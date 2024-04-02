RobertoDavid/iStock via Getty Images

InMode's Rocky Ride: Unpacking a Bumpy Quarter

InMode's (NASDAQ:INMD) stock is off 7% since my initial look back in November. At the same time, the SP500 has returned 15%. My last analysis focused on the company's prospects in a high interest rate and competitive landscape. Since then, InMode revealed Q4 earnings. The following article will focus on the intricacies of those numbers and what they may be signaling about InMode.

Let's start with just the fourth quarter and then I will zoom out. Revenue was $126.8 million in Q4 '23. This was a drop compared to $133.6 million in Q4 '22. Gross margins remained stable at 84%. Net income was $55.1 million. Management noted "challenges" for "both InMode and the aesthetics industry," but was hopeful that two new platforms, Define and Envision, would inspire growth. For 2024, management is projecting revenue between $495 and $505 million with gross margins between 83% and 85%.

According to their annual filing, InMode is becoming increasingly dependent on US revenue from minimally invasive platforms. 86% of their 2023 US revenues are derived from these procedures, compared to 71% in 2021. The platform is built upon "radio-frequency energy," which InMode believes is differentiated from optical energy. Most of the public companies InMode lists as competitors are very small in market capitalization with bleeding stock prices. Lumenis, a private company, highlights its "TriPollar RF Technology." Interestingly, TriPollar is considered "non-invasive." Non-invasive RF is perceived as superior, as it does not break the surface of the skin. This minimizes side effects and patients can resume normal activities immediately following the procedure. There are a number of other private companies utilizing RF technology in aesthetics, including other non-invasive platforms.

InMode pointed out the advent of Define and Envision in their last quarterly update. Define is a "hand-free" platform and Envision is "non-invasive." InMode's most popular product, Morpheus8, is "minimally invasive." While these, and other non-invasive platforms, are newer, non-invasive revenues totaled just $9.2 million (or 3% of US revenues). Sales of hands-free platforms were $33.9 million (11%) in 2023, down from $64.1 million (27%) in 2021.

InMode spends just 3% of their annual revenues on research and development, which seems like a small amount considering the competition within the sector and the complexity of these products (medical technology). Sales and marketing costs are eating up a greater percentage of revenue. In 2022, S&M costs made up 35% of revenues. This figure blossomed to 39% last year.

InMode's balance sheet appears healthy. Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits total $741.6 million. Their current ratio exceeds 10. This suggests the company can easily cover any short-term obligations. Last year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $176.8 million. InMode is still comfortably profitable.

InMode was recently highlighted in a Seeking Alpha piece discussing the impact of GLP-1 usage within the aesthetic sector. A survey revealed that users of weight loss drugs, like Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy, are more willing to spend money on aesthetic procedures, like wrinkle treatments. So, this may provide a tailwind in the future for InMode.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, InMode's market capitalization is $1.73 billion. Analysts project $498 million in 2024 revenue (1.31% YOY). InMode's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market in all timeframes. Most strikingly, INMD is off 43% in the past nine months, while the SP500 is up 17.83%.

Short interest is high at 8%, indicating some skepticism in the market. Per Nasdaq, there is no recent insider activity to note. Institutional activity favors decreased positions (~17 million shares) over increased positions (~11 million shares) Their top three holders, however, Blackrock, Meitav, and Lsv, have all increased their positions.

Overall, I'd classify InMode's market sentiment as "fragile," due to stalled revenue growth, high short interest amid poor stock momentum, and cautious institutional activity.

My Analysis and Recommendation

While InMode is making efforts to diversify its revenue with the arrival of platforms like Define, they are increasingly dependent on minimally invasive procedures. This is concerning because non-invasive solutions, for obvious reasons, are becoming a preferred option in aesthetics, at least according to this study. This is not to say that minimally-invasive solutions will disappear. Botox is considered a minimally-invasive treatment. InMode rightfully attribute recent revenue growth woes to both itself and the industry. The current economic environment does not favor InMode, but there are future trends (e.g., GLP-1 usage) that do favor InMode.

It's apparent that InMode is in a bit of a transition. I believe there is a limited demand for minimally-invasive procedures and this is partially accounting for the slowdown in revenue. InMode's non-invasive initiatives have ramped up gradually. The US revenue generated by their non-invasive platforms increased marginally from $8.9 million in 2022 to $9.2 million in 2023.

As I pointed out earlier, InMode's R&D expenditure is unusually low, at 3% of revenues. Companies in the medical device industry will typically hover between 7% and 14%, by rule of thumb. Some allocate much more to R&D. While it is possible that InMode is exceptionally efficient and doesn't require robust R&D spending to spawn innovation, we, without internal knowledge of InMode, can only speculate based on the numbers.

There's also a lot to like here. InMode is a clear leader in minimally-invasive RF procedures. There is growing demand in this industry, despite short-term headwinds. Their balance sheet looks great and, if they wish, they could reasonably increase R&D focus without impacting profitability too much. Gross margins remain robust. At an enterprise valuation nearing just $1 billion, it's hard to argue InMode's stock is expensive.

All in all, InMode is a solid Hold. This risk/reward here favors "high," so this may be a good option for some investors who are seeking alpha, can weather volatility, and stomach potential losses. Before buying, personally, I would like to see their revenue diversify and a more-focused effort on R&D, which will be critical in the long term for the company. On a valuation front, InMode appears cheap with a P/E of 9.13, but this likely reflects the challenges I discussed in the article. So, I wouldn't be quick to jump in just because I think InMode's stock is cheap.