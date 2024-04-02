Moving Out Of QQQ And Into SMH As Magnificent 7 Shrinks

Mananya Kaewthawee/iStock via Getty Images

Stock prices of the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks — Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) appreciated an unprecedented average of 111% in 2023. This strong growth compares with the S&P 500 that grew just 26%.

But this strong comparative growth hasn't always been the case, and Chart 1 shows that in 2022, the Magnificent 7 lost nearly half of their collective value, a much steeper drop than the S&P 500, which lost 18% of its value. This downturn can be attributed to a combination of factors, primarily the global economic policies addressing inflation through rising interest rates. Central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, implemented these rate hikes as a strategy to cool down the overheated economy and curb inflation, which had reached levels not seen in decades.

Waterworth

Chart 1

In 2024 however, the average increase for the Magnificent 7 was still better with a 17% growth in Q1 2024 compared with the 10% rise of the S&P 500, but only four of the seven stocks have outperformed the index for the quarter.

Chart 2 shows that in 2024 (YTD), the Magnificent 7 are performing more like 2022, as Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft underperform peers.

In Q1 2024, Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon have demonstrated remarkable outperformance compared to both the S&P 500 index and their peers in the Magnificent 7. Nvidia stands out as the leader among the trio, with an impressive surge of nearly 60%, significantly surpassing the S&P 500 index, which saw a modest 10% increase during the same period.

YCharts

Chart 2

In this article I analyze Invesco QQQ, and consider various alternatives for investors in the event they want to move funds into another vehicle as the Magnificent 7 shrinks.

Basic Analysis of QQQ - Invesco QQQ Trust ETF

According to Invesco, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) delivers exposure to companies that are at the forefront of transformative, long-term themes such as Augmented Reality, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobile Payments, Streaming Services, Electric Vehicles, and more.

In Table 1, I show the current Top 10 QQQ Holdings, representing 46.49% of total allocation. Importantly, it shows that all seven of the Magnificent 7 companies are within the Top 10.

Invesco

Chart 3 shows the performance of QQQ between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2024 going back to January 1, 2022 as in Chart 1 up until March 31, 2024.

As a reference point, I had discussed QQQ in a June 8, 2022 Seeking Alpha article entitled Pros And Cons Of Investing In QQQ ETF. At that time, the same Magnificent 7 stocks were in the Top 10 holdings although the percentage allocations were different, and the top two stocks were Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). And so the growth in QQQ over this time has remained focused on the Magnificent 7 as QQQ has grown 11.6% during this period.

YCharts

Chart 3

Alternative Investment Idea: Move Funds from QQQ to SMH

As the Magnificent 7 shrinks to the Magnificent 3 or 4, investors will be wise to move to another ETF, and since I write about semiconductor stocks, one would be VanEck Semiconductor ETF - (NASDAQ:SMH). I discussed SMH in a November 27, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled SMH: My Top ETF Going Into An Uncertain 2024.

Table 2 shows the Top 10 VanEck SMH holdings. Its top two holdings are Nvidia (20.54%) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (TSM) (11.86%). Importantly, all companies in the Top 10 are associated with artificial intelligence (“AI”) either as a supplier of the chips (Nvidia, AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN); maker of the chips (TSMC, AVGO, INTC), or equipment suppliers to make the chips (ASML (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX).

VanEck

In 2022, the semiconductor industry faced challenges, marking a shift from the earlier chip shortage experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic into the early part of 2022. As supply chains adjusted and production ramped up, an imbalance occurred, leading to an oversupply of certain chips. This oversupply condition contributed to slower growth rates within the sector, triggering a decline in share prices for numerous semiconductor companies during that period.

Chart 4 shows the performance of SMH as compared to QQQ between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2024. We see that Price Percentage Change was similar until October 30, 2023 as the Magnificent 7 started to unravel while SMH, with its high exposure to Nvidia, continued its strong performance through 2024.

YCharts

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

The choice of individual stocks versus ETF are left to the individual investor, and no two investors have the same strategy, particularly when it comes to risk.

By picking individual stocks, investors have the opportunity to outperform the market if they select high-performing companies. This is appealing for those willing to do the research and take higher risks for potentially greater rewards.

In both ETFs, NVDA is a centerpiece of assets, and the company has pulled share prices up, as shown in Chart 5, raising the question as to whether to buy NVDA with its strong growth instead of SMH. But a close examination of Chart 5 shows that Nvidia (purple line) underperformed SMH for nearly four quarters between 2Q 2022 and Q1 2023. Hence, this choice is again dependent on the individual investor.

YCharts

Chart 5

Investing in individual stocks allows investors to build a customized portfolio based on their analysis, preferences, and predictions about future trends. They can decide when to buy or sell, offering more direct control over their investment choices.

ETFs provide instant diversification across a wide array of stocks, sectors, or even asset classes, reducing the risk of significant losses that can occur from the underperformance of a single stock.

While buying multiple stocks to achieve diversification can be costly due to transaction fees, ETFs offer a more cost-effective way to achieve a diversified portfolio with a single transaction.

ETFs are a straightforward way to invest in various market segments or the entire market without the need to research and select individual stocks. This is particularly appealing for new investors or those with less time to devote to market analysis.

I rate VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH a Buy. It has a Strong Buy Quant Grade with a Quant Rating of 4.85/5.00.