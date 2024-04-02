Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telos: Rating Upgrade To Buy As Growth Outlook Turns Positive

Apr. 02, 2024 11:34 PM ETTelos Corporation (TLS) Stock
Summary

  • Telos Corporation has shown strong signs of growth recovery in 4Q23, leading to a revision of the rating from sell to buy.
  • TLS exceeded revenue expectations and beat the high end of management's guidance range for adj EBITDA and adj EPS.
  • The Company has secured new contracts worth $525 million over the next five years, indicating potential positive growth and revenue acceleration in the future.

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a sell, as I did not see any catalyst that could drive the share price of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) upwards. My thoughts were that

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
905 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

