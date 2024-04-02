Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLTW: Not The Right Way To Trade Long Rates Or Volatility

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buy-Write Strategy ETF has not performed well compared to TLT since long rates peaked in October 2020.
  • As long rates moved lower from their October 2023 highs, TLT outperformed TLTW by a factor of 3x.
  • TLTW is hampered by the low implied volatility of TLT and the systematic strategy it employs to write covered calls.
  • The ETF's strategy is easily replicable in a brokerage account, and investors should pick customized tenors and TLT ranges to trade long rates.

sale background

Madmaxer/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The ETF market has experienced a boom in the past few years, especially helped by the advent of Rule 18F-4, implemented in 2020:

The Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2020 announced an enhanced regulatory

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.36K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLTW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLTW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLTW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News