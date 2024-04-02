Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verde Agritech Ltd. (VNPKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.57K Followers

Verde Agritech Ltd. (OTCPK:VNPKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Veloso - Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Felipe Paolucci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristiano Veloso

Hi, everyone. My name is Cristiano Veloso. I'm here today with Felipe Paolucci. I'm the founder and CEO of Verde Agritech. Felipe is our Chief Financial Officer. We will today be presenting our Q4 2023 results alongside full-year 2023 results. If you have any questions, please write them on the Q&A option at the bottom of the screen. After Felipe has finished with his presentation, I will address each one of the questions that were presented by you.

If you're watching this presentation on YouTube, please and you like the content, please share it. That's how you help us spread the word about what we're doing at Verde Agritech. 2023 as we all know -- as we all saw happening throughout the year, turned out to be one of the most challenging years for agriculture, especially agriculture in Brazil, especially for fertilizer companies in Brazil. There's no shortage of material available from other companies, public companies in the same space as ours, with plenty of background information about what has been going on, what happened in 2023, but also there's plenty of public information about what Q1 has been like and what this 2024 is shaping up to be as well.

Nevertheless, we remain working as hard as we possibly can. We remain committed to growing our company and we remain open to the feedback, opinion, contribution from each one of you who is already a shareholder, who might be thinking about a shareholder, we remain working together to carry on growing the business.

I will now allow Felipe Paolucci to start the

