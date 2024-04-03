RomoloTavani

Introduction

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the cannabis industry right now. But more and more states seem to be legalizing cannabis and the industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the next few years. If you believe in its the growth outlook, then Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) may be one worth considering.

This is the only business development company currently in the sector but as the industry grows, I expect more to emerge. Additionally, major players within the sector will also likely look to capture some of this growth. In this article we take a look at the company's financials now that the first full year is in the books.

Previous Thesis

Silver Spike Investment is not a popular BDC here on Seeking Alpha with only three articles covering it. Two of which written by yours truly with the first back in February in an article titled: Silver Spike Investment: Cannabis BDC With Attractive Dividends.

Most investors who invest in the sector are those looking for a nice stream of income. Especially now since many are enjoying the current high interest rate environment and have been rewarding shareholders with extra income. I touched on the company's financials through 3 quarters and also the uncertainty surrounding the industry. I also discussed the BDC's dividend coverage and fairly large discount to NAV, which made it a very attractive investment at the time.

Since then, the BDC's share price has appreciated quite nicely. If investors bought during my last thesis, you would be up nearly 25% currently. And despite the run up in share price, the stock is still trading at a nice discount to its NAV, which we'll discuss later in the article.

Brief Overview

For anyone who didn't read my last article or is new to the company, Silver Spike Investment is an externally-managed BDC who lends to cannabis operators in the sector. Currently, they are the only cannabis BDC, which on its own makes them attractive.

As of now, SSIC is fairly small with 5 portfolio companies, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) being their largest tenant. Most of their loans are in first-lien, senior-secured investments. Additionally, 90% of their debt investments are floating-rate, which they and the BDC sector have benefitted from during the higher interest rate environment. At the end of Q4, SSIC's total investment value was $54 million.

SSIC investor presentation

For those unfamiliar with externally-managed BDCs, they are managed by an (external) manager and are required to pay out extra capital in fees for their services. In SSIC's case, their external manager is Silver Spike Capital.

Some investors prefer those who are internally-managed like Capital Southwest (CSWC) as they appear more aligned with shareholders because they don't pay out excess capital to external managers.

Some base management fees are as high as 1.75% while incentive fees can vary depending on the company. Sometimes these can be quite expensive for them, giving them less capital to pay in the form of specials or supplemental dividends. This is the main reason investors prefer those that are internally-managed.

But some have been aligning and lowering these fees to become more shareholder friendly, therefore making themselves more attractive to potential investors. One in particular is Golub Capital (GBDC), who permanently reduced its income incentive fee and lowered its base management fee recently.

In short, the manager takes less money to manage the company, which then can be potentially passed onto shareholders. In comparison, GBDC's base management fee stood at just 1% after the reduction in comparison to SSIC's 1.75%.

Full-Year Wrap-Up

For those who may not know, 2023 was SSIC's first full year of operations. During Q4 earnings reported at the end of March, the BDC reported some solid numbers to close out the year. Both net investment and total investment income grew quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Nll of $0.28 or $1.7 million grew from $0.26 or $1.6 million in Q3. Tll grew roughly 24% from $2.9 million to $3.6 million over the same period. This also increased from $2.0 million in Q4 '22. Nll grew 21.4% from $0.23, or $1.4 million year-over-year bringing the total to $1.07 for the full-year.

Author creation

Tll totaled $11.9 million for the full-year. So, some solid growth. The cannabis industry as whole grew 12.9% to $31.6 billion year-over-year according to SSIC's 10-K. And this is expected to double, reaching $67.5 billion over the next 6 years.

For the fourth quarter, Silver Spike didn't make any new investments. Their management team touched on this, saying it was a slow quarter for the cannabis sector as a whole, but that they have already seen activity pick up and expect this to continue going forward.

With more states legalizing marijuana, I expect SSIC and peers in other sectors like NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to capture some of this growth. In its entirety, the cannabis industry is still in its early stages of development, but should continue to achieve some nice growth in the coming years.

And if cannabis continues to move closer to Schedule 1 declassification, it will allow for broader medical and recreational use. Furthermore, in my personal opinion, I wouldn't be surprised if cannabis is legal in all 50 states in the next decade or so. And this continued legalization & normalization should benefit operators and lenders like Silver Spike Investment.

And while inflation moderating and rates are expected to decline, I expect SSIC will likely look to make some attractive investments in the coming quarters. Furthermore, they have an active pipeline worth $420 million and are looking to execute as the economy and inflations continues to get better.

Recent Deal With Chicago Atlantic

At the end of February, Silver Spike entered into an agreement with Chicago Atlantic Loan Portfolio to purchase a sizable portfolio of loans. It's expected to increase scale & liquidity by enhancing and diversifying their portfolio. This will also likely be accretive to net investment income.

According to their CEO:

Pro forma information following the closing of the loan portfolio acquisition based on SSIC data as of December 31, 2023, and the capital loan portfolio data as of January 21-- January 21, 2024, as the following pro forma net assets of approximately $213 million, including approximately $187 million of portfolio investments across 27 portfolio companies, and approximately $25 million of cash. Approximately 19.1% pro forma combined gross-weighted yield to maturity of the loan portfolio.

This is expected to close by the middle of this year. And as time goes on and cannabis is legalized more broadly, I expect the company will continue to make acquisitions to continue growing its portfolio. And if so, I expect the share price will follow.

Dividend & NAV Growth

The company raised the regular dividend last year from $0.23 to the current $0.25. They also rewarded shareholders with two specials in 2023 of $0.40 and $0.45. But as interest rates are expected to be cut this year, I suspect the special dividends will moderate in the coming months.

Moreover, SSIC's NAV continued to decline this year, dropping from $14.29 in Q1 to $13.77 in Q4. This also declined from $13.91 in Q4 '22. Management attributed this to the dividend payment.

But looking at their Nll for the full-year, SSIC did manage out-earn its regular dividend with coverage above 100%. And although this is tighter than I'd like to see with average net investment income of $0.2675 through 4 quarters, I do expect the recent acquisition to be accretive and their coverage to widen in the coming quarters. Furthermore, management stated that Nll for Q4 would've been higher if not for the impact of loan portfolio expenses.

Again, for their first full-year of operations and considering the current macro environment, SSIC did well. NAV & Nll growth are the two metrics I'll be keeping a close eye going forward.

Valuation & Risks

Although their share price has appreciated double-digits since my last article, the stock still trades well-below its NAV price of $13.77 giving them a P/NAV ratio of roughly 0.70x at the time of writing. Since they are the only cannabis-focused BDC, I think it's a little unfair to compare them to other peers in the sector. Many BDCs now trade at premiums above their NAVs due to higher interest rates and rewarding shareholders with extra income in the form of specials and/or supplemental dividends.

However, Wall Street rates the BDC a buy and has a price target above $11, offering double-digit upside from the current price of $9.62. And as more and more states move to legalization, it's very possible SSIC's share price could move towards its high price target of $14.

Seeking Alpha

As a cannabis-focused company, Silver Spike is subject to geo-political issues as well. Especially with 2024 being an election year. As cannabis legalization is highly dependent on who is elected. Another risk is if the economy does fall into a recession, which some still expect could happen in the near term. The BDC is very small currently and if its tenants experience financial stress, this will likely impact their financials greatly if one or more experiences declining cash flows.

And downward pressure on portfolio tenants could also cause an uptick in non-accrual loans as well. At the end of Q4, SSIC had no non-performing loans, but a sudden downturn in the economy could cause this to change for the BDC. So, investors looking to acquire shares in a smaller company like SSIC should be aware of this going forward.

Bottom Line

Although the share price has appreciated double-digits in the past 2 months, the cannabis outlook keeps me tentative about companies like Silver Spike Investment and those in the REIT sector. Additionally, a recession is still predicted to be in the works as job losses are expected to tick up in 2024. If so, Silver Spike could see a default on loans as its portfolio is quite small in size. So, a default on any loans would impact financials greatly in the process.

Moreover, the BDC recently entered into an agreement with Chicago Atlantic which is expected to impact the company positively going forward. And with interest rates expected to fall sometime this year, this will also make finding attractive deals easier. In turn, this should grow both Nll and NAV. With its first full year of operations in the books, I would like to see a few more quarters to see the impact of the recent agreement with Chicago Atlantic on Nll and NAV growth before upgrading the BDC to a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.