MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

The LYFT Investment Thesis Has Improved Tremendously, Thanks To New Management

We previously covered Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in an older article, covering the stock's excellent growth prospects, attributed to its profitable growth, market leadership, and healthy balance sheet.

For this particular article, we will be looking at Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and sharing our findings about the stock, continuing the theme surrounding the ride share market.

For now, LYFT has reported an exemplary FY2023 earnings call, with gross bookings of $13.77B (+14.2% YoY) and revenues of $4.4B (+7.5% YoY).

Much of the top-line tailwinds are attributed to the growing rides of 190.8M (+1.8% QoQ/ +26.2% YoY) and active riders of 22.4M (inline QoQ/ +9.8% YoY) in FQ4'23, naturally implying its ability to better monetize its existing users while attracting new riders.

Most importantly, the immense cost cuttings and headcount reductions have worked as intended in moderating its overall operating expenses to $1.84B (-28.4% YoY), while triggering the ride share company's first year of profitability with adj EBITDA of $222.4M (+153.3% YoY) and adj EBITDA margins of 1.6% (+5.1 points YoY).

US Rideshare Market

Bloomberg Second Measure

This feat is impressive indeed, especially since LYFT continues to record a sustained market share at 24% in the US rideshare and average monthly customer sales of $89 (+3% YoY), though naturally lagging behind the market leader, UBER, at 76% and $98 (+9% YoY), respectively, based on the latest data from Bloomberg Second Measure.

At the same time, LYFT reports a rather decent balance sheet, with a cash of $1.68B (-6.1% YoY) and stable long-term debts of $839.36M (inline YoY) in FQ4'23, further aided by the recent $400M capital raise in February 2024.

While the ride share company's elevated Stock-Based Compensations have previously triggered the consistent share dilution to 396.25M (+6.94M QoQ/ +31M YoY/ +95.85M from FY2019 levels) by FQ4'23, it is apparent that the rate has been moderating since the new CEO took the helm in March 2023.

This is observed in the drastic moderation in the SBC expenses of $484.53M (-35.4% YoY) in FY2023, compared to the $750.77M reported in FY2022, $724.56M in FY2021, and $1.59B in FY2019.

Combined with the operational efficiency discussed above, it is apparent that LYFT has turned over a new leaf, with a strong focus on sustainable growth ahead.

This is also observed in the management's FQ1'24 guidance, with gross bookings of approximately $3.55B (-4.5% QoQ/ +16.3% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $52.5M (-21.1% QoQ/ +131.2% YoY) at the midpoint, on top of a positive Free Cash Flow generation for the full year.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Perhaps this is why the consensus have moderately raised their forward estimates, with LYFT expected to generate an expanded top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +13.4% and +19.1% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +8.8%/ +16.2% and the historical topline expansion at a CAGR of +15.3% between FY2018 and FY2023.

LYFT Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result of the reversal in its profitability, it is also unsurprising that the market has temporarily upgraded LYFT's valuations to FWD EV/ EBITDA of 21.38x and FWD P/E to 31.01x from the November 2023 bottom of 11.92x/ 21.70x, compared to the sector median of 11.70x/ 19.16x, respectively.

If anything, with LYFT also priced nearer to UBER at 26.50x/ 35.43x, which is expected to deliver a top/ bottom line growth of +15.8%/ +33.1% through FY2026, it appears that the former may not be overly expensive here, for so long that the new management is able to deliver on its promises ahead.

So, Is LYFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LYFT 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, LYFT has been drastically lifted by the reporting error and the promising FY2024 guidance, with the stock trading well above its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Based on the FY2023 adj EPS of $0.65 and the FWD P/E of 31.01x, the stock appears to be trading near to our fair value estimates of $20.10.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $1.10, there seems to be an excellent near doubling potential to our long-term price target of $34.10 as well, nearer to its hyper-pandemic trading ranges.

At the same time, LYFT may have an excellent advertising prospect moving forward, with the management already reporting "FQ4'23 Lyft Media revenue surpassing the levels achieved in all of 2022," with it typically being a high growth and high margin segment.

With advertising revenues still "not significant components of the Company’s consolidated revenues," we believe that there are immense growth opportunities ahead.

For example, UBER has already grown its active advertising merchant count to over 550K by FQ4'23 (+75% YoY), despite the nascent launch in October 2022, with it directly triggering the expansion of the Delivery segment's adj EBITDA margins (sum unspecified).

As a result of its long-term profitable growth tailwinds, we are rating the LYFT stock as a Buy.

It goes without saying that readers must also size their portfolios accordingly, due to the stock's elevated short interest of 13.1% at the time of writing, with the volatility from the aggressive short sellers potentially negating the potential upside from these bottom levels.

At the same time, the upgraded P/E valuations may also be double-edged sword, with any earning misses and/ or underwhelming forward guidance likely to bring forth painful corrections.

However, we are cautiously optimistic about LYFT's ability to generate excellent numbers ahead, with FY2023 results being highly promising as the new team manages to turn around the ship within a few quarters.