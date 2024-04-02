Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck: Better Times Ahead On Approvals And Outlook

Summary

  • After a forgettable last year, Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock price is up 20% YTD, supported by approvals, a positive outlook for 2024, and an attractive forward P/E.
  • Keytruda, the company's top-selling treatment, received approval from the European Commission, and hypertension treatment Winrevair received FDA approval.
  • While its collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and acquisitions reduced the EPS for 2023,  Merck expects a turnaround this year, making for an attractive forward P/E compared to its 5y average.

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

One of the biggest pharmaceutical stocks by market capitalization, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has had a good first quarter at the stock markets in 2024. Its price is up by over 20% after a forgettable 2023

Manika Premsingh
Manika Premsingh
1.92K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

