Fiverr: Undervalued Amid The Growing AI-Powered Freelance Economy

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Cash is now a competitive asset, and rising interest rates are causing companies to focus on reducing debt and increasing profit margins.
  • Fiverr, a growth firm, has seen its value decline due to a decline in sales growth, but its focus on higher profit margins is more critical today.
  • Fiverr faces potential competitive threats and risks from AI, but its dominance in the freelancer marketplace may secure its position.
  • AI may be a significant net benefit for the company as it creates more freelance job opportunities that it renders obsolete.
  • With excellent growth potential, a healthy balance sheet, and a forward P/E below 10X, FVRR is among my favorite GARP stocks today.
Woman working from home in her garden

Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since the rise in interest rates in 2022, a key factor has shifted in financial markets: cash is now worth something. Cash is a competitive asset, offering over 5% risk-free when many riskier bonds and dividend stocks hardly pay more. Before 2022, ultra-low rates encouraged companies to

Harrison Schwartz
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FVRR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

