HYLB: Good, Cheap High-Yield Bond ETF, But Better Choices Out There

I'm quite bullish on the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY), due to the fund's above-average 7.5% dividend yield, below-average 0.05% expense ratio, and strong performance track-record. While looking at some data for high-yield corporate bond ETFs, I noticed that the Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) has an identical 0.05% expense ratio, with a similar strategy and portfolio. Due to this, I thought to have a closer look at HYLB, and to write an article sharing my findings.

Although HYLB is much cheaper than its peers, its 5.9% dividend yield and broader performance track record seem about average, and worse than SPHY. Although there is nothing significantly wrong or negative about the fund, it seems inferior to SPHY. As such, I would not be investing in HYLB at the present time.

HYLB - Basics

Investment Manager: DWS Group

Underlying Index: Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index

Dividend Yield: 5.87%

Expense Ratio: 0.05%

Total Returns CAGR 5Y: 3.29%

HYLB - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

HYLB is a simple high-yield bond index ETF, tracking the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index. It includes all dollar-denominated, non-investment grade bonds issued by developed market counterparties, subject to a basic set of inclusion criteria. Issuers are capped at 3.0%.

HYLB is an incredibly well-diversified fund, with investments in over 1,000 securities from most industry sectors. It focuses on U.S. securities, with smaller allocations to other countries. Concentration is quite low too, due to the aforementioned issuer cap plus industry characteristics (lots of high-yield bonds out there).

HYLB HYLB

HYLB does not seem materially more diversified than the average high-yield bond ETF, with the benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) investing in a similar number of holdings, SPHY in almost 2,000.

Credit Risk

HYLB focuses on BB-B rated bonds, with smaller allocations to riskier bonds. It also has 1% allocated to investment-grade bonds, almost certainly recently upgraded bonds which the fund will soon sell.

HYLB

HYLB's credit risk is higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, which should lead to sizable losses and underperformance during downturns and recessions. As an example, the fund suffered losses of 11.6% during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

HYLB seems marginally safer than its high-yield peers, with slightly lower allocations to the riskier bonds. Differences are small, however.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

The above should slightly reduce losses relative to peers. As the differences in credit quality are low, the impact should be small too, and might be swamped out by other factors. Portfolio characteristics also change, so the small differences above might not necessarily persist into the future.

HYLB's returns were quite close to those of HYG and SPHY during the onset of the pandemic, so there was no impact there.

Data by YCharts

Interest Rate Risk

High-yield bonds tend to sport below-average maturities and duration, as investors rarely extend long-term credit to riskier issuers. HYLB itself sports a duration of 3.6 years, quite a bit lower than the bond average, slightly higher than its peers.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

Due to the above, the fund should outperform other bonds when rates rise, underperform when these decrease. HYLB has outperformed since early 2022, when the Fed started to hike rates, as expected.

Data by YCharts

HYLB's marginally lower duration should also impact the fund's performance vis a vis its high-yield peers. As the differences are small, any impact could be swamped out by other factors. HYLB's performance has not significantly differed from those of its peers since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

Dividend and Performance Analysis

HYLB currently sports a 5.9% dividend yield, higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, quite close to HYG's 5.7% figure, but materially lower than SPHY's 7.5%.

Data by YCharts

SPHY's underlying portfolio does not significantly differ from that of HYG or HYLB, so such a massive yield differential looks implausible / odd. SEC yields and yield to maturities for these three funds are much more similar, as one would expect. Figures are consistent with SPHY having a comparatively new / young portfolio, with higher coupon rates and prices. Expected returns are quite similar for these three funds, slightly higher for SPHY.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

Looking at absolute returns, the fund's long-term returns are quite weak, at a 3.3% CAGR these past three years. Returns are low as interest rates were much lower in the past. Rates are higher now, as are prospective returns.

Medium-term returns are incredibly low, at a 1.6% CAGR these past three years. This is mostly due to higher rates causing bond prices to decline these past three years.

Short-term returns are much stronger, as rates have (mostly) stabilized at a higher level.

HYLB tends to moderately outperform other bonds and bond sub-asset classes, marginally outperform HYG, but slightly underperform SPHY. Results are almost entirely explained by yield differentials, see the table above.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

HYLB versus SPHY - Quick Comparison

Overall, HYLB seems like a perfectly good investment, with no significant risks, negatives, or differentiators. It also seems strictly inferior to SPHY, with no clear downsides and a couple important negatives.

Portfolios and strategies are broadly similar, as are expenses.

HYLB has marginally higher credit risk, lower rate risk, but neither has had a material impact on the fund's recent performance.

SPHY has a moderately stronger dividend yield, slightly stronger performance track-record. At current prices and yields, I believe that slight outperformance is set to continue.

HYLB is quite similar to SPHY, but with a few disadvantages, and no clear advantages.

Conclusion

HYLB is a cheap high-yield corporate bond ETF yielding 5.9%. Although there is nothing significantly wrong or negative about the fund, it seems inferior to SPHY. As such, I would not be investing in HYLB.