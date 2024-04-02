Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is rated as a Hold.

Accenture plc's (ACN) latest quarterly financial performance has unfavorable read-throughs for the IT services market's and WIT's short-term outlook. On the other hand, Wipro has decent growth potential for the long run, considering the expected increase in Engineering, Research & Development (ER&D) spending and the rise of AI. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I think that ACN is deserving of a Hold rating.

Company Description

On its corporate website, WIT calls itself a "technology services and consulting company" which offers "solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs." In its annual report, Wipro highlighted that it was named as "Top 50 India's Best Companies to Work For 2022" by GPTW Institute India.

Definition Of Wipro's Geographical Segments

Wipro's FY 2023 20-F Filing

The company derived 31%, 30%, 28%, and 11% of its Q3 FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2024) revenue from its Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and APMEA geographical segments, respectively. Separately, Wipro's sector exposure is detailed in the chart presented below.

WIT's Industry Exposure Based On Q3 FY 2024 Sales Mix

Wipro's Q3 FY 2024 Corporate Factsheet

WIT has limited customer concentration risks. Wipro has more than a thousand clients, and its five largest customers account for just 12% of the company's most recent quarterly revenue. These numbers in this section are taken from Wipro's Q3 FY 2024 corporate factsheet.

Peer's Latest Results Has Negative Read-Throughs For WIT's Near-Term Prospects

Earlier, Accenture, Wipro's peer, announced its Q2 FY 2024 (December 31, 2023 to February 29, 2024) financial results on March 21, 2024. This sends negative signals regarding the future performance of IT services businesses such as WIT.

ACN's GAAP operating profit decreased by -20% QoQ to $2,046 million in the most recent quarter, and its actual Q2 FY 2024 operating income missed the analysts' consensus estimate by -5% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

At its Q2 FY 2024 earnings call, Accenture noted that it observed "a further tightening of spending at our clients" as a result of "an uncertain macro-environment due to economic, geopolitical and industry-specific conditions."

In specific terms, ACN revised the mid-point of its full-year FY 2024 (September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024) top line growth guidance from +3.5% previously to +2.0% now. In contrast, the market is currently forecasting YoY revenue growth rates (in Indian Rupee or INR terms) of -2.7%, -0.3%, and +3.7% for WIT in the first, second, and third quarters of calendar year 2024, respectively. The current expectations that Wipro will exhibit improving top line expansion momentum in the coming quarters appear to be too optimistic.

Wipro is expected to report its Q4 FY 2024 (or the first quarter of calendar year 2024) results in the middle of this month. There is a meaningful risk that WIT's actual Q4 FY 2024 (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024) and 1H FY 2025 (April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024) financial results fall short of the sell side analysts' consensus projections, taking into account ACN's latest results and management commentary.

Wipro's Long-Term Growth Potential Is Intact

Looking beyond potential short-term results misses (as outlined in the prior section), I have a favorable view of WIT's long-term growth opportunities.

The worldwide Engineering, Research & Development or ER&D market is estimated to grow from $1.7 trillion for 2023 to $2.9 trillion in 2033 according to a January 3, 2024 JPMorgan (JPM) research report (not publicly available) titled "Sputtering Back To Life." In this JPM report, it is also mentioned that India's "share of (ER&D) offshoring spend" is projected to grow from 28% to 35% over the same time period. Also, Wipro was ranked fourth (Accenture was No.1) in the list of Everest Group's "top 10 IT outsourcing service providers" last year. This implies that WIT is a key beneficiary of the expected growth in ER&D spend for the next decade.

Specifically, AI could be a key growth driver for Wipro in the coming years.

WIT participated in Indian financial services company Nuvama's India 2024 Conference in February this year. Nuvama subsequently published a research report (not publicly available) titled "Post Conference Notes" detailing takeaways from the various companies' management comments at this investor event. As per Nuvama's February 2024 report, Wipro emphasized at this investor event that "all (of its) large deals have an AI component today" and mentioned that it is "working to launch (new) AI solutions."

At its earlier quarterly earnings call in January 2024, WIT also revealed that it is "seeing strong interest for AI in the automotive and manufacturing industries" and indicated that it recently "developed a GenAI-powered assistant for a Fortune 500 investments and insurance firm."

Wipro had drew attention to the fact that "digital revenues" represented about a third of the Indian IT services market last year in its investor presentation slides. Considering the rise of AI, it is realistic to think that "digital revenues" can grow at a faster pace and account for a larger proportion of the industry's and WIT's top line in the future.

Concluding Thoughts

I award a Hold rating to Wipro, taking into consideration the company's short-term and long-term prospects, and the stock's valuations. WIT's near-term outlook is unfavorable, but the company's growth prospects for the long run are good. I deem Wipro stock to be fairly valued based on a comparison of its earnings multiple and earnings CAGR. The market is now valuing Wipro at 20.4 times consensus FY 2025 normalized P/E, while its consensus FY 2025-2028 normalized earnings CAGR estimate is +18.3% as per S&P Capital IQ data. This works out to be a reasonably fair Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG multiple of 1.11 times for WIT.