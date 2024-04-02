Plateresca/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Kura Sushi is a chain of over 500 restaurants (mostly in Japan) that specialize in Japanese cuisine selling sushi (nigiri, rolls, gunkan, etc), sides, soups, noodles, and desserts. The company differentiates itself by providing a more authentic experience with its revolving sushi bars. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is a publicly traded company that owns its U.S. locations, which totaled over 50 restaurant locations. While Kura Sushi has done a good job of growing its store locations and revenues 4-fold since 2020, I believe investors should avoid the shares. My investment thesis revolves around a few main points: (1) poor long-term incentives, (2) stiff competition, (3) margin pressures, and (4) a lofty valuation.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Poor Long-term Incentives

When we look at the incentive structure for management, the management team isn't aligned properly with shareholders, in my opinion. For one thing, management doesn't have much skin in the game. According to S&P Capital IQ, CEO Hajime Uba owns less than $1 million worth of stock and nearly all of this was given out as part of stock compensation. His cash bonus, along with other Named Executive Officers, is tied to growing revenue and adjusted EBITDA. While this may be good in theory (as management has an incentive to grow overall revenue and expand margins), it's a lot easier to do this by taken on debt and growing location count rather than making per share improvements for the company. With $14.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023, which represented a 56% year-on-year growth on a per share basis, the company still spent 12% of its adjusted EBITDA just on its top 3 executives.

Company Proxy Statement S&P Capital IQ

Stiff Competition

Another issue for Kura Sushi is stiff competition. Competition comes left, right, and center for the company as it competes with other sushi restaurants, as well as other Asian and non-Asian cuisine, be it locally-owned restaurants or national chain restaurants. With as many as 4.000 sushi shops across the United States, the market is highly saturated and fragmented with several players in the industry.

While certain types of sushi can fetch higher prices due to higher quality ingredients and specialization, Kura Sushi goes for a much lower price point. A quick Google search of menu and consumer experiences online reveals that most of their prices are between $3.50 to $5.00 per plate. Compared to other sushi restaurants, this seems to be at the lower end of what consumers typically pay so this likely helps the company penetrate the market faster (high growth in store count), particularly with more budget-conscious and price-sensitive customers.

Low Margins

But it also puts pressure on Kura Sushi to maintain profitability amidst stiff competition. When we look at the company's margins, Kura Sushi reported total revenues of $187.4 million for 2023 on a $14.3 million reported adjusted EBITDA for a margin of 7.7%.

Compared to other restaurants like the ones below, the company has significantly inferior gross margins and EBITDA margins, likely as a consequence of its pricing strategy. Being in a saturated industry with not a lot of room for differentiation likely means that the company has little pricing power, if any. Its margins are half the peer group average, even on an adjusted basis.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In the most recent quarter for Q1, Kura Sushi reported revenues of $51.8 million, which was 30.9% higher than last year. While the company's revenue was significantly higher, the company still incurred an operating loss greater than last year. On an adjusted basis, adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million compared to $0.6 million in Q1 2022. Q1 generally tends to be the weakest quarter historically as a result of some once a year items, which is why the EBITDA margin was 3.4% (1.6% in Q1 2023). As for the company's growth strategy, there were 7 units under construction and near completion so the company looks to be on track for another 10-12 units in my estimation for 2024. At the end of the quarter, the balance sheet looked solid, with no debt and a cash position of $64.2 million.

Q1 2024 Results (Company Filings)

Lofty Valuation

Based on the 6 analysts who cover Kura Sushi's stock, there are 3 'buy' ratings and 3 'hold' ratings. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target of $83.60, with a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential downside of 27.4%. So despite the mostly positive ratings, it seems that analysts would view the company as overvalued now that the stock has run up.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Kura Sushi seems to be overvalued no matter how you slice it. Even if we assume that Kura Sushi can continue to grow at 25% for the next three years ($389.8 million of revenue in 2026), maintain an EBITDA margin of 10% (240 basis points higher than the 2023 full year), and trade at 20.0x this adjusted EBITDA multiple (applying a 4-turn premium than the peer group average), the company should be worth about $779.7 million at the most in 2026. And that's before accounting for any debt issuance, equity dilution, and applying a discount rate to bring it to the present value!

So even with the most aggressive assumptions, I think the stock is overvalued. Applying a 15% cost of equity to discount the 2026 valuation to the present value, the company is trading for more than twice what the true intrinsic value should be worth, closer to $46 per share. So in my view, I view Kura Sushi's shares as being highly overvalued today with 60% downside.

Risks

As for the upside risks that could get me to change my bearish view, Kura has been growing somewhat profitably and its balance sheet is strong with no debt. That said, a good portion of the growth has come from share issuances. In 2023, the company issued $66.9 million worth of stock and the share count has grown 30% in the last five years (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Kura Sushi could also surprise to the upside on margins. At present, margins are razor thin but the company may have further room to expand margins, as showcased by 120 basis points of margin expansion from 6.5% to 7.7% from 2022 to 2023. Cost-cutting measures as well as steady price hikes could help get closer to the 10% range but I don't think the company has much chance to get to the peer group range as total restaurant operating costs still make up 84.6% of total revenues.

Company Filings

Conclusion

In summary, while Kura Sushi may be a favorite among consumers delivering an authentic Japanese cuisine experience and affordable price point, this will certainly not be one of the investments I'll be taking a bite of. In my view, with an incentive to grow store count, total revenues, and adjusted EBITDA (rather than on a per share basis), the company has continued to dilute shareholders by issuing more stock. In addition, the combination of stiff competition and low margins leaves investors with poor business at the end of all this. Despite the fantastic growth over the years, even my most aggressive assumptions about the long-term performance of the company leave me with an estimated value that falls short of the company's current market capitalization and share price. So for these reasons, I'll be staying away from Kura Sushi's stock and recommend a 'sell' rating for now.