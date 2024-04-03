keport/iStock via Getty Images

This is my first report on Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) a clinical stage biotech. Annexon is on the cusp of delivering top line data on its pivotal trial of its lead therapy in development, ANX005. It strives to be the first FDA approved therapy for Guillain-Barré syndrome [GBS].

In this article I assess its prospects. I point to a decision during its development that clouds and complicates its chances of FDA approval.

Sources for this article include the following released in conjunction with its Q4, 2023 earnings on 03/26/2024 — press release (the "Release") and 10-K (the "10-K"); I also refer to its latest 03/2024 website presentation (the "Presentation").

GBS syndrome is a rare disease that has terrible impact on certain patients.

Presentation slide 13 lists important GBS metrics, illustrating the horrible impact GBS has on some patients:

ir.annexonio.com

According to a Mayo Clinic GBS overview it is a disease in which one's immune system attacks the nerves. Typically it first manifests itself with weakness and a tingling in the hands and feet. Alarmingly this can quickly spread to paralysis throughout the body. It is often associated with an earlier respiratory or gastrointestinal infection.

While emergency hospitalizations are often required, most people recover completely over an indeterminate time that may take a year or more. In the most severe cases GBS is fatal.

Annexon plans to submit a BLA for its ANX005 GBS therapy to the FDA in H1, 2025.

The Release advises that Annexon expects topline data from its pivotal, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 GBS trial in the second quarter of 2024. As reported in its 10-K (p. 45), Annexon conducts certain of its clinical trials in foreign jurisdictions.

Its phase 3 ANX005 trial (NCT04701164) in treatment of GBS evaluates the efficacy and safety of ANX005 administered by intravenous (IV) infusion to participants recently diagnosed with GBS. It has primary and study completion dates of 04/30/2024. The study took place at various facilities in Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The 10-K notes that the FDA may not accept such trials in foreign jurisdictions without further support. In order to understand Annexon's next steps one needs to work with two key acronyms defined in the 10-K:

IGOS — the International Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outcomes Study, a global, prospective, observational, multicenter cohort study that has enrolled 2,000 patients who were followed for one to three years; RWE — a real-world evidence comparability protocol based on IGOS with data anticipated in the first half of 2025 to support Annexon's GBS Biologics License Applications [BLA], submission.

Presentation slide 19 describes its FDA approval strategy relying on its RWE extracted from the IGOS as follows:

ir.annexonbio.com

At page 46 the 10-K includes a warning that strikes a chord with me. It notes:

...the results of this RWE study may not provide sufficient support of the comparability between the disease populations in the US and ex-US and thus may not be acceptable to the FDA as part of our BLA, which could adversely affect regulatory approval of ANX005.

The FDA approval process is fiddly, uncertain and unpredictable under the best of circumstances. Particularly when a new entrant such as Annexon takes it on, the last thing it needs is an extra requirement.

Annexon has a compact pipeline backing up its pivotal lead therapy.

Presentation slide 6 includes Annexon's pipeline of products in clinical development as follows:

ir.annexonbio.com

Its workhorse ANX005 molecule is not only lining up for near term FDA review in GBS, it is also in phase 2 development in treatment of Huntington's disease [HD] and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis [ALS]. Its phase 2 HD trial (NCT04514367) was initiated in 08/2020 and completed in 01/2022.

It took place at various facilities in the United States. In 06/2022 Annexon reported results from this trial, characterizing them as "promising". Apparently they were not promising enough to justify further clinical development as of close of Q4, 2023.

Judging from the Release, Annexon is prioritizing:

Its ANX005 GBS program as discussed; its ANX007 Geographic Atrophy [GA] program; its ANX1502 autoimmune indications program.

Annexon began its phase 2 study (NCT04656561) in GA in 02/2021. In the Release it characterized the study as showing statistically significant and consistent protection against vision loss in a broad population with GA. It further advised that it had:

Gained alignment with FDA on persistent best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) ≥ 15-letter loss as primary outcome measure and trial with comparison to an injection agent; no requirement to evaluate lesion growth, a surrogate anatomical endpoint for vision used previously for the approval of other GA programs. Pivotal primary endpoint alignment is based on the randomized, sham-controlled Phase 2 ARCHER trial demonstrating ANX007 is the first and only program reported to show statistically significant and consistent protection against vision loss in a broad population of patients with GA.



This GA trial is taking place at a large number of US sites and at several sites in Australia and New Zealand.

As for its ANX1502 the 10-K set out Annexon's strategy as follows:

We plan to advance a tablet formulation of ANX1502 into a proof-of-concept trial designed to assess pharmacodynamics and efficacy in patients with CAD in the first half of 2024. Following the successful completion of the proof-of-concept study, we intend to evaluate ANX1502 in additional serious complement-mediated autoimmune diseases with the aim of providing efficacy with enhanced dosing flexibility and convenience for long-term treatment of chronic autoimmune conditions.

Annexon has recurring losses with no product revenues.

The 10-K at page 29 notes that Annexon's drug development business is a highly speculative undertaking. It has had recurring losses since its inception with an accumulated deficit of $572.5 million. Its losses for recent years were ~$134.2 million for 2023 down from ~$141.9 million for 2022. It expects its losses will continue for the foreseeable future.

On a less dour note it advises that it has liquidity consisting of cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of ~$259.7 million. It expects this to provide for operating expenses into mid 2026. It notes that it may need to seek additional capital which may result in shareholder dilution.

I submit that additional capital raises are in the cards, quite possibly well before mid 2026. As to when and how much, that is dependent on a number of variables; one of the key variables is its actual cash used in operating activities. The 10-K lists its net cash used in operating activities for 2022 as $116,309 and for 2023 as $121,142.

Conclusion

Annexon's prospects are highly uncertain. As I write on 04/02/2024 Seeking Alpha's news feed reports Wells Fargo's bullish "high conviction" assessment of Annexon as its number 2 overweight long idea behind Amazon (AMZN). It writes:

"Shares only trade at a $400MM enterprise value, we think the risk/reward (+130%/-50%) is skewed to the upside on the upcoming Phase 3 GBS data."

Wells has lots of company in the Wall Street Analyst community as reflected by the following excerpted from Seeking Alpha's Annexon ratings page on 04/02/2024:

seekingalpha.com

Annexon's secondary clinical candidates may bolster this strong buy sentiment. However most are likely primarily relying on Annexon's lead therapy the upcoming phase 3 GBS data.

As I write on 04/02/2024 Annexon has a market cap of ~$0.6 billion. Its upcoming phase 3 GBS data would readily support a speculative nod for those interested in walking on the development stage biotech wild side.

Unfortunately, even if it aces its phase 3 it will still need to ace its comparability study. I consider this entire endeavor of running its lead therapy clinical trials in distant Asian jurisdictions, thereby creating an additional hurdle to FDA, as ill-conceived.

Accordingly I am passing on Annexon. I rate its stock an unenthusiastic "Hold".