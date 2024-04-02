Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GigaCloud: Still Looks Severely Undervalued, But The Catch Remains

Apr. 02, 2024 11:10 PM ETGigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. is now a $1.2 billion market cap company that provides comprehensive B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel goods.
  • Over the past 5 years, GCT's revenue surged at a CAGR of 53% while the growth in EBIT has been even more remarkable - the CAGR here exceeds 88%.
  • While GigaCloud has experienced rapid growth and looks undervalued, I have some concerns about its business practices and delayed release of its 10-K.
  • If the data in the company's official reports are indeed accurate, then perhaps the growth will materialize as expected. However, I'm not prepared to take that risk with my own money.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
High angle view of a warehouse manager walking with foremen checking stock on racks

alvarez

Intro & Thesis

At the beginning of November 2023, I published an article on GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) stock, in which I concluded that the company looked severely undervalued, but due to surrounding concerns regarding its business practices, I issued

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.04K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GCT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GCT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News