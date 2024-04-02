The Good Brigade

Being successful in this stock market often means going after under-recognized small-cap names that have nothing to do with AI or other market trends. Especially with the S&P 500 continuing to flirt near all-time highs, it's a great time for investors to be looking for contrarian plays.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is a great example here. The mental health app provider has seen its share price surge 50% year to date (and has more than doubled over the past two quarters), even though it's a stock that gets a fraction of the mentions that AI companies do. And even in spite of this sharp rally, I think the stock is still well-positioned to continue rising.

Data by YCharts

With plans for accelerating growth in FY24, Talkspace still looks quite cheap

I last wrote a very bullish opinion on Talkspace back in November, when the stock was still trading closer to the ~$1.50 range. I had cited the growing cultural normalization of seeking therapy as well as a low valuation as the core drivers to be long on Talkspace. Now, acknowledging the company's sharp rise over the past few months, I'm slightly downgrading my viewpoint on Talkspace to a mere bullish rating, but I'm still holding onto my position in anticipation of further gains.

The first thing investors need to know here: Talkspace is planning for accelerating growth in FY24, with its 23-30% y/y range outpacing 25% y/y growth in FY23 at the midpoint. This is a suggestion that the company's addressable market is still quite greenfield. And moreover, in a 1-3 year horizon, the company still plans to execute to growth above 20%:

Talkspace FY24 outlook (Talkspace Q4 earnings deck)

Note as well that the company is planning to be adjusted EBITDA positive for the first time in FY24, while eventually growing margins to as high as 15% by FY26.

From a valuation perspective: at current share prices near $3.50, Talkspace trades at a market cap of just $602.1 million. After we net off the $123.9 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $478.2 million. This puts Talkspace's valuation at 2.5x EV/FY24 revenue - so in spite of the massive rally over the past two quarters, there's still plenty of headroom for Talkspace to see further multiple expansion, especially for its expectations of consistent +20% growth for the next three years.

We can play Talkspace's prelim 3-year outlook forward as well to gauge valuation, even conservatively. If we apply a 20% CAGR through FY26 and a 12% adjusted EBITDA margin (the low end of Talkspace's outlook), we'd get to an FY26 revenue of $260 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million, which puts FY26 valuation multiples at 1.8x revenue and 15x adjusted EBITDA.

Here's a refresher on what I view to be the long-term bull case drivers for Talkspace:

Rapid destigmatization of mental health- Buoyed by the pandemic, mental health and talking about our emotional issues are becoming heavily destigmatized. Younger generations no longer have the fear of going to see a therapist as older generations do. As these trends take hold, providers like Talkspace that have built up a vast network with an easy-to-use interface can take advantage of this tailwind.

Buoyed by the pandemic, mental health and talking about our emotional issues are becoming heavily destigmatized. Younger generations no longer have the fear of going to see a therapist as older generations do. As these trends take hold, providers like Talkspace that have built up a vast network with an easy-to-use interface can take advantage of this tailwind. Broader coverage of mental health- More and more health plans are covering mental health services (often with limited or zero patient copay), broadening access and encouraging use of therapeutic services.

More and more health plans are covering mental health services (often with limited or zero patient copay), broadening access and encouraging use of therapeutic services. Talkspace is focusing on the enterprise- Especially this year as the company cuts back on marketing cost, Talkspace is focusing its go-to-market efforts directly on large insurance plans and on employers to be more efficient about user acquisition.

Especially this year as the company cuts back on marketing cost, Talkspace is focusing its go-to-market efforts directly on large insurance plans and on employers to be more efficient about user acquisition. Expansion opportunity in psychiatry- The majority of Talkspace's services right now are centered around either self-help or therapy, but not psychiatry (medication management for mental health problems). The company views psychiatry as a massive growth opportunity for revenue going forward.

Stay long here: Talkspace has plenty of gunpowder to rally further.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Talkspace's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Talkspace Q4 results (Talkspace Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue grew at a rapid 40% y/y pace to $42.4 million, driven by Talkspace's continued revenue mix shift into the payor business (managed programs or employee assistance programs) and away from marketing to individual consumers. The company also beat Wall Street's expectations of $38.8 million (+28% y/y) by a massive twelve-point margin.

The company notes that it grew payor sessions by 95% y/y to 250k in the fourth quarter, while for the full year it expanded covered lives from 92 million to 131 million, a 42% increase.

Management remains excited about the payor opportunity looking ahead to the remainder of 2024. Per CEO Dr. Jon Cohen's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Based on our progress in 2023 and where we stand today, we are incredibly excited about the year ahead as Talkspace is poised to grow profitably in 2024 and to demonstrate continuing operating leverage while maintaining a robust and liquid balance sheet to responsibly invest in our technology, people, and growth to serve our customers even better. 2024 will be another year of continued payor revenue growth as we are uniquely positioned to capture the opportunity in this growing market, which is estimated to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2032 to about $137 billion. Affordability and access to insurance remain challenges for behavioral health patients as 42% of the population with a diagnosed condition cannot access their treatment. And of those who actually have access to insurance, 34% of those people have difficulty finding a therapist to accept their insurance."

Profitability has also been another major highlight in FY23. As shown in the chart below, the company has aggressively sliced down opex as a percentage of revenue:

Talkspace margins (Talkspace Q4 earnings deck)

As a result, adjusted EBITDA hit essentially breakeven in Q4 (versus a -29% margin in Q4 of 2022), with the expectation of hitting a single-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in FY24.

Key takeaways

With accelerating growth rates, secular tailwinds toward both the digitization and destigmatization of mental healthcare, and an expected turnaround in profitability, there's still a lot to like about Talkspace at just 2.5x forward revenue. Stay long here and continue to ride the upward wave.