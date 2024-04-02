Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Point Credit: Earn A High Yield From CLOs

Apr. 02, 2024 10:07 PM ETEagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC)5 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Point Credit has provided a superior total return compared to Oxford Lane Capital over the last decade.
  • ECC invests in equity tranches of CLOs, generating a higher yield for shareholders due to the riskier nature of these investments.
  • ECC's portfolio is diverse, with exposure to various industries and a large percentage of loans rated below investment grade. However, historical data shows low default rates for this type of investment.
  • The current dividend yield is 16.6% with supplementals declared through June 2024.
  • The price trades at a current premium to NAV of 10%. However, I still believe this to be a good entry.

white tailed eagle

Lakes4life/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

I recently covered Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and within that article I briefly gave an overview to compare Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) since both of the funds operate as Closed End

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.86K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ECC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ECC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News