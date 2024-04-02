Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Corporation (INTC) New Segment Reporting Webinar (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.57K Followers

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) New Segment Reporting Webinar Conference April 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Pitzer - Corporate Vice President of IR
Pat Gelsinger - CEO
David Zinsner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Intel Corporation New Segment Reporting Webinar. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. John Pitzer, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations.

John Pitzer

Thank you, Jonathan, and welcome everyone.

At the close of market today, we published an 8-K containing full year recast financials for 2021, 2022, and 2023. The recast is the culmination of over a year and a half of internal work to create the systems and processes needed to establish a foundry like relationship between Intel Products and Intel Foundry and is aligned to the operating segments we officially adopted at the start of the 2024 fiscal year.

Today's webinar will unpack the recast financials to provide a better understanding of our vision for Intel Foundry, review in-depth the underlying economics of Intel Products, and explain how each will help drive improved operations and financials going forward.

I'm joined today by our CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who will outline our vision for Intel Foundry; and our CFO, David Zinsner, who will discuss Intel Products and why we are confident our new reporting structure will be a catalyst to overall profit improvement and value creation over time.

