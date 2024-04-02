georgeclerk

It's a new quarter, and it remains to be seen if the remarkable equity rally will continue. In all, the total US stock market returned 9.6% from January through March, its best Q1 since early 2019. Markets got off to a shaky start on Monday following the long Easter weekend. While European markets were closed in observance of the holiday, hot data sparked a risk-off trade. Bond yields spiked on a higher-than-expected Prices Paid sub-index reading within the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey.

I will outline more key data on the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) throughout this article, but I reiterate a hold rating based on frothy investor sentiment and stretched valuations among domestic equities, particularly large caps.

Big picture, Goldman Sachs published its weekly ISM Manufacturing Index which underscores a positive inflection in that slice of the domestic economy. It’s key for investors to recognize that this is ‘soft’ data, not actual hard economic figures that go into the GDP report. While it is encouraging that the manufacturing segment of the economy appears well on its way to a solid recovery after many months of contraction, it does not necessarily mean more upside for stocks. Often, price action turns before economic data, such as PMI data.

US Manufacturing Inflection Higher

Goldman Sachs

For background, VTI seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index which includes large-, mid-, and small-cap equities across both the growth and value styles. A passively managed index fund, its annual expense ratio is low at just three basis points and the trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.36% - about its lowest in the last 20 years. Share-price momentum is very strong, earnings VTI an A-ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha. I was admittedly not sanguine enough on the ETF earlier this year after outlining a bullish strategy last October. As a diversified allocation, VTI has an A+ Risk rating with high liquidity to boot.

Part of my hold rating is based on the notion that markets have rallied so much in a short period of time. VTI is up close to 30% from its low last October. Most of that increase has come via multiple expansion as earnings estimates for the S&P 500 are hovering around $244 for 2024. Large-cap per-share operating profits are seen climbing above $270 in the out year, though that number will likely retreat if history is any guide.

An ongoing risk is that we get more hot inflation reads like the Prices Paid ISM Manufacturing number. Following the March FOMC meeting and Powell press conference, traders seemed to come to the conclusion that monetary policy will be accommodative even if consumer price trends run above the 2% target. But if we see more data suggesting recalcitrant inflation risks, then the Fed may be forced to change its tune.

March ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid: Hottest Since July 2022

Trading Economics

Another reality is that commodities are in an outright bullish trend, which could also bring inflation risks to the front page.

CRB Commodity Index Hits a 52-Week High

JC Parets

As it stands, the CME Fed Watch Tool shows about 57 basis points of cuts priced into 2024 – so the bond market is on edge between two or three eases. June is now priced at a 57% chance of a quarter-point cut.

Markets Pricing in 2 to 3 Cuts in 2024

CME Fed Watch Tool

Atlanta Fed GDPnow Model Shows +2.8% Growth in Q1 (saar)

Atlanta Fed

Aside from the macro data, investors are simply too excited right now. I noticed that the Goldman Sachs Twitter Sentiment Index just notched a fresh high dating back to the turn of the year in 2021-22. It appears that it’s an all-skate in terms of bull market participation. While such periods can last for a long time, at least a pause in the uptrend for domestic large caps would make sense given the nearly euphoric feeling out there.

GS Twitter Sentiment Jumps to a Multi-Year High After a 10% Q1 Rally

Goldman Sachs

As far as valuations go, the S&P 500 now trades at 20.9 times forward earnings estimates. That is barely more than just one turn less pricey than the peak valuation seen in late 2021. I still like how US mid-caps and small-caps are valued, though.

US Stock Market Valuations: Large Caps Stretched, SMIDs More Attractive

Yardeni Research

All eyes will soon turn to how companies big and small will perform during the first quarter reporting season. JPMorgan (JPM) and other large banks will get things started Friday next week. Right now, strategists expect a healthy 3.6% year-on-year EPS growth rate, which would be a third straight period of profitability growth. That EPS rise is less than the 5.8% expected rate of increase as was seen at the end of last year.

S&P 500 Earnings Growth Forecast for Q1: +3.6%

Factset

Seasonally, VTI has major tailwinds now through July. During these 4 months, there have been just four individual down months since July of 2016. The typical cumulative gain is nearly 7%, though a sizable chunk of those gains has historically come in July. During election years, now is typically a positive period too, but we have not seen the average election-year trend play out.

VTI: Bullish April Through July History

Seeking Alpha

2024 Bucking the Usual Election-Year Trend

MarketDesk

The Technical Take

At the start of the year, I highlighted potential resistance at the previous all-time highs on VTI. That did not unfold. The bulls took the ETF right through the $245 mark. But notice in the chart below that the RSI momentum gauge has been waning while price has marched higher. That is a yellow flag in the eyes of technicians, as momentum is thought to turn lower before price moves. It’s something to keep an eye on. I’ve also overlayed a Fibonacci retracement set on VTI’s daily chart. If we do see a Q2 correction, then the first area of note would be $239 – the 38.2% retracement of the October to March rally.

Big picture, with a rising 200-day moving average, the bulls appear in control, though VTI is highly stretched when comparing the latest price to where the 200dma prints. As a whole, VTI’s technical situation is robust, and I don’t like to call it a top here, but considering the run-up already and stretched sentiment, being aware of possible areas of support is important today.

VTI: Levels to Watch After A Nearly 30% Rally

The Bottom Line

Overall, the trend is clearly higher, but with overly bullish sentiment and a high valuation, being prudent heading into the middle of the year is wise in my view with the total US stock market.