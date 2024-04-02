Talkspace: Effective Partnership Expansion With Breakeven In Sight

SDI Productions

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is a US-based online healthcare company providing mental health services such as therapies or medications.

Since going public via SPAC at $9.8 per share in 2020, TALK's share performance has been lackluster. The stock traded at merely $2.4 at the start of this year. Even with the stock trading at $3.6 and being up 50% YTD, it still has lost over 63% of its value since going public in 2020.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $4 presents a 12% upside from the current trading price of $3.56.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Though fundamentals have been mostly mixed overall, the improvement over the past year has been noteworthy, in my view. In FY 2023, TALK generated over $150 million of revenue, an over 25% YoY growth and an acceleration from the prior FY's growth, when TALK saw a mere 5% growth. GAAP net profitability and operating cash flow (OCF) also improved considerably. At -12% net loss margin in FY 2023, break even may seem like a far way away. However, if we zoom out a bit, losses have narrowed significantly since going public, suggesting a real possibility for a break even in FY 2024. Last year alone, TALK still had a net loss margin of -66%, while in prior years, net loss margin was just hovering between -30% to -60% level.

Meanwhile, TALK has been a cash-burning operation, though OCF loss narrowed significantly in FY 2023. In FY 2023, it burned through over -$16 million of OCF. Given the situation, TALK continues to see downward pressure on its liquidity. It raised over $250 million from the SPAC transaction in 2021, yet it now only has a little over $120 million of liquidity, roughly half as much.

Catalyst

The referral-based partnership initiative TALK aims to focus on in FY 2024 should be a key catalyst for both growth and margin expansion, in my view. As per the management's comment in the Q4 earnings call, TALK has secured partnerships with companies in the adjacent healthcare sectors, such as Evernow, Oura Ring, and Wheels:

In addition, we will continue to pursue and launch needle-moving strategic partnerships to increase referrals, such as the partnership we announced yesterday with Wheel, the foremost virtual care platform delivering consumer-centric primary care, giving patients access to both primary care and behavioral health conveniently and virtually.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

The growth component of the partnership strategy lies in the channel expansion through accessing the partners' customer base. Wheels, for instance, has delivered virtual care services to 4.5 million people. Oura Ring, in the meantime, has sold over a million smart rings to date.

company presentation

Though the company has not really disclosed the breakdown of how revenue contributions from the partnerships will be categorized among Payor, DTE, or Consumer segment, I believe the overall impact should be positive. In any case, I would expect Payor and DTE to see a boost in revenue growth, especially with a broader coverage on mental health in the US today. Meanwhile, the Consumer business may also see a rebound. For instance, if a partnership ends up driving higher self-pay conversion, it may potentially help reaccelerate the Consumer business, which saw a revenue pullback in FY 2023 as TALK shifted its marketing focus towards its largest segment, Payor.

company presentation

I also think that the referral-based partnership is more relevant than ever today, considering the target to reach a breakeven in FY 2024. Through leveraging the network of its partners, TALK should effectively commit less sales and marketing resources to directly convert customers to drive session bookings. As such, this provides more room for TALK to further reduce Opex. In FY 2023, Opex already came down significantly to 50% of revenue from over 70% at the start of the FY.

Risk

One key risk factor that could present a bottleneck for higher growth would be the limited supply of well-trained therapists, as reported by Fierce Healthcare. Though TALK has grown its number of therapists by 75% to 5,300, it still remains uncertain whether TALK can maintain its quality of care as it expects more sessions booked in anticipation of more users coming through from the partnership strategy.

With demand for mental health care remains strong and increasing, quality will sooner or later be a key differentiator for companies operating in the space, which has gotten a little crowded in recent times. These include leading head-to-head competitors like Teladoc-owned BetterHelp and Headspace, as well as others such as Alma Therapy or Brightside.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for TALK is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect TALK to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $195 million, a 30% growth, in line with its guidance. I assign TALK a forward P/S of 4.5x, which is an expansion from 3.9x, where it is trading today. It also implies a share price appreciation to $5. In this scenario, TALK achieves its growth and break even target, driven by the successful referral-based partnerships. Effectively, it also rewards TALK with a higher valuation premium. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - TALK to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $180 million, missing the low-end range of its guidance by $5 million. In this scenario, I assign TALK a forward P/S of 3, a contraction from where it is trading today. It also projects a correction to $3.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $4 per share, projecting a potential upside of 12%. I would rate the stock a buy. At its trading price of $3.56, I believe TALK appears undervalued. Moreover, my projection is also slightly conservative, considering the 50-50 bull-bear weighted probability and lowered bear-case estimate. These suggest a likelihood for TALK to outperform my price target.

Conclusion

As an online mental health platform, TALK operates in a space with growing demand. Its success in delivering double-digit revenue growth with margin expansions in FY 2023 may repeat in FY 2024, in my view. A potential key growth driver I have identified is the referral-based partnership strategy with adjacent mental health platforms, which should allow TALK to access more potential customers at a lower acquisition cost. Nonetheless, the interesting space also comes with elevated competition risk, among others. At $3.56 today, TALK still appears undervalued to me. I set a price target of $4, rating the stock a buy.