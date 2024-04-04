William_Potter

Investment Thesis

Even though dividend income-producing ETFs such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) in the past 12-month period (while the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has shown a Total Return of 16.42%, the S&P 500 has shown a performance of 32.31% within the same time period), I continue to believe that investing in dividend income-producing ETFs and individual companies is the most reliable way of increasing wealth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For this reason, in today's article, I will demonstrate how you could allocate the amount of $100,000 by following the current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, which I have been documenting here on Seeking Alpha since the end of August 2023.

I will show that implementing this strategy can provide an investor with a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 4.44% and a 5 Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.56%. This showcases the portfolio's substantial potential to blend dividend income with dividend growth. Moreover, investing in it offers enhanced opportunities for steady wealth accumulation over the long term.

The portfolio's strong ability to generate income is also underlined by the fact that 10 of the 21 selected picks exhibit Dividend Yields [TTM] of more than 5%. Its capacity for delivering dividend growth is evidenced by 19 of the 21 picks exhibiting positive 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR].

In this analysis, I will further show how this portfolio offers investors a lower level of risk: its reduced company-specific allocation risk is underscored by the fact that no single company accounts for more than 4% of the overall portfolio (even when allocating the three selected ETFs across the companies they are invested in). The portfolio's minimized sector-specific concentration risk is illustrated by only one sector (the Financials Sector with 27.61%) accounting for more than 13% of its total composition.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Presently Consists of the Following Positions

Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Ares Capital (ARCC).

AT&T Inc. (T).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

BHP Group Limited (BHP).

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI).

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

NIKE, Inc. (NKE).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Realty Income Corporation (O).

Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio's broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM].

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5-Year.

Relatively low Volatility.

Relatively low Risk-Level.

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return.

Diversification over asset classes.

Diversification over sectors.

Diversification over industries.

Diversification over countries.

Buy-and-Hold suitability.

Overview of the Companies/ETFs That Are Part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Symbol Company Name Sector Industry Country Dividend Yield [TTM] Dividend Growth 3Y Current Allocation Amount in $ SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ETFs ETFs United States 3.33% 8.56% 28.15% 28152 O Realty Income Corporation Real Estate Retail REITs United States 5.71% 4.15% 2.57% 2565 PM Philip Morris International Inc. Consumer Staples Tobacco United States 5.61% 2.72% 2.55% 2553 RY Royal Bank of Canada Financials Diversified Banks Canada 3.99% 7.33% 2.88% 2880 AAPL Apple Inc. Information Technology Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals United States 0.55% 5.39% 2.67% 2667 T AT&T Inc. Communication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services United States 6.32% -10.93% 3.13% 3132 MA Mastercard Incorporated Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 0.50% 13.06% 3.19% 3190 MAIN Main Street Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 5.96% 4.29% 3.05% 3053 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Pharmaceuticals United States 3.01% 5.62% 2.72% 2717 BAC Bank of America Corporation Financials Diversified Banks United States 2.49% 9.29% 3.89% 3887 ARCC Ares Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 9.38% 6.27% 2.73% 2730 TCPC BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 13.10% 2.58% 2.33% 2330 BTI British American Tobacco p.l.c. Consumer Staples Tobacco United Kingdom 9.63% 0.80% 2.46% 2462 BHP BHP Group Limited Materials Diversified Metals and Mining Australia 5.28% 3.00% 2.43% 2433 MSFT Microsoft Corporation Information Technology Systems Software United States 0.68% 10.15% 2.98% 2977 NKE NIKE, Inc. Consumer Discretionary Footwear United States 1.51% 10.94% 2.26% 2262 XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation Energy Integrated Oil and Gas United States 3.24% 2.25% 2.94% 2941 HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF ETFs ETFS United States 3.36% 1.41% 11.21% 11206 VICI VICI Properties Inc. Real Estate Other Specialized REITs United States 5.50% 8.29% 2.64% 2635 BLK BlackRock, Inc. Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 2.41% 10.20% 2.74% 2741 RQI Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Real Estate REITs United States 8.05% 0.00% 10.49% 10487 Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

It is worth highlighting that I have opted for precise percentages over rounded figures to accurately depict the Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's current composition, rather than its initial configuration at inception.

Risk Analysis of The Current Composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Companies/ETFs

As it stands, the largest positions of this portfolio are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, representing 28.15%, followed by iShares Core High Dividend ETF (with 11.21%), and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (accounting for 10.49%).

With 3.89%, Bank of America is presently the largest individual holding, followed by Mastercard (3.19%), and Main Street Capital (3.05%).

Source: The Author

By allocating the highest proportions to the respective ETFs within the overall portfolio and capping individual positions at no more than 4%, we significantly lower the overall risk level. This strategy improves the chances of achieving positive investment outcomes, especially for those investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Companies When Allocating SCHD, HDV, and RQI Across the Companies They Are Invested In

The chart below illustrates the current positions of our dividend portfolio when distributing SCHD, HDV, and RQI across the companies they are invested in.

Source: The Author, data from Morningstar

With 3.89% of the overall portfolio, we can see that Bank of America presently holds the largest position. The second largest is Exxon Mobil, representing 3.70%, followed by BlackRock (3.66%), Mastercard (3.19%), and Johnson & Johnson (3.17%). With 3.13%, AT&T currently represents the 6th largest position while Main Street Capital is the 7th largest with a proportion of 3.05%.

All other companies that are currently part of our portfolio represent less than 3%. This underscores its reduced company-specific concentration risk and decreased overall risk level.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Sectors When Allocating SCHD, HDV, and RQI to the Sectors They Are Invested In

The chart below illustrates the current allocation of our dividend portfolio while also considering how SCHD, HDV, and RQI are distributed across the sectors in which they are invested.

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar

With 27.61%, the Financials Sector is currently the largest component of this dividend portfolio.

The Real Estate Sector (with 12.22%) is the second largest, followed by the Consumer Staples Sector (11.49%), the Energy Sector (with 9.89%), the Information Technology Sector (9.51%), and the Healthcare Sector (9.31%).

The seventh largest sector is the Consumer Discretionary Sector (with 5.81%), followed by the Communication Services Sector (5.50%).

The Industrials Sector (with 4.26%), the Materials Sector (3.40%), and the Utilities Sector (1.00%) each represent less than 5% of the overall portfolio.

It is noteworthy that aside from the Financials Sector, no sector constitutes more than 13% of the overall portfolio. This underscores the diversified and low-risk nature that the dividend portfolio offers.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the companies' Dividend Yield [TTM]

The illustration below shows the companies that presently pay the highest Dividend Yield [TTM].

It can be highlighted that BlackRock TCP Capital (with a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 13.10%), British American Tobacco (9.63%), Ares Capital (9.38%), Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (8.03%), and AT&T (6.32%) are the picks that provide investors with the highest dividends. This highlights the portfolio's strong ability to produce income.

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha

These high-yielding ETFs and individual companies are strategically important elements of the portfolio. Together they contribute to enhancing its Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 4.44% (considering that you would invest at the selected ETFs and companies' current prices), which makes this portfolio such an attractive option for dividend income investors.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the Companies' 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR]

The chart below illustrates the individual companies within our portfolio that have demonstrated the highest 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR].

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha

Notably, Mastercard leads with a rate of 13.06%, followed by Nike at 10.94%, BlackRock at 10.20%, Microsoft at 10.15%, and Bank of America at 9.29%.

It is further worth highlighting that from the 18 individual companies and 3 ETFs that make up the portfolio, only AT&T (-10.93%) has shown a negative 3-year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR], highlighting the portfolio's enormous potential to significantly increase dividend payments in the years to come.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the companies' Revenue Growth Rates [FWD]

When having a closer look at the Revenue Growth Rates [FWD] of the selected companies, we can further identify the portfolio's elevated chances of achieving positive investment outcomes: 14 of the 18 selected individual companies have shown positive Revenue Growth Rates [FWD].

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha

With 14.57%, VICI Properties has shown the highest Revenue Growth Rate [FWD], followed by Realty Income (12.71%), Mastercard (12.48%), Microsoft (12.09%), and Main Street Capital (10.72%).

BlackRock (with 7.79%), BlackRock TCP Capital (7.76%), Philip Morris (7.67%), and Royal Bank of Canada (5.97%) have also shown significant Revenue Growth Rates, further highlighting the portfolio's potential for dividend growth and capital appreciation in the years ahead.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Geographical Diversification

The graphic below showcases the portfolio's geographical diversification, further evidencing its lower risk level.

The chart shows that 92.2% of the chosen companies are based in the United States, followed by 2.9% from Canada (Royal Bank of Canada), 2.5% from the United Kingdom (British American Tobacco), and 2.4% from Australia (BHP Group), indicating some level of geographical diversification.

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

If you were to adopt The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio in its present form and invest in the ETFs and companies at their current stock prices, you would benefit from a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 4.44%. At the same time, the portfolio exhibits a 5 Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.56%.

These metrics affirm the portfolio's suitability for investors looking to blend dividend income with dividend growth, ensuring a balanced investment approach from which they can immensely benefit when having a long-term investment horizon.

The portfolio's ability to generate income is emphasized by the fact that 10 of its 21 selected ETFs and companies exhibit Dividend Yields [TTM] of more than 5%.

This remarkable potential for dividend growth is underlined by the fact that 19 of the 21 picks have shown positive 3-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR].

Four firms (Mastercard with a 3 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 13.06%, Nike (10.94%), BlackRock (10.20%), and Microsoft (10.15%)) have even shown double-digit Dividend Growth Rates.

These facts reinforce my conviction that this portfolio comprises companies with sustainable dividends, making it poised to deliver significant dividend growth in the coming years.

Moreover, its strategic balance of dividend income and dividend growth enhances your independence from the broader stock market's price volatility. Even if the portfolio were to decline within the following weeks or months, you could still receive an important amount of dividends that could be used to pay your bills, spend during your leisure time, or reinvest while waiting for your portfolio to recover.

In addition to that, it is crucial to highlight the portfolio's reduced risk level, extensively documented in this analysis, which significantly increases the potential for reaching positive investment results.

This increased likelihood of achieving positive investment outcomes can offer you greater control over your financials. It will further allow you to rest easier, undisturbed by the broader stock market's price volatility, secure in the knowledge that, over the long term, the share prices will align with the earnings of the companies within your portfolio.

I would like to highlight that next week I'll be unveiling an exciting addition to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. It will showcase the strong potential of our investment strategy to merge dividend income with growth while investing with a low level of risk to steadily enhance one's financial wealth.