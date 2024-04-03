FreshSplash

Introduction

The VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) is a $214m sized product that focuses on 25 of the most prominent retailers in the world; the constituents of RTH's portfolio typically generate revenue from activities such as retail distribution, wholesaling, online retailing, general merchandising, multi-line retailing, and even specialty retailing which encompasses sub-terrains such as apparel, autos, home furnishing etc.

VanEck

Over the last 6 months, RTH has fared reasonably well, notching up over 26% returns, and outperforming the benchmark index by 300bps.

YCharts

Looking ahead, we are not convinced it will be able to keep up this performance. Here are a few reasons why we are not quite bullish on RTH.

Underlying Conditions For The Retail Industry Are Not Too Ideal

Firstly, it's important to note that US retail sales growth has gotten off to a wobbly start in FY24, compared to the relative run rate seen in H2 last year. In Jan, retail sales growth was essentially flat YoY and in Feb it only grew at 1.5%.

Trading Economics

The other key thing to note is that inventories relative to sales for the retail industry as a whole are currently at a rather high threshold of 1.43x (the two-year monthly average works out to 1.28x). In the months ahead, retailers will seek to unload these inventories and may have to press the pedal with promotions and discounts which of course are likely to leave an inimical impact on the gross margins of these firms.

Census

Promotions will almost certainly be ramped up because it's questionable if the health of the US consumer is in the best shape.

ING

Note that real household disposable income is currently well below the pre-pandemic trend rate, and without ample disposable income, the onus for retail sales momentum will likely come from taking on more debt or utilizing one's savings.

With interest rates already at an elevated threshold, and total consumer debt currently at record highs of $17.5 trillion, we don't believe US households are best placed to take on even more debt to fund these retail sales. Then on the savings front, we think things have already been stretched quite far, and there isn't ample cushion left.

Note that around 32 months ago, the level of excess savings within US households stood at well over $2 trillion, these days it is just at a miserly threshold of $30bn, and could well be extinguished before the end of the current quarter.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

In fact, it's already worth considering that the current personal savings rate has dropped well below its long-term average (65-year average) of 8.5% and currently stands at just 3.6%.

Trading Economics

It's little wonder that in the latest consumer confidence report published by the Conference Board, the Expectation Index dropped sequentially to 73.8, from 76.3 last month. For perspective note that a reading below 80 often signals a forthcoming recession.

Conference Board

Do consider that close to 60% of this portfolio consists of stocks that belong to the consumer discretionary sector, and it's questionable if one is getting a good bang for the buck here. After the tech sector, the discretionary sector is the most expensive sector, priced at a P/E of 25.7x.

FactSet

However, whilst the tech sector still offers decent enough earnings growth of high teens, the discretionary sector only offers earnings growth of early double-digits for the current year.

FactSet

It also looks like earnings growth for the sector will be H1-weighted, and even then much of it will come from one name alone - Amazon (AMZN). For instance, in Q1, the consumer discretionary sector is expected to deliver earnings growth of 16%, but take AMZN out of the equation, and you get negative expected earnings growth of -1.5%.

FactSet

RTH is also a very top-heavy portfolio with its top 10 stocks accounting for close to three-fourths of its total portfolio. Now consider the degree of forward earnings growth that the major stocks of RTH are offering, relative to their 3-year average growth. Basically, on average, these stocks had previously delivered earnings growth of 41% on average, but looking ahead to the current year, earnings growth will come in at a paltry average rate of just 8%, with only a couple of names offering a better earnings runway than the past.

Seeking Alpha

Closing Thoughts: Technical Considerations

Finally, even the charts suggest that a fresh long position in RTH at this juncture may not be too rewarding.

Firstly consider that S&P500-focused specialists looking for ideal beaten-down pockets may not quite warm too to the retail pocket, as RTH's current relative strength (RS) ratio versus the benchmark is already 9% higher than its long-term average (you ideally want to pursue RTH when its RS ratio is substantially lower than its average).

YCharts

Crucially, if one switches over to the price imprints on RTH's weekly chart, we can't say we are too chuffed to discover the risk-reward on offer. From Jan 2022 until Jan 2024, we can see that RTH chopped around within a certain range. Now ranges get broken over time, but there will also be instances where you see a strong bullish trend pullback.

As things stand, it looks like RTH has gone a bit overboard since it broke past the range, and currently looks extremely overextended to the upside (even the RSI is signaling overbought conditions).

Also note that the last 5 weekly candles have largely been doji-type candles (with strong wicks) reflecting a degree of uncertainty, and the risk of getting trapped at the top.

All in all, until RTH pulls back meaningfully, somewhere closer to the previous breakout range, and builds a floor there, we don't feel RTH should be pursued.