FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.57K Followers

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB:FUNFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prit Singh - IR
Graeme Moore - CFO
Scott Burton - CEO

Prit Singh

Hi, everyone. Welcome to FansUnite Entertainment's Q4 and Full Year 2023 Year-end Earnings Call. My name is Prit Singh, and I will be the moderator for today's call.

Before we begin, I would like to go over the legal disclaimers. I will pause here for a minute so that our viewers can read the statement. On today's call, we will be covering FansUnite's key Q4 and fiscal 2023 financial and operational highlights, as well as their outlook for the remainder of 2024. We will also host a Q&A session at the end of the webinar. [Operator Instructions] Our presenters today will be the CEO of FansUnite, Scott Burton, and CFO of FansUnite, Graeme Moore.

I will now turn the conference call over to Graeme Moore, CFO of FansUnite Entertainment, to discuss the company's Q4 and full year 2023 financial results.

Graeme Moore

Thanks, Prit. Just so everyone knows how this will be structured, I'm first going to speak to the statement of profit and loss for the year ended December 31, 2023. All the figures that I reference here should be interpreted as for the year ended. I'll then move on to the balance sheet as we did have some changes there this year.

Before I get started, I want to take a bit of a step back and note that the statement of profit and loss represents our continuing operations only. As we'll mention a few times in this presentation, we sold some key assets last year, and as a result, we shut down our iGaming division. So all the figures represented here, we've pulled out McBookie and Chameleon from our 2023 numbers as well

