Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infosys: This Pullback Can Set Up For A Move Much Higher (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 02, 2024 6:08 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY) Stock
World Markets profile picture
World Markets
411 Followers

Summary

  • Infosys Limited stock is currently in a pullback phase, but it is expected to make a strong move higher in the future.
  • The stock has corrected downward in price, making it more reasonable in terms of valuation.
  • Our analysis suggests that a strong uptrend is likely in place for Infosys stock.

Growing bar graph

Eoneren

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt.

Back in November of last year, we highlighted a bullish setup for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to the readership. Using the NYSE-listed symbol INFY, the price was at $17.51 at

This article was written by

World Markets profile picture
World Markets
411 Followers
World Markets features wave analysis on 10 international indices and a coverage list of 30 world stocks, led by Garrett Patten. The indices are the FTSE100, DAX, Euro STOXX 50, Nikkei, Hang Seng, India's Nifty 50, Mexico's IPC Index, Brazil's Bovespa, Australia's ASX 200, & the Shanghai Composite.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INFY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News