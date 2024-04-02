Sundry Photography

Introduction

In my previous article written on December 11th, I had a buy rating on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). At the time, I viewed the company's growing positive momentum favorably. It was becoming clearer that Coupang had taken the lead over numerous other e-commerce competitors in Korea. The company's financial metrics involving both top and bottom lines were seeing significant growth. Further, I viewed the Korean macroeconomic condition favorably believing that it could provide Coupang with a meaningful tailwind in 2024 due to the expected stronger growth relative to 2023. Today, I continue to stand by these bullish reasonings.

Throughout the past several months, there have been significant improvements in Coupang's operations continuing my buy rating on the company. First, Coupang's growth trajectory, despite becoming a bigger company, is continuing to accelerate showing no clear signs of a deceleration in the near future. Second, the company's development offering is showing initial success with a meaningful adoption in Taiwan. Finally, despite a 16% increase in the stock price since the publication of the previous article, I believe that Coupang is reasonably valued.

Positive Momentum

Coupang has become a sizeable player in the South Korean e-commerce market, and despite Coupang's size, the company's growth rate is continuing to see an acceleration while it is the case for most companies to see a decelerating growth after reaching a certain size.

First, starting with the active customer number, Coupang saw a 16% year-over-year in 2023Q4 to 21 million active customers compared to a growth of 14% year-over-year in 2023Q3 to 20 million active customers. Further, on top of the accelerating customer growth, Coupang saw both top and bottom-line growth acceleration. The company's net revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $6.6 billion in 2023Q4 compared to 21% year-over-year to $6.0 billion in 2023Q3. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.5% in 2023Q4 with an adjusted EBITDA of $294 million compared to a margin of 3.9% in 2023Q3 with an adjusted EBITDA of $239 million. As such, Coupang's growth in the number of customers, revenue, and margins have all expanded relative to the previous quarter.

I believe this fact to be critical. Not only does a continued strong growth rate support Coupang's strong momentum that it has been seeing over the past several quarters, but it also indicates that the company will likely not see a stark change in the current positive trajectory in the foreseeable future. Thus, the 2023Q4 results, in my opinion, support a continued strong momentum while enhancing the idea that the current positive trajectory is sustainable for the foreseeable future.

Further, at its current magnitude, I believe Coupang could achieve a positive flywheel effect that could create an even higher entry barrier for new competitors and a bigger moat against its existing competitors, which could continue to expand the positive momentum and growth we are seeing in Coupang today or at the very least sustain it.

Coupang is a profitable e-commerce company, and the company is also the biggest e-commerce player in South Korea. This means that Coupang will likely be able to mimic Amazon's success by creating a positive flywheel with a continuous investment of a high magnitude to offer better products and services delivered faster and for cheaper, which could potentially bring in more customers allowing further economies of scale and margin. Then, the cycle repeats itself.

I mentioned in my previous article that Coupang is winning in the South Korean e-commerce competition. Yet, the company is planning to invest an additional $2.2 billion to expand next-day delivery service by building out a greater infrastructure by 2027. I believe this measure is a testament to the idea of a positive flywheel that supports the argument of Coupang building a bigger moat creating long-term value for the company.

Overall, I believe Coupang has a positive momentum that could likely be sustained. Not only is the company seeing accelerated growth in all metrics from 2023Q3 to 2023Q4, but the company is continuing to invest to become even more competitive building a bigger moat and a higher entry barrier.

Development Offering Taking Shape

Coupang's investment in Taiwan or development offering is starting to take shape. Looking at the 2023Q4 earnings report, the revenue reported by the development offering totaled $273 million, which was an impressive 105% year-over-year growth. Regarding this achievement, the management team, during the earnings call, said that the company is expecting "to reach profitability in Taiwan faster than we did in Korea" as the company leverages experiences and capital achieved through success in South Korea.

I believe the management team's commentary, although they did not provide a quantifiable goal or a number, is reasonable, which provides significant growth opportunities if it comes to fruition.

Coupang, to expand in Taiwan, incurred an adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million in 2023Q4, and the company is expecting to incur an additional $650 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The magnitude at which Coupang is investing in Taiwan is growing with a strong intent from the management team to continue investing in the market as they seem necessary. Thus, I believe the company's potential to win over Taiwan is reasonable considering that Coupang has the capital and the experience in the e-commerce industry.

Valuation

Coupang's stock price saw about a 16% appreciation since the publication of my previous article, and despite this fact, I believe Coupang is fairly valued.

Today, Coupang has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, which is within the historical forward price-to-earnings ratio range of around 48 to 76. Further, the absolute valuation multiple could seem expensive from a surface level; however, when considering that Coupang is a fast-growing company, the valuation multiple is more reasonable.

For example, Coupang's earnings per share is expected to grow by 121.54% in 2025 followed by 59.47% in 2025. As such, the forward earnings multiple is expected to quickly decline to 28.96 in 2025 and 18.16 in 2026. Therefore, considering that a more mature e-commerce player, Amazon (AMZN), currently has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 42.85, I believe Coupang's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 65 and 2025 forward ratio of 28.96 is reasonable.

Data by YCharts

Risk to Thesis

Chinese e-commerce players could pose a significant risk to Coupang's operations in the near future. Temu backed by PDD Holdings (PDD) and AliExpress backed by Alibaba (BABA) have signaled an interest in being competitive in the South Korean e-commerce market through low-cost products, and these players are growing at a threatening speed.

In Korea, AliExpress saw a 130% year-over-year increase in user growth in 2023 to 3.55 million users while Temu's active users reached 5.81 million. Temu's growth was especially impressive as the company has only launched in South Korea in July of 2023. Further, Alibaba is expecting to invest $1.1 billion over the next three years to become more competitive in South Korea. As such, backed by Chinese conglomerates and their ability to provide affordable products, these new market entrants could pose significant threats to Coupang in the future. Although Coupang's logistics network is still competitive with these Chinese players having a minimal market share, investors should continue to keep an eye on the strategies Temu and AliExpress take in the Korean e-commerce market.

Summary

I believe Coupang is a buy. The company has a positive growth momentum that is likely sustainable. Despite its growing size, Coupang managed to accelerate its revenue and bottom-line growth in 2023Q4 from the previous quarter. Further, as the company is profitable with an intention to continue investing back into the business, Coupang could achieve a positive growth flywheel potentially making the current growth sustainable for the foreseeable future. Finally, in terms of development offerings, Coupang is seeing significant traction with an intent to invest even more into the market for future growth potential. Therefore, I continue to have a buy rating on Coupang.