Valaris: Buy Despite Near-Term Jackup Market Headwinds

Apr. 02, 2024 4:09 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL) StockARMCO, BORR, DO, NE, RIG, SDRL, SHLLF
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller Valaris Limited reported better-than-expected Q4 2023 results with profitability well ahead of management's guidance and consensus expectations.
  • On the conference call, management reiterated expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $500-$550 million this year, up from a paltry $141 million in 2023.
  • However, material capital expenditure requirements are likely to result in very limited free cash flow generation.
  • Management expects very limited impact from Saudi Arabia's decision to no longer pursue an increase in maximum oil production capacity.
  • With floater dayrates holding up well and impact from recent developments at Saudi Aramco likely to be limited, I continue to expect 2025 being a year of major earnings inflection for Valaris and the industry as a whole. Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares with an unchanged price target of $90.
A large ENSCO drillship for offshore deepwater drilling in Atlantic ocean nearby Tenerife, Spain

Anastasia Yakovleva

Note:

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

A few weeks ago, leading offshore driller Valaris Limited or "Valaris" reported

Henrik Alex
