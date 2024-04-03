SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF, OTCPK:PROSY) was spun off from Naspers in 2019, and has been a long undervalued stock. The company is an investment holding company, and is currently trading at a >35% discount to its NAV. The current share price of Prosus is less than its fair market value in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Apart from its stake in Tencent, the company also has multiple solid public and private investments such as OLX, Swiggy, Meesho, PayU, iFood, which are market leaders in their respective niches and are likely to unlock significant value as they IPO. Investments of Prosus are largely focused on growing markets like India, China, Latam etc. and are likely to yield rich rewards as the management is incentivized to reduce holding discounts. The stock is a buy, with strong tailwinds in the short & long term.

Company Overview And Holding Structure

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. It is estimated that around one fifth of the world's population uses products and services of businesses that Prosus has built, acquired or invested in. Prosus differs due to its 'glocal' outlook and its role as both the Operator and Investor. The company invests primarily in high growth markets, including China, India, LATAM and Central/Eastern Europe. Prosus had its IPO in 2019, after breaking off from Naspers though it is still a majority shareholder in the company.

As part of its strategy, Prosus is a majority shareholder (26%) in Tencent, one of the largest and most influential tech conglomerates in China. Prosus's parent company Naspers was one of the earliest investors in Tencent and had invested just $34Mn to acquire a 46.5% stake in the company, one of the greatest venture bets of all time. Due to its huge stake in Tencent, Prosus derives a lot of its value from it and even though it has reduced its share from 29% to 26%, Prosus is looking to stick with Tencent in the long run. Apart from its investment in Tencent, Prosus owns a diverse and high quality investment portfolio across the world, and has a philosophy of investing in disrupting businesses. The somewhat aggressive portfolio strategy adopted by Prosus has yielded quality investments like Stack Overflow, PayU & Swiggy. In its recent annual report, Prosus has also highlighted growing markets like India as the next big investment decision owing to the growing economy and bright future prospects for the acquired companies.

Prosus Holding Structure (Company Financial reports)

The Company Is Aggressively Growing Revenue While Simultaneously Cutting Losses For Its Portfolio Companies

Prosus has seen remarkable growth at consolidated YoY growth at 16% with the major growth drivers being Classifieds (32%), Payments & Fintech (32%), Food delivery (16%) and Others (17%). The growth in Payments segment was driven by a 51% revenue jump for Pay-U (one of the best performing investments of Prosus).

The company has also started to cut losses with YoY change at 11pp, driven by Edtech (19pp) and Payments (14pp) segments. Majority of the loss reduction was driven by the classified sector (12pp), as Prosus shut down the operations of OLX Auto owing to high costs and a slowdown in the secondhand car market. This step was essential in safeguarding the core classified business, and has led to increased profitability. In my opinion, this move gives us a clear insight into the strong pivot to profitability driven by management.

Historically, many investment companies have tried to reduce portfolio losses, but this often comes at the cost of a reduced revenue. Given that Prosus is able to simultaneously increase the portfolio revenue and reduce its losses, makes me believe that Prosus has been able to effectively establish dominance in some of its key segments.

Additionally, owing to its strategy of investing in high-growth companies, several of the portfolio companies like Stack Overflow, PayU, OLX are market leaders in their respective operational geographies and command huge market share as the market leaders. In my view, this provides Prosus widespread moat and significantly increases the deserved multiple on these investments.

Prosus Quarterly Results (Investor Presentations)

Swiggy's IPO Is Expected To Unlock Significant Additional Value For Prosus In The Mid-Long Term

Zomato, a leading food delivery platform operating in India went public in 2021, and its IPO created a huge buzz. Zomato raised a massive $1.3 billion through the IPO, which was oversubscribed by nearly 32 times. The shares started trading on a 53% premium post IPO, indicating the strong interest in the food delivery segment in India. Swiggy is a portfolio company of Prosus with ~33% holding share, and is a direct competitor of Zomato in 2 key areas: (1) food delivery and (2) quick commerce. While Swiggy lags a little in the food delivery space , the quick commerce vertical also known as "Swiggy Instamart" is consistently clocking higher revenues than its counterpart.

Swiggy vs Zomato: Food Delivery Revenues (Inc 42)

Swiggy vs Zomato: Quick commerce Shares (inc 42)

With Swiggy on the brink of an IPO, there are similar levels of interest in the Indian Investors as at the time of Zomato's IPO. Prosus is likely to have a 'Promoter' tag in the IPO and will hence be mandated by regulation to hold the shares of Swiggy for longer duration. Though this puts certain restrictions on Prosus post IPO, in my opinion, it is likely to help Prosus gain more long term tailwinds from the IPO. In my view, the Swiggy IPO is expected to be a similar success story, and Prosus could benefit positively because of the listing gains. Swiggy is also exploring a secondary market deal pre-IPO as it wants to offer exits to its early as well as late-stage backers. In my opinion, this move is likely to increase Swiggy's valuation over coming months (e.g. as happened recently), and hence the NAV of Swiggy in Prosus's portfolio.

I believe that from an NAV Perspective, the IPO of Swiggy is expected to increase the intrinsic value of Prosus by ~5%. From recent funding events, Swiggy can be valued at approximately $12 billion and with Prosus holding ~30% , the value of the investment comes out to be ~$4 billion. Although Swiggy's value is much lower than Zomato in the private markets, there's been an increase in its overall profitability and this value is expected to climb steeply till the IPO in Q3 of FY24. In my opinion, Swiggy is expected to be listed at around 40-50% premium vs. its last private round (a similar premium as Zomato at the time of its IPO), taking its valuation to ~17-18 Bn. Moreover, if we assume that the listing itself will be a success and there are post-listing gains like Zomato, we can assume the company to trade at a valuation upwards of $25 Bn. This brings the value of Prosus's investment to ~$7.5Bn (contributing ~$3/share to Prosus's intrinsic value and easily driving the 5% valuation gains at the holding level).

From a P&L perspective, Swiggy is clocking an amazing 25-30% YoY growth in FY24 owing to its IPO preparation. The revenue from operations has reached $656 Mn with the food delivery business constituting 82.65% of the total. Swiggy has also improved its EBITDA margins to -1.9% from -17.5% for its food delivery business and -109.5% from -259% for its Quick Commerce vertical. While the Revenue and EBITDA from Swiggy's operations are already included in the P&L of Prosus (as per IFRS accounting), the topline growth and loss reduction from Swiggy is better than the average for the Food Delivery segment. This increase in revenue and focus on profitability are likely to drive up the long-term segment performance of Prosus's Food Delivery segment and ensure better overall consolidated results in coming quarters.

Long Term: Prosus Has A Very High-Quality Portfolio Of Investments, And Additional Value Is Expected To Be Unlocked As A Few Of These Get IPO'ed

Prosus believes in investing in high-growth geographies, and many of its investments are market leaders in these geographies. While the E-Commerce space is relatively nascent in these geographies, growth is exponential. Consequently, Prosus is hoping to find its own 'Tencent Moment' through some of these investments. The top Marquee unlisted investments include:

iFood: iFood is a Brazilian online food ordering and food delivery platform, operating in Brazil and Colombia. The company holds over 80% market share of the food delivery sector in Brazil. Prosus acquired the remaining 33% share from Just Eat (OTCPK:JTKWY) in 2023, cementing its position in the global food delivery segment. In September '23, Instacart (CART) IPO'ed raising $660Mn through an IPO on Nasdaq, and peers in EU like Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) and Just Eat have also gone public- creating a clear roadmap for IPO of IFood as it scales.

PayU: PayU is the payments and fintech business of Prosus. PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. It is indeed an integral part of the portfolio. Prosus uses PayU as part of its strategy by using it to tap and enter emerging markets like India, owing to the universal applications of the gateway. As per reports, Pay-U is also gearing for its IPO, and eyeing a valuation of ~$4-7 Bn for the India business. The business was valued at ~ 3Bn in May '23, indicating an increase of ~83% on investment in 1 Year (Assuming $5.5 Bn Avg Valuation).

Stack Overflow: Stack Overflow provides a network for computer programmers to connect. It also provides services like advertising and products for teams to share private information. It is the holy grail for software engineers all around the world. It was acquired by Prosus in 2021 and adds immense value to the Edtech segment of the portfolio. Its last valuation was $1.8Bn at the time of acquisition. The segment sees some headwinds from developments in the Generative AI domain, however, it continues to grow revenues in 2024 (with H1 performance at +11% YoY). The Reddit (RDDT) IPO also raised hopes for Q&A based platforms like Stack Overflow, and, in my opinion, the management will soon come up with some news to monetize this asset via an IPO (before it is too late, and the boat has sailed).

OLX: OLX is the leader of the classifieds division of Prosus. It is the global leader in facilitating trade by building leading marketplace ecosystems. Prosus recently cut one of the verticals to save OLX as the core classified business in OLX is profitable, cash flow positive, and fast-growing.

In my opinion, these investments are likely to grow their top line and bottom line at an above average growth rate, as they are placed in segments aimed at disrupting traditional businesses, and have already established leadership positions. If a couple of these portfolio companies have a blockbuster IPO listing, it could easily add another ~5% to the NAV of Prosus.

Short Term: The Company Is Expected To Benefit From Appreciation In Tencent And Reduction In Holding Discount

A large part of Prosus's valuation comes from its stake in Tencent. Tencent shares have been under a lot of pressure over the last year, falling by ~24.5%. This decline is largely fueled by an overall pressure on Chinese stocks, with increasing geopolitical tensions between US & China, and the Chinese regulators imposing bans on the online gaming industry. The stock is Tencent is currently trading at historically low valuations, with the P/E ratio nearing its 5-year lows. In my opinion, this anomaly is expected to normalize at some time in the near/mid-term future, and Prosus will benefit deeply from it.

Tencent Stock performance (5Yr) (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, the Prosus management now has their payout linked to reduction in the NAV discount of the company as specified in the Annual Report. Craig Enenstein, as chair of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, announced that the committee would be "materially increasing the CEO's and CFO's short-term variable compensation exposure to the reduction of the discount". This means that the top management now has a much higher and direct incentive to reduce the NAV discount of Prosus, and will undertake steps to boost the same, driving up valuations.

Moreover, in July 2022, the company announced an aggressive buyback program as a part of which Prosus regularly sells small numbers of ordinary shares in Tencent Holdings Limited held by the Group, while concurrently purchasing Prosus N ordinary shares. At the same time, Naspers sells Prosus N ordinary shares and purchases Naspers N ordinary shares. The company is expected to continue aggressive buybacks which will drive up shareholder value in 2024.

I believe these short-term actions by the management are likely to reduce the available free float of Prosus shares, and hence the discount to NAV.

Prosus Repurchase Plan (Investor Presentations)

Sum Of The Parts Valuation: Buy The Publicly Listed Companies Via Prosus And Get Rest Of The Private Portfolio For Free

Prosus is a combination of (1) multiple high value publicly listed companies like Tencent, Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), Delivery Hero and (2) multiple other privately held high quality portfolio companies with huge upside potential/

Using a sum of the parts valuation, the value of just publicly listed investments of Prosus is worth $37.5/share. Of this, $34.4/share is just Tencent, so the stock is literally trading below the value of its stake in Tencent.

Sum of the Parts Valuation (Author Analysis, Using data from Prosus)

The SOTP above uses the market value of listed investments. For unlisted investments, the data is reported by Prosus, and is derived from the average estimates of sell side analysts, post-money valuations on transactions where analyst consensus is not available, and internal valuation for any remaining assets. The 15 analysts that participated in this consensus are: Avior, Banco Sabadell, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas Exane, Citi Research, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Investec, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SBG Securities and UBS.

Hence, by buying the shares of Prosus, you are essentially buying its stake in Tencent/publicly listed companies and are getting the rest of the privately held portfolio for free. In my view, the privately held portfolio of Prosus is actually where the gold lies. The company has majority stakes in market leaders in the food delivery/payment spaces like iFood, PayU, Stack Overflow, Swiggy and OLX, and the company will likely unlock exponential value as some of these privately held companies IPO in the next 2 years.

It is noteworthy to mention that the current valuation for both the listed and unlisted portfolio of Prosus is negatively impacted by a few large underperformers, particularly Delivery Hero, Byju's, Stack Overflow, Skillsoft and PharmEasy (details below).

IRR of Prosus Portfolio (H1) (Prosus Investor Reports)

The high interest scenario in the last 2 years has negatively impacted valuation of these companies, as they represent a risky investment. This has been baked in the current NAV of Prosus. In my opinion, as the Fed starts cutting interest rates again this year, some of these companies are likely to benefit with additional investments flowing in them from private markets. Hence, the macro interest rate scenario is expected to further bolster the returns on Prosus and act as a tailwind.

Risks To Consider

While Prosus seems a great pick, there are some risks that investors must consider:

Concentration Risk: Majority of the valuation is Prosus is derived from Tencent. While Tencent itself seems undervalued, the company has been under pressure due to regulatory challenges it faces in China. Any further headwinds which negatively impact Tencent might have a direct impact on Prosus.

Losses in Ed-Tech: Prosus has also been a major investor in Byju's. Byju's was one of the top Edtech investments for Prosus, and was valued at $22 Bn. However, the company has been struggling off late and Prosus had to cut its valuation to under $3Bn. While this is already reflected in the NAV value above, there could be additional reduction in valuation to overall headwinds in the Edtech space.

Agency Risk: The management incentives are significantly linked to reducing NAV discount. There is a one-time cash incentive (up to $3.5 Mn) for reducing the discount by 31 March 2024. In my opinion, this rewards short-term value creation over the long-term interests of shareholders and value creation. This may also incentivize the management to take extreme steps like offloading Tencent shares in open market, bringing down Tencent valuation.

GenAI is disrupting some portfolio companies: Some portfolio companies of Prosus (particularly Skillsoft & Stack Overflow) are negatively impacted as GenAI becomes more advanced. These Edtech companies find themselves at the risk of disruption themselves (however contribute only $0.7/ share to Prosus's NAV as of now)

Conclusion

Prosus is in the center of all emerging market trends. It has dipped its toes in lucrative sectors and economies. Prosus is definitely a Strong Buy owing to its diverse holdings, strong financials, ambitious future plans and most of all, compelling valuations. The IPO of privately held companies like Swiggy and the improving valuations of publicly listed portfolio stocks like Tencent contribute to Prosus's future prospects, giving it a huge upside potential.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.