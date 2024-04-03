andreswd

Summary

Following my coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR), for which I reiterated a buy rating given that fundamentals remained sound and that PHR could continue to see pricing tailwinds ahead, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for PHR as I see the business continuing to grow revenue at 20+% and the adjusted EBITDA margin inflecting upwards as the business scales. The new product rolled out to target post-script engagements should also contribute to revenue growth.

Investment thesis

PHR saw very strong revenue growth of 24.1% in the 4Q24 quarter, driven by subscription and related services growth of 27.5%, primarily driven by strong client growth that was supported by new clients added via the ConnectOnCall acquisition. Other aspects of the business were strong as well, with network solutions revenue growth of 23.1% Y/Y, and payment processing fee growth of 18.8%. Regarding payments, the payment-facilitator volume percentage remained elevated at 82%, and the take rate remained at 2.93%, in line with 3Q24. Management initiatives to manage expenses saw direct margin benefits as pro forma [PF] operating margins saw a big increase from -23% in 4Q23 to -3.6% in 4Q24. Balance sheet wise, PHR had $87.5 million of cash as of 4Q24, and it was good to know that PHR does not need to raise capital in order to reach breakeven targets.

The key metric that drives the entire business is customer additions, and PHR has once again shown that it is able to continue driving strong customer additions, which translates to strong revenue growth. In 4Q23, PHR added 274 customers, an increase from 243 in 3Q24. Even on an organic basis (adjusting for the clients added through the ConnectOnCall acquisition), 4Q24 still saw 154 adds, which is relatively stable compared to the organic adds of 176 in 3Q24. Overall, PHR had an average of 3,962 clients in FY24, which was ~26% growth vs. FY23. The debate here is whether pricing pressure is temporary due to the mix shift impact of structural changes (i.e., new customers are not willing to pay more). I reiterate my view that pricing will recover eventually, and the current flattish pricing growth is merely due to mix shift impact as strong logos put pressure on healthcare services revenue per average healthcare services client [AHSC] (it takes time for new AHSC to ramp up to mature spending levels). To track whether new AHSCs are actually spending more, the metric to track is patient payment volume growth, which saw 19% y/y growth in 4Q24 to $977 million, and this strong growth indicates new and existing client expansions.

PHR

Another way to look at this is by comparing it with PHR's historical revenue per AHSC. As per the chart above, payment processing fees tend to revolve around $7 to $8k but have since compressed to $5.9k, and this is mostly due to the strong new customer additions in the recent quarters. For comparison, between 1Q21 and 4Q22, PHR added ~700 AHSC, but between 4Q22 and 4Q24, PHR added ~1.6k AHSC.

Put aside revenue per ASHC inflection back to historical levels, and I would expect revenue growth to be driven by the launch of new products as well. Post-Script Engagement, PHR's initial product for medication adherence, went live with its inaugural campaigns in 4Q24. Although the solution has been planned for a while, it was not until 4Q24 that work began in earnest, and revenue generation did not start until 1Q25 (by management's wording, I inferred that they are seeing adoption and are already making revenue), according to management. Overall, the product surveys patients to see if they are likely to fill their medications as prescribed and gives them tools to stay on track with their treatment plans. Getting patients to fill their prescriptions when they are due is, in my opinion, the most basic and important use case for this product because medication adherence is a major issue. Because it can improve medication management, which in turn drives better outcomes and leads to clinical cost savings from patients' better adherence to care plans, I think payers will be interested in this product.

Looking ahead, management reiterated its topline outlook for FY25, while profitability (adj. EBITDA) guidance was raised for FY25, now in the range of $12 to $20 million, which is up from the previous range of $10 to $20 million. I note this has a very strong implication for driving positive stock sentiment, as the midpoint of the guide ($15 million) is ahead of consensus's estimate of $12.7 million at the midpoint. While topline growth was not revised upwards, I would take this as a win as PHR is now a profitable growth stock.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for PHR based on my model is $28. My model assumptions are that PHR will grow revenue by 22% in FY25 to $434 million, the high end of the management FY25 revenue guide. Previously, I expected FY25 revenue to be $429 million (the midpoint of the guide), but looking at PHR's history in beating its own guidance and the potential revenue upside from payment processing fees per AHSC reverting to historical levels and a new product (post-script engagement) revenue stream, I believe PHR can beat its own guide again.

Another change is the valuation multiple. The outlook for PHR profits is a lot more visible today after management increased their adj. EBITDA guide. Hence, my view is that PHR should trade at a higher level than when it was not profitable. This is hard to estimate, but by looking at PHR's historical trading range over the past year, the average is around 3x forward revenue (my previous assumption), and I think PHR should trade above this. In my current model, I assumed PHR to trade at a 3.5x forward revenue multiple, which was where it was trading in January 2024.

Risk

Payment processing fees per AHSC might not inflect back to historical reasons because the new AHSC added over the past 8 quarters might be structurally less profitable. If this metric does not recover, it could point to the fact that PHR has finished acquiring all the low-hanging fruit (very profitable AHSC), which means future growth could be a lot slower than expected.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for PHR is a buy. Performance has been great, where the business saw revenue growth of 24% in 4Q23 driven by strong client additions and network solutions. The upward revision of FY25 profitability guidance also implies a profitable growth trajectory. While top-line growth wasn't revised upwards, I expect PHR to beat the midpoint guidance as higher payment processing fees per AHSC inflect back to historical levels and contribution from the new post-script engagement product see greater adoption.