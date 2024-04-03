Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: The Fed Is Desperate To Cut Rates, This Bond ETF Could Soar

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.86K Followers

Summary

  • iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has seen a significant decrease in value, trading at around half of its early 2020 highs.
  • TLT pays a 4.34% yield and has the potential for capital gains as the Fed plans to cut interest rates.
  • The Fed may be desperate to lower rates due to concerns about the growing national debt, the impact of high interest rates on inflation, losses at U.S. banks, the frozen housing market, and the risk of recession.
Business financial illustration with abbreviation ETF standing for Exchange traded Fund arranged on corner in glowing red blue colors

DariaRen

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is a popular and highly liquid ETF that invests primarily in U.S. Treasury Bonds. In early 2020, this ETF hit highs of about $180 per share. It now trades for about half that level, at just around $92 per

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.86K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News