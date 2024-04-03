Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Volatility Surges Higher On Upside Call Demand

Apr. 03, 2024
Summary

  • Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week in a holiday-shortened week, with the notable exception of gold.
  • The extreme bullishness in gold, insofar as it reflects optimism over inflation and Fed policy, contrasts with what we're seeing in the rates market.
  • While SPX front-end vols declined last week, longer-dated vols actually increased, leading to a meaningful steepening in the term structure.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

By Mandy Xu

Macro Volatility Digest: April 1, 2024

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week in a holiday-shortened week, with the notable exception of gold. GLD 1M implied vol jumped over 2 pts to 13.4% as gold prices

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

