,486 Million in 2023. This represents a growth of 133% vs a Total Net Revenue Expense of 15%.

While this rising trend can seem alarming, the net write-off rate of 2.1% for Q4 2023 is still below the write-off rate in Q4 of 2019 of 2.3%. In addition, when taking a look at cardholder delinquency rates (shown as Card Member Loans 30+ days past due below) and compare them to Discover's (DFS) cardholder delinquency rates of 3.9% and Synchrony's (SYF) delinquency rate of 4.87%, we can see that Amex's Q4 delinquency rate of only 1.1% is market leading. This shows that American Express customers are of higher quality on average than those of other financial services.

With a questionable macroeconomic picture and rising delinquencies across most credit card providers, we believe that American Express is better positioned to weather any rising delinquencies or drop in consumer spending compared to others in the field. While American Express does have high annual fees, we believe that the benefits American Express offers more than offset this from a consumer's perspective, and the customers are sticky.

Sector Valuations and Comparisons

We have selected Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Capital One (COF), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Synchrony (SYF) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as comparisons for valuing American Express (AXP). While Mastercard and Visa have different business models to American Express, we have added them to reflect the overall payment sector. Above, we show the YoY Revenue growth of each of these companies. While COF, SYF, and DFS have all had revenue declines, AXP, JPM, V, and MA have all shown strong growth. This shows the strength of AXP as a card issuer and a payment network and that AXP can be a leader of the pack for card issuers.

The revenue growth and earnings growth from American Express have increased their relative valuation over this time. Currently, AXP trades at a valuation of 8.83 in price/cash flow, while other card issuers' price/cash flow is 2.04-3.84, and payment processors are 27.76-37.50. We believe that AXP's business is easily worth 3x that of the other card issuers due to the strength of their brand, the strength of their customers, and their overall growth and growth strategy.

In 2023, American Express saw their outstanding shares fall roughly ~2.5% from 745 Million Shares in Q4 2022 to 726 Million Shares in Q4 2023. We assume an average stock repurchase price of ~$160 per share, which brings total spending on stock buybacks to ~$3 Billion or ~$4.10 per share. In addition to the stock buyback, a dividend payout of $2.32 per share was issued in 2023 against an EPS of $11.21. Bringing their dividend payout to ~21%, a share buyback payout of ~36%, which in turn brings a total shareholder payout of ~57%. This means that for every $100 in earnings, ~57% was returned to shareholders through share buybacks or dividends.

We believe a mature company with high payout ratios and moderate to high growth is worth adding to most if not all, portfolios.

AXP Risks

While AXP is strong, there are inherent risks and worrying trends in the space overall. For example, the total billed businesses' growth rate fell from 9% in Q3 to 6% in Q4. While growth is good, the slowing growth rate can be a worrying sign, especially if it continues to fall. In addition to this, the delinquency rate on credit cards is rising across all major card issuers. As consumers' post-COVID excess savings continue to fall, we expect this delinquency trend to continue to rise, especially if inflation starts to tick up again.

Any spike in inflation is likely to cause rates to adjust higher and is very likely to impact American Express customer's ability to spend on things such as travel and entertainment. We believe inflation could severely impact their business in the short term. However, we believe that AXP's customers are less likely to significantly slow their spending relative to the average customer from companies such as (DFS) and (SYF). In addition, since inflation leads to higher prices and Amex is also a payment network charging between 1-3%, higher prices could positively affect them in the long run.

Conclusion

We believe that AXP is worth having in a "Fire and Forget" portfolio from a relative and absolute valuation basis, even as we break all-time highs. We believe in management's capital return and market strategies and believe that the dynamics of American Express cards position them to be winners in the current market.

With 10-year treasurys currently trading at ~23x P/E (1/Yield of 4.328) and AXP trading at 17.8X Fwd P/E, AXP is undervalued considering the strength of their brand. We believe that AXP will continue to have strong shareholder payout ratios through stock buybacks and dividend repayments. We see the chance of dilution to be low, and we see them in a position to benefit from either dropping rates or even spikes in inflation. We see them as a leader in this space, and believe they will outperform other card issuers in the field for an extended timeline. Thus, we give AXP a Buy rating at its current valuation.