prill

Introduction

I wanted to check in on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) since its share price has come down around 20% since my last article, in which I changed my stance to a hold and said that I would like to see the share price come down to around $7.50 before adding to a position or starting a position again if my long thesis remains intact. The company progressed nicely in 2023, so I think the long thesis is still good, and now that the shares have come closer to my previous PT, I am upgrading the company to a buy, and wouldn’t be a bad time to start a small position and add on further weakness, which may still be ahead of us due to a soft first half of the year.

Briefly on Performance

As of FY23, which ended Dec 31st ´23, published February 29th ´24, the company had around $37m in cash and equivalents, against no debt. This, in my opinion, is already a good balance sheet. The company doesn’t need to worry about annual interest expenses on debt, so all the cash flow and operating income can go to further the growth of the company. Now, let’s look at how the company’s other important metrics progressed through ´23, starting with revenues.

We can see a clear uptrend; however, the growth has been quite slow in my opinion. Total revenue has been up 6.3% y/y, which is low for a small company like MRAM. This may suggest the adoption of the technology is and will take much longer, if at all. Revenue is not the be-all and end-all for me because if the company can improve efficiency in terms of margin expansion, then I think this is even more appealing as an investment. So, let’s look at how margins have progressed throughout the year.

Revenue (SA)

In terms of margins, we can see expansions across the board, which is exactly what I like to see. It seems the company became much more efficient at producing the product, as gross margins have expanded around 200bps in the year, which trickled down a little bit to EBIT margins, however, only by around 100bps, as operating expenses outgrew revenues. On the net margins, we can see a massive improvement of around 600bps, but I don’t expect to see this going forward because the company recognized a tax credit that inflated this number quite a bit. I am expecting to see the company’s net margins come down slightly to around the 8%-10% range in the future.

Margins (SA)

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, we can see that since the bottom line improved quite a bit, so did ROA and ROE. The management has become more efficient at utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital, thus creating value. However, as I mentioned in the margins part, I would expect to see these come slightly down since I don’t expect to see further tax credits in the upcoming quarters.

ROA and ROE (SA)

Additionally, the company’s ROTC, which measures how efficient the management is at allocating the capital available to profitable projects, we can see at the beginning of the year, it was higher, but it is coming back up again. In my opinion, it is a little low, however, the company is competing in a tough segment, with players such as Micron (MU), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and Microchip (MCHP), which are much bigger and have many more resources than MRAM, so it wouldn’t be fair to compare it to all those juggernauts. Nevertheless, looking at the ROTC vs peers, we can see where this metric can get in the future if everything goes well.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

Overall, the company has been heading in the right direction, however, it is a little slow in my opinion, so no wonder the company’s share price tumbled over the past half a year or so. Let’s look at what the outlook for the company looks like.

Comments on the Outlook

I would like to see higher design wins going forward. In 2023, the company saw a 3% increase in wins, which I think is a little low given the size of the company. For the short-term outlook, the company expects to see somewhat muted demand for the products in the first half of the year, given “the weakness in China and softness in industrial and automotive sectors in part due to inventory digestion and rebalance”. So, I am expecting subpar revenue growth in the first two quarters, especially when we compare to the record-breaking numbers we saw in the last couple of quarters.

In terms of products, the company’s new industrial STT-MRAM is gaining traction and design wins, which we should see coming through in 2024, most likely in the second half, as the company expects to see revenue ramp up. The 64-megabit STT-MRAM project which was started in 2022, will be rolled out for demonstration as soon as the company gets silicon from its suppliers. This project will have lower volume but higher margins, so I would like to see how much improvement we will see across the board. We will see this progress again, throughout 2024, which most likely will be in the second half yet again.

I would like to see the company’s key focus on distributed MRAM or coined DMRAM, to show significant improvements in energy efficiency and scaling. The company says this is a revolutionary idea, so if it can execute flawlessly, I would expect to see good results. It is still very early to say, but the management is going to keep up updated on this over the next quarters. Further improvements in energy efficiency, should translate to higher sales of the product, but I would like to see results.

In terms of the general outlook of the product, MRAM is still quite new on the block and has to compete against the products that have been developed for decades. These products have become very efficient and fast, with very little production costs compared to MRAM. There is a long way to go for MRAM to be as established as the likes of DRAM and SRAM, but it seems like there is a good reason to jump on board early in the process stage because this technology does have a lot of potential. It may not be as fast as SRAM, and not as dense as DRAM, however, with time the gap may narrow further, and the costs will come down also, especially if other major companies start to look into the technology more seriously. Companies like TSMC (TSM) have been looking into various MRAM technologies, so the bigger players are jumping on board. The question is when it will be widely adopted.

A little outdated, and which I quoted in an earlier article, MRAM technology growth is looking to grow at a whopping 35.2% in the 2022-to-2030 period, which is hard to believe to be honest, given the lackluster performance of the company in the last year. That doesn’t mean that the mentioned ramp-up won’t be exactly that, however, other major players may take a lot of that growth from MRAM, but it should be a very positive for the company too if the projections are correct. A more up-to-date report puts the market growth at around 23.3%, so the projections are coming down, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it continues to come down, especially if the technology doesn’t gain traction.

In terms of licensing, this segment saw over 100% y/y increase, and it could be a decent revenue generator going forward if it continues to grow at such rates. Again, this will depend on the practicality of the MRAM technology and appeal, so I would like to see how this segment develops in the upcoming quarters.

Valuation

It’s been quite a while since my last valuation model, so I went ahead and did it once more. For revenue growth, I went with around 8% CAGR over the next decade, which I think is quite conservative, given the above projections, and the company’s 10-year CAGR being around 11%. To cover my bases, I am also modeling a more conservative case and a more optimistic case. Below are those estimates, with their respective CAGRs. Note that none of them are as positive as the projections mentioned in the outlook section, which should act as a margin of safety.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I went with no improvement in gross margins and EBIT, while net margins will deteriorate slightly over the next decade. This way I am getting even more margin of safety. Below are those estimates.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of 8.5% as my discount rate. I believe it is sufficient for me given the company’s solid financial position. Additionally, I went with a 2.5% terminal growth rate. Below are my calculations of the company’s WACC, which is just the company’s cost of equity calculated using CAPM.

WACC Calculations (Author)

Furthermore, because there is a little bit of risk because the company is not very well covered and is quite small, which could be very volatile, I added a 20% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation. With that said, MRAM’s intrinsic value is around $8.91 a share, which means it is trading at a slight discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Risks and Closing Comments

The biggest risk in investing right now is the company’s ability to scale and see wide adoption of the technology, which may still be quite a ways away. Patience is key here, and it has been for a while, but if this technology does take off, being invested in a company that has the MRAM ticker, wouldn’t be a bad choice in my opinion.

As I mentioned earlier, the company is not very popular, which is needed to reach its potential, unfortunately. Sometimes, it can quietly become very valuable without attracting much attention, however, this would be a slow process, and it is not very attractive for many people who are looking for quick gain.

Nevertheless, the company has come down in share price quite a bit, which I think is because of the slowdown in China and the negative sentiments of the industrial and automotive segments, which presents quite an opportunity to get in again and wait out the negativity.

Cycles tend to rotate, just like they did in the semiconductor industry recently, so if you like the niche that the company is serving, and believe in the product, it wouldn’t be a bad time to start a position right now. As I mentioned in my previous article, if the company comes back down to around $7-$7.50 a share, I will be initiating a position, and given the softness in the first half of the year in 2024, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see my price alerts triggered and I will be starting a position, but if you are impatient right now, it’s not bad to start something small and add on further substantial weakness.

I am eager to see how this technology progresses with time and what kind of ramp-up numbers we are going to see in the second half of the year.