Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Talkspace: After Doubling, There's Still Room To Rally

Apr. 02, 2024 3:17 PM ETTalkspace, Inc. (TALK) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.54K Followers

Summary

  • Talkspace's share price has surged 50% YTD and has more room for growth, despite receiving less attention than AI companies.
  • The company plans for accelerating growth in FY24, with expectations of consistent growth of over 20% for the next three years.
  • Talkspace's valuation is still relatively low at 2.5x EV/FY24 revenue, leaving room for further multiple expansion.
Senior female patient taking online consultation with doctor through laptop at home

The Good Brigade

Being successful in this stock market often means going after under-recognized small-cap names that have nothing to do with AI or other market trends. Especially with the S&P 500 continuing to flirt near all-time highs, it's a great time for investors to

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.54K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TALK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TALK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TALK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TALK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News