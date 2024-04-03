Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TEGNA: Advancing Market Share In Broadcasting And Advertisement In 2024

Apr. 03, 2024
Summary

  • TEGNA has announced a capital allocation strategy to boost performance, including a $800 million share repurchase program and a 20% increase in dividends.
  • The company has renewed its contractual obligations, focusing on content generation, customer engagement, and sales/marketing.
  • TGNA's Premion, a leader in digital advertising, has acquired Octillion Media to enhance its organic growth in the connected TV space.

NAB Show Television Luncheon Honors Chuck Lorre And Keke Palmer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

Almost a year has passed since broadcast company TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) terminated its $8.6 billion deal with hedge fund group, Standard General over regulatory bottlenecks. While the stock has dropped 6.04% (YoY), the company has announced a robust capital allocation

I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

