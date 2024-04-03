Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following Porsche Automobil Holding SE’s (OTCPK:POAHF)(OTCPK:POAHY) financial results for the fiscal year 2023, today we are back to comment on the company. Here at the Lab, we recently updated our readers on Porsche Automobil Holding's two key investments, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRF)(OTCPK:DRPRY) and Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY)(OTCPK:VWAPY)(OTCPK:VLKAF). Aside from the two listed investments, Porsche Automobil Holding SE holds minority stakes in several technology players based in Germany, Israel, and the United States.

For those new to our analysis, we recommend starting with our comprehensive initiation of coverage, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Is A Clear Buy. This in-depth analysis provides an update on Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (or P911), and Volkswagen AG's class of shares ensure you thoroughly understand the company's current positions.

As a reminder, our supportive buy rating is based on a sum-of-the-part valuation of Volkswagen AG and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

Earnings Results

Porsche Automobil Holding SE manages and holds its investments. Currently, the company owns 12.5% of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and 31.9% of Volkswagen AG. Therefore, it is vital to report the latest Q4 financials.

Porsche Automobil Holding Portfolio

Source: Porsche Automobil Holding SE FY 2023 results presentation - Fig 1

Starting with Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (or P911), the company delivered a strong 2023. Following a stock price decline, our team moved the rating to a Buy.

According to Porsche's CEO, the company "proved in 2023 that we are resilient, highly profitable, and financially robust even in volatile times. On this basis, we're laying the groundwork in 2024 for a flying start in 2025."

Here at the Lab, we positively view P911 thanks to 1) its ability to increase price and volume and 2) its car desirability with new special editions. In numbers, P911 delivered record-year sales of €40.5 billion and reached an operating profit of €7.3 billion (Fig 2). For this reason, the CEO confirmed a €2.3 billion dividend payment. Therefore, according to our calculation, Porsche Automobil Holding will likely receive €287.5 million in dividends.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG 2023 Results

Fig 2

Moving on with the Volkswagen AG analysis, our team reiterated a strong buy recommendation post-Q4 results. We also increased our buy target from €196 to €217.1 per share. Looking at the performance, Volkswagen's yearly auto sales increased by 12% to 9.24 million vehicles. These positive outputs were also recorded in January. In 2023, the company reached sales and operating profits of €322.3 and €22.6 billion, respectively (Fig 3). In addition, Volkswagen 2024 is positive, with sales and operating profit of at least €338 and €23.6 billion. Volkswagen already has a positive automotive net liquidity and guide for an FCF uplift. This is supported by a lower-than-expected CAPEX evolution thanks to new collaborations. For this reason, the CEO increased the dividend per share to €9. Therefore, according to our calculation, Porsche Automobil Holding will likely receive approximately €1.44 billion in dividends.

Volkswagen AG 2023 Results

Fig 3

Changes to Estimates

There were a few surprises to the Fiscal Year 2023 results. This is due to the fact that the company's results are quite predictable given the fact that Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG represent 99.8% of the company's earnings. That said, we should report that Porsche Automobil Holding SE impaired Volkswagen AG. However, this is a non-cash item and won't affect the company dividend payout.

Looking at the company's guidance, Porsche Automobil Holding SE will focus on deleveraging (Fig 4). Indeed, looking at the consensus expectation, the company's DPS is 19% below consensus. Considering Porsche SE's limited expenses (the company has only 45 employees - Fig 6), we anticipated an operating cash flow of €1.33 billion. This includes the company's expenses of €37 million and an interest payment of €283 million. Considering an unchanged dividend policy for a total company's estimates of €783 million (Fig 5), we arrived at a 2024 net debt estimate of €5.1 billion.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE deleverage plan

Fig 4

Stable DPS

Fig 5

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Employee numbers

Fig 6

Valuation

Here at the Lab, we valued Volkswagen AG at €217.1 per share, and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG at €96 per share. Therefore, by valuing Porsche Automobil Holding SE with our reference target price, we arrive at an enterprise value of €47.9 billion (€37 billion related to Volkswagen AG and €10.9 billion Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG). Considering the current debt, our equity value reached €42.8 billion. Applying a holding discount of 25%, we arrive at €32 billion versus a current market cap of €15 billion.

Valuing Porsche Automobil Holding SE with the current market cap of Volkswagen AG and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, we arrived at an enterprise value of €31.5 billion with an equity value of €26.4 billion. Applying a holding discount of 25%, we arrive at an equity value of €19.8 billion versus a current market cap of €15 billion. Therefore, we believe there is at least a 32% upside on the current market price. For this reason, without considering our upside, we derive a target price of €64.54 per share. Indeed, Porsche Automobil Holding SE's discount to NAV is unjustified. In addition, the company yields 5.2%.

Here at the Lab, we suggest checking Exor's analysis and progression since our rating update.

Risks

There was no news on pending litigations (Fig 7). Downside risks also include 1) negative FX on portfolio companies, 2) EV progression with execution risks, 3) complexity in the company's governance, 4) lower auto demand, and 5) credit risks.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Pending Litigation

Fig 7

Conclusion

We see the company as a holding company trading at a deep discount to NAV. In addition, Porsche Automobil Holding SE is fully funded by the dividend inflow from its two core investments with an uplift to leverage its expertise in the automotive industry value chain. Even applying the current Volkswagen AG and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG's market cap, there is a 32% discount to grab. Therefore, our team decided to maintain a buy rating as we believe the downside is limited.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.