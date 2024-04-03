bjdlzx

I assume most of my readers are familiar with Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES). For others briefly, WES is a midstream operator with natural gas gathering, operating, and transporting as its major business. Two other businesses are oil and NGL transporting; and gathering and disposal of produced water. Please refer to other sources for a more detailed company description.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) owns ~49% of WES including its limited and general partner stakes combined and controls WES due to the latter. For OXY, WES was a part of the Anadarko acquisition in 2019. Michael Ure, formerly with OXY, has been WES CEO since the acquisition. OXY is also WES's main customer.

WES seems attractive with a forward tax-deferred yield of ~10%, investment-grade credit rating, and likely capital appreciation over the next 2-3 years. In this post, we will investigate this opportunity. All numbers, except per share, are in millions.

Chronology

The last decade of February was eventful for WES.

On Feb 20, Reuters reported that OXY is exploring a sale of WES to slash its debt. Enterprise Products (EPD), Williams (WMB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and private equity are reportedly interested.

Later on the same day, WES issued a press release stating that

Western Midstream Partners, LP is aware of recent news coverage indicating that WES is working towards a sales process. WES has not launched a sales process nor has it engaged bankers or other advisors with a view toward doing so. We are aware, as has been publicly stated, that Occidental Petroleum Corporation ("Oxy") has expressed interest in divesting assets. We cannot speak to the composition of the assets Oxy may seek to divest, and any questions regarding Oxy's ownership interest in WES should be directed to Oxy.

On Feb 21, WES reported its Q4 2023 and full year with an earnings call the next day. Besides the results and forecast, WES made two important announcements related to 2024. Namely, the company had executed agreements to sell $790M of non-core assets, and its quarterly per share distribution will be increased from $0.575 for Q4 2023 (payable in Q1 2024) to $0.875 for Q1 2024 (payable in Q2 2024). On Feb 22, the units jumped to $33.60 vs. $30.18 the previous day.

After the quick run-up, Raymond James and Citi downgraded WES to neutral with a target price of $34. At the time of writing, WES is trading at ~$35

Valuations

Typical MLP investors are yield-seekers. But while the distribution jumped 52% in February, the units did not follow in sync and added only ~15%. Investors doubt that the announced distribution is sustainable (Raymond James formulated it directly) and suspect that a jump in distributions is a ploy by OXY to pump WES units before selling the company.

Management was not shy to indicate that WES was cheap even before the distribution hike.

Company

On the slide, WES is listed with its TTM distributions and stock price on 12/31/2023. With its new yield, on a forward basis, WES should be close to the top of the table, trading cheaper than other midstreams.

Let us check the numbers critical for WES.

Author, company

Unlike other midstream MLPs, WES emphasizes its FCF (instead of distributable cash) approximately equal to cash flow from operations less interest and all Capex, both growth and maintenance. WES is committed to returning all FCF to unitholders, mostly through distributions. But over the last several years, the company also regularly and substantially bought back its units.

WES raises its Base distributions whenever FCF justifies it permanently without any quarterly cyclicality. So a hike can happen every quarter (as in 2021) or only in Q1 (as in 2022).

If some FCF remains left after Base distributions and buybacks, WES pays Enhanced distributions upon the year's end as happened in 2023 (including Enhanced distributions for 2022, WES paid out $2.49 in 2023). Importantly, both forecasted and actual distributions in the company's materials (and in my table above) refer to ONLY Base distributions.

The forecast of at least $3.20 in 2024 consists of $0.575 paid in Q1 (for Q4 2022) and at least $0.875 for each of the remaining three quarters. On a forward basis, WES is committed to at least $3.50 in Base distributions or at least a 10% forward yield.

WES also forecasts ~3.0 leverage towards the 2024 year-end. On Dec 31, 2023, WES had $7,088 in net debt. Once all asset sales are closed (most likely in Q2), the company will receive $790 in cash and its net debt will become ~$6,300. Even at the low end of the EBITDA forecast, its leverage ratio will become ~$6,300/2200~2.9. EPD has a similar leverage ratio and A- credit rating. While I am far from comparing the two companies, it indicates that further credit upgrades may be in the offing for WES.

So far, it has not been reflected in bonds. Rated BBB- WES bonds maturing in 2048 trade at ~6.4-6.5% YTM, while ET bonds with BBB rating and the same maturity trade at ~5.4% YTM.

From our first slide, WES was trading at an 8.5% TTM yield at the end of 2023. Assuming the same yield at the end of 2024, WES should be trading at $3.20/8.5%~$38 even ignoring the progress in credit ratings and possible rate cuts that may make dividend yield more attractive. A year from now, WES should be trading at $3.50/8.5%~$41. The latter figure indicates an annual return of ~30% consisting of ~20% in capital appreciation and ~10% yield.

EBITDA valuations are less optimistic. At the end of 2023, the EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.8. The same 8.8 multiple and $2,300 mid-point forecast for 2024 EBITDA produces an EV of 8.8*2300=$20,240. With the net debt of $6,300 and 389.6 units, it corresponds to the unit price of (20240-6300)/389.6=$36. In other words, based on EBITDA we can expect very little capital appreciation and our return will consist primarily of yield.

WES and OXY

The current unit price shows that the market considers yield a less reliable indicator than EBITDA. And this is not surprising as yield is only a derivative of cash flows.

Revisiting our last table, the 2024 FCF forecast is $1050-1250 vs the $900-1000 forecast and $964 actual for 2023. It corresponds to only 9-30% growth of FCF vs 52% growth in distributions.

At least $3.20 in 2024 Base distributions will require 3.20*389.6~$1250 in FCF. This is equal to the top end of the 2024 forecast and shows that the last distribution hike was quite aggressive and may have done in preparations for the sale. Does it mean that the new distributions are not sustainable?

My answer is negative. For 2024, the risk of slashing distributions is low. Even if FCF is insufficient to cover distributions, the company will have cash on hand and a leverage of ~3.0 which is very low for a BBB- company. Borrowing will provide additional cash if needed.

I also think, and this is purely speculative, that the company plans to achieve the top end of its FCF forecast. The 2024 FCF forecast range is twice bigger than in 2022 or 2023 ($200 vs $100). This is unlikely accidental. In Q2 2024, WES plans to commission its new natural gas plant Mentone III in the Delaware Basin. The production of this plant is already sold out and cash should start flowing in immediately upon commissioning. The increased forecast range, in my opinion, reflects the risks associated with this new big capital project.

Early in 2025, the company plans to commission another natural gas plant (North Loving) in the Delaware Basin. It means another bump in cash flows plus reduced Capex. On the last earnings call, Michael Ure mentioned that in terms of Capex, 2025 may look like 2022 with $200M less spent. So even, if WES has a slight deficit of FCF compared with distributions in 2024, they are likely to catch up in 2025 and beyond.

Still, the aggressiveness of the hike implies OXY involvement. Assuming OXY plans to sell WES later in 2024, it should be interested in increasing WES valuations and pumping as much cash as possible out of WES before the sale.

What is the possible sale price of WES based on relevant comps?

WES's asset sale in early 2024 was done at 9.6x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Late in 2023, Energy Transfer closed its Crestwood (CEQP) acquisition for about 9.6x multiple of the projected 2023 EV/EBITDA. While it is probably the best comp, Crestwood was much smaller and had a junk credit rating vs investment grade for WES.

Thus in acquisition, WES is expected to fetch at least a 9.6x multiple of its projected mid-point 2024 EBITDA or 9.6x2,300 ~ $22,100.

The latter figure translates into a share price of (22,100-6,300)/389.6~$40 but might be slightly higher.

Conclusion

If the sale of WES occurs towards the end of 2024, investors are likely to pocket ~$5 in capital appreciation plus ~$2.60 in distributions for a total of $7.60 or $7.60/35 ~ 22% over the 9 months.

Suppose the sale of WES does not occur. In that case, investors will keep receiving a 10% yield plus likely capital appreciation in a year when WES will hike its distribution again due to the coming commissioning of the North Loving plant.

Both of these scenarios should keep investors satisfied except, perhaps, for old WES holders who will face significant taxes in case of acquisition for cash.

There are plenty of risks in both scenarios. The most obvious are material problems with the commissioning of Mentone III and North Loving plants, a lower acquisition price for WES, operational risks, and so on. Still taking a position in WES seems attractive to me.