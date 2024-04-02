Maksim Safaniuk

I’m pretty sure that most investors in the agriculture sector figure that it’s a safe investment, after all, we all have to eat, right? This strategy hasn’t proven to be very unsuccessful in recent years, as evidenced by the 11% decline in the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) over the last 12 months.

Many commodities have had an almost persistently low price for several years despite the kind of news that one would expect to give prices a hefty shove north. For instance, around a year ago, an acquaintance of mine bet heavily that the price of wheat would do a moon shot because he had read some report or other of a drought in Kansas. Needless to say, he lost money.

Ukraine is one of the top grain-producing countries, which, as we all know, is battling another top grain producer. As a result, grain production has declined sharply in Ukraine, and for wheat, this is negative 13% to be precise. If anything ought to have hoisted the price of grains towards the heavens, it is the consequences of the ongoing conflict in this eastern European country. However, grain prices remain stubbornly depressed.

The explanations for these persistently low prices are amongst the reasons why Deere (NYSE:DE) investors should be concerned.

Summary of Deere & Company

Deere is a manufacturer and distributor of heavy machinery for several industries. Their primary focus is agricultural equipment, but they also produce construction, forestry, and turf care machinery. The focus of this article is on their agricultural segment.

In the order of 61% of business is from the US and Canada with 13% coming from Western Europe. The rest of the world accounting for the remainder.

The Effect Of Global Warming

If you turn on the TV, you will be treated to a reminder or three that global warming will inevitably lead to the demise of all living creatures on the planet. Based on this knowledge, you may well assume that deserts are expanding and that food production is plummeting, taking us all to mass starvation. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Those inhabitants of Barcelona will be cheered to learn that the Sahara Desert will not be crossing the Mediterranean anytime soon. Numerous reports have claimed that deserts are actually shrinking. For instance, research conducted on the Gobi Desert concluded that this vast expanse of powder and grit is receding.

Indeed, you may be delighted to learn that the whole world is getting greener and greener. According to some research; “ About 74.2% of the land surface shows an increasing trend ”

The reason why gardeners and farmers worldwide have begun to notice bountiful yields has been caused by a phenomenon usually taught in a biology 101 class. By consuming fossil fuels over the decades, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased from around 320 parts per million (PPM) in 1960 to around 424 PPM today, which is around 0.0424%. It just so happens that plants simply love CO2 as this gas enables them to grow quicker. Furthermore, high concentrations of CO2 mean that they need to open their stomata less frequently, thus reducing the amount of water lost.

The above is only one of the many reasons global grain supplies have risen quite dramatically in recent years.

Global Food Production

From a recent report from the Food and Agriculture Organization; “global wheat production in 2023 is projected to decline below the record level of the previous year, reaching 785 million tons. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to remain the second-largest on record.”

Wheat production (The Food and Agriculture Organization)

Despite the overall rise in wheat supply, wheat production has been trending downwards in the US, as have wheat exports, which are currently at a 52-year low. Whilst wheat production in the US is heading South, other countries are ramping up. One such country is Russia, which is expected to significantly increase supply; “Russia is revised upward 5.0 MMT to 90.0 MMT based on harvest results with Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture reporting that total wheat harvest is 97 percent complete as of November 2.” One may wonder how the country is able to affect such an upward improvement. Well, one reason is that the Russians have offered 300,000 Chinese farmers the use of productive farmland for free.

So, it is fair to say that grains are subject to the laws of supply and demand. Clearly, there are ample supplies of grains such as wheat, and so, the price is reflecting this situation. In addition, there are financial pressures on US grain farmers, many of which do not apply to growers in other countries. The impact of these burdens is already being felt by Deere.

US Farms

In addition to low prices being paid for their produce, farmers are faced with escalating costs. According to a recent report, farm production expenses were expected to increase by a whopping 28% for 2023. This was on top of a record high for 2022.

farming costs (Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry)

Costs such as labour, taxes, repair and maintenance have reached an all-time high, leading to soaring production expenses. As a consequence, farmers are being squeezed to such an extent that they have limited resources to purchase new equipment from Deere.

Given that prices being paid for many soft commodities are declining and expenses are climbing, little wonder that Deere gave such a gloomy forecast in their most recent quarter.

Farmers in the US also face tight regulations, which, one could argue, tends to increase costs. And some of these regulations may not be faced by growers in other parts of the world. For instance, both the fuel and diesel engines have standards which must be adhered to.

For diesel, the standard is ASTM D975, which defines properties like cetane number, sulphur content, and flash point for various grades of fuel. Needless to say, common-or-garden diesel is likely cheaper.

There are also standards for diesel engines which regulate pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and so on. Conforming to these regulations adds cost to diesel-driven equipment and further amplifies the overheads for US farmers.

It is unlikely that countries such as Russia and Brazil have to face regulations on diesel and engines that match those of the US, and so, in all probability, are able to make higher profits on lower prices for their produce.

Buyers Of Commodities

If the above wasn’t bad enough, not only are orders being cancelled left and right for US grains, but the US is importing these commodities from other countries.

On the 11 March, a reported 9.7 million bushels of Soft Red Winter wheat was cancelled by China. The article suggests that this was by no means the first cancellation for the current year. In fact, a piece by Bloomberg claims that; “China has never cancelled this many shipments of US wheat.” If not from the US, the question is where is China sourcing its wheat and other grains?

It would appear that one country that could feed China’s demand is Argentina. It seems that China has opened the door to wheat exports. To facilitate the purchase of grains, China has set up a currency swap arrangement. In short, China can buy wheat and other produce with Renminbi, then Argentina can buy Chinese stuff with the money earned, rather like a barter system. And Argentina has quite a bit of wheat to sell; “The USDA is forecasting 10 million tonnes of exports in 2023-24, a big rebound from last year’s drought-reduced program of 4.68 million tonnes.”

The US is not the only western country having orders for wheat cancelled by China. Orders for French grains have been cancelled as well as some for Australian wheat, hardly a positive for Deere’s European business.

There are numerous media accounts covering other countries eating US farmers’ lunch. For instance, Brazil is exporting soybeans to the US and to quote; "As Brazil has very low prices, we have a difference of around $50 per ton between FOB (free on board) port prices here and there in the USA. This more than covers the logistical cost of getting Brazilian soy into the U.S."

The above also bodes ill for stock holders of Deere.

Deere Forecasts

The Q1 2024 earnings presentation, made rather gloomy news for Deere investors. Not only did the net sales and revenue figures show a 4% decline, but also the forecast going forward was hardly encouraging.

Revenue figures (Deere Q1 2024 report) sales forecast (Deere Q 1 2024 report)

Risks

It is pretty difficult to think of any risks to this bearish thesis, since the company itself has already given a less than positive guidance. However, who knows what may happen going forward. After all, the current price of Deere is higher now than it was before the last quarterly report.

It is entirely possible that there may be a drop in interest rates, which will certainly give farmers a bit of relief, and so enable them to purchase more Deere products and services.

Summary

Deere is facing exceptionally turbulent market conditions that are unlikely to improve any time soon. The challenges presented by declining commodity prices, escalating production costs, and shifting trade patterns pose significant hurdles for the company and its investors. Their key clients, US farmers, are being squeezed in all directions and so have limited funds with which to purchase Deere products and services. Evidence of their poor future can be seen in their decreasing revenues and bleak forecast. As Deere grapples with their plentiful challenges, investors may wish to put their hard-earned cash elsewhere.