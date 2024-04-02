Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTC:MPVDF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wall - President and CEO
Steve Thomas - CFO
Reid Mackie - VP, Diamond Sales and Marketing
Matt Macphail - Chief Technical and Sustainability Officer

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2023 Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, note that all participant lines are in the listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Also note that the call is being recorded on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Wall, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Wall

Thanks very much, Sylvie. Good day to everyone who's dialed in to listen to our Q4 and full year 2023 results call. My name is Mark Wall, and I'm the President and CEO of the company. Also present on this call is Steve Thomas, our CFO; Reid Mackie, our VP, Diamond Sales and Marketing; and Matt Macphail, our Chief Technical and Sustainability Officer. At the conclusion of this presentation, the team will then be available for any questions that you may have. Firstly, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information. This presentation will be posted on our Web site for anyone who needs additional time to review this statement. Mountain Province Diamonds produces Canadian diamonds to the high standards of corporate social responsibility and that is something that we continue to be proud of. We own 49% of the Gahcho Kué mine in the Northwest Territories with the De Beers Group, a division of Anglo American Plc, owning the remaining 51%. In addition to the 5,025 hectares of joint venture ground containing the existing mining operations, Mountain Province is the 100% owner of more than 113,000 hectares of ground that surrounds

