Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hafnia: Healthy Balance Sheet And 19% FCF Yield, Rating Unchanged

Apr. 02, 2024 11:23 PM ETHafnia Limited (HAFNF) Stock2 Comments
KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Hafnia delivered good results in FY23, as measured in revenue and EBITDA. Besides that, the operating and free cash flow YoY growth is outstanding, 37% and 139%, respectively.
  • Hafnia pays dividends with a more than appealing yield, 14.2% TTM. The average payout is 64%, so the dividend is safe.
  • Hafnia trades at lower EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA than STNG, TRMD, and ASC. The company scores 90% PNAV and 28% gross LTV.
  • I am a happy shareholder in Hafnia and plan to add more in case of a significant pullback. I give Hafnia again a Buy rating.
Hafnia America Cargo ship outside industrail area on North Sea Canal

Pauws99/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: I previously covered Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF). In my last take, I discussed the clean tankers market and the company’s strengths (fleet, balance sheet, and attractive dividends). In today’s analysis, I dissect the last earnings report, update Hafnia’s valuation, and review its rating.

This article was written by

KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.16K Followers
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAFNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HAFNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAFNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAFNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News