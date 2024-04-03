the-lightwriter

A Crucial Factor That Often Takes A Back Seat

For years, there has been nothing but talk about the coming recession to hit the United States. Indeed, there are worrying signs, such as the inversion of the yield curve and the sharp rise in the default rate on credit card loans. The rise in the fed funds rate has brought inflation to more acceptable levels, and the market is increasingly discounting the soft-landing hypothesis. After all, the unemployment rate is still very low (3.90%), the outlook for GDP 2024 is on the rise, and the S&P 500 (SP500) is continuously registering new all-time highs.

Other factors to mention include the Fed's Quantitative Tightening, which has reduced its total assets by $1.50 trillion since early 2022. The housing market is creaking in commercial real estate - where regional banks are mainly exposed - but remains solid in residential real estate. Although applications for new mortgages are rather sluggish, people are still managing to pay their installment. So, we are facing a different situation from 2008.

With this in mind, it is evident that the rise in interest rates has caused some problems, but it has not jeopardized U.S. economic growth for the time being. Obviously, this is good news for the S&P 500 being an index composed only of U.S. companies. However, there is one issue that is often overlooked but can make all the difference: the earnings of the S&P 500 depend not only on the United States but also on other countries.

In this research conducted by S&P Global, we can see that in 2018, 42.90% of S&P 500's revenues came from abroad. In other words, almost half of the index's revenues do not depend on the U.S. economy. Although dated, I still rate this research as reliable given that the dynamics regulating sales to foreign countries do not vary much in so few years. In fact, other trusted sources more recently refer to a figure of around 40%.

Such a high percentage of dependence on foreign economies is not to be underestimated, which is why I would not just focus on data from the U.S. economy to see where the market will be in the coming quarters. We have seen how the latter has been resilient in the wake of rising interest rates, but what can we say about the rest of the world, which is worth 40% of S&P 500's sales? What is happening outside the United States and how will this impact S& P500?

Looking At Magnificent 7 From A Different Point Of View

As many will know, the S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index; therefore, the larger a company is, the greater its weight. In recent years, the magnificent 7 (Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA)) have performed brilliantly and today weigh about 30% of the index.

They have literally driven the performance of S&P 500, +181% over the past 10 years. In fact, comparing this to the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP), the latter has achieved a much lower return, +132.52%. In other words, few companies have influenced the return of the entire U.S. stock market.

This is not a negative factor; in fact, it is because of the Magnificent 7 that today the S&P 500 is at all-time highs; however, we cannot fail to consider the other side of the coin. From an index composed of 500 companies, we would expect some diversification, which is currently not there being dependent on only 7 of them. Just as the latter gave a strong boost to the U.S. stock market, in the future they could be the cause for a crash.

To think that these companies can continue to grow as they have in recent years is rather unlikely since their market capitalization has already reached huge numbers. But what does this have to do with the underlying theme of the article?

Very simple, the Magnificent 7 is totally dependent on foreign sales. In addition, some of them have considerable geopolitical risk.

Microsoft has a 7.18% weight in the S&P 500 (03/29/2024) and international revenues in FY2023 amount to 50% of total revenues.

Apple has a weight of 5.66%, and 64% of revenues do not come from the United States according to FY2023 report. In addition, 19% of revenues come from China, a country where government officials have been banned from using iPhones. Geopolitical tension with the United States is high and does not seem to be improving. Moreover, the Cupertino company is also dependent on China in terms of manufacturing its devices.

Nvidia has a weight of 5.36% and international revenues amount to 44% of total revenues. The main risks here are the geopolitical one between China and Taiwan, and a price per share that discounts perfection. Artificial intelligence will change the world but that does not mean that fundamentals no longer matter.

Amazon has a weight of 3.75% and non-U.S. revenues amount to 31% of total revenues according to FY2023. In this case, revenues from Germany were mentioned in the annual report, about 6.50%. This last figure is interesting and will be needed later.

Meta has a weight of 2.53% and in FY2023 non-U.S. revenues amounted to 63% of total revenues. Just like Nvidia, the artificial intelligence bubble has inflated valuations quite a bit.

Alphabet has a weight of 3.72% and according to FY2023, 53% of revenues are non-U.S.

Tesla has a weight of 1.09%, and FY2023 shows international revenues as 53% of total revenues. Also, as well as Apple, there is a strong dependence on China since it is responsible for 22.50% of revenues.

So, based on this data:

Amazon is the least dependent on foreign sales, and Apple the most dependent.

On average, Magnificent 7 are 51% dependent on foreign sales; the entire index is on 40%.

Nvidia and Meta have valuations inflated by artificial intelligence hype, similar discussion for Microsoft.

So, if we wanted to draw initial conclusions, 30% of the S&P 500 is composed of companies that have expensive valuations and are only half dependent on the U.S. economy. Moreover, compared to companies with smaller capitalization within the index, Magnificent 7 relies more on foreign sales. This means that if the U.S. continues to grow but the rest of the world does not, the S&P 500 will have a strong negative catalyst that can worsen its future performance.

The world economy is interconnected, and if the major players are in trouble, the crisis will most likely spread to everyone who is not. History is full of such examples, the latest being 2008. Subprime mortgages brought the American banking system to its knees, and subsequently, these difficulties spread to the rest of the world. After all, one bank's debts are another's credits. At the same time, if one country goes into recession, it is not an isolated problem but also affects all the foreign companies that are selling in that country.

Since the world economy and financial markets are dominated by the United States, we often give the United States all the weight of world economic growth. If analysts expect GDP to contract in the United States, you can be sure that the rest of the world will not fare well. This reasoning also applies in reverse.

The world's major economies have almost all implemented tight monetary policies in order to fight inflation; the problem is that not all of them are experiencing the same resilience as the United States. In particular, Europe and Asia are almost in recession, and their weakness could impact the growth prospects of the S&P 500.

Europe's Difficulties

The Old Continent has always been rather slow to grow, but since the sovereign debt crisis, it has never had a setback like the current one, excluding Covid-19. The root of Europe's problems was the war between Ukraine and Russia; in fact, it marked a radical change in energy costs. Moreover, the pandemic a few years earlier had destroyed the supply chain, further fueling inflationary pressures.

In terms of inflation, what happened in Europe is definitely more serious than what we have observed for months in the United States.

As you can see from this image, the HICP (a metric used in the eurozone to measure inflation) reached 10.60% at its peak, with some countries such as Italy, Estonia, and Germany far exceeding double digits, 12.60%, 25.20%, and 11.60%, respectively. Other countries, such as France, for example, did not experience such high inflation and in the worst periods, it was around 7%. This discrepancy, as already anticipated, was due to the sharp rise in energy prices.

France was able to save itself from this issue because it has nuclear power at its disposal, something that neither Italy nor Germany has. The latter relied completely on Russian gas.

That said, it is clear that the inflationary components in Europe have been totally different than those in the United States, yet both central banks have raised interest rates considerably. Certainly, if the ECB had not followed the Fed, there would have been disastrous consequences for the EUR/USD exchange rate, which has partly happened anyway given the major strengthening of the U.S. currency in recent years.

To some extent, I think the ECB was almost forced to raise interest rates by a lot, but this choice will have major consequences for European economic growth.

Unlike that of the United States, European inflation did not result from excessive consumption or a large infusion of liquidity into the economy, but simply from the sudden rise in energy prices. So, by raising the deposit facility to 4% (the equivalent of the fed funds rate lower bound), the ECB cooled an economy that did not need it.

The outcome in the end was positive as the HICP quickly fell to 2.60%, but this improvement stemmed mainly from falling energy prices.

The need to keep interest rates high to support the exchange rate is fueling a strong disinflationary process that, in my opinion, could result in deflation. In fact, in some countries, the inflation rate is already well below the 2% target.

As you can see from this image, there are few countries where the HICP is above 4% and as many as 4 are below 1.10%.

The ECB plans to cut rates in June like the Fed, and this means that countries that have already beaten inflation will be forced to operate under a highly restrictive monetary policy regime for a few more months. But the problems do not end there.

Germany, the world's third-largest economy and the undisputed leader in the European Union, is facing an extremely complex period. In 2023, real GDP declined by 0.30%, and the outlook for 2024 is getting worse and worse despite inflation being close to the 2% target.

Leading German economic institutes have sharply revised real GDP growth estimates for 2024 downward from the previous +1.30% to the current +0.10%. This is worrisome, as Germany is at serious risk of having negative real GDP for the second year in a row. The reason why the main German stock index has not collapsed (on the contrary, it is at all-time highs) is because investors are focused on the future, namely 2025. The latter is supposed to be the limelight year and real GDP is expected to grow by 1.40% (it was 1.50% a few months ago). The stock market is a leading indicator and does not care about what we already know; the problem is that 2025 may not be so rosy, just as 2024 may hide unwanted surprises.

Judging from the Deutsche Bundesbank's latest report on the German economy, the picture is negative, to say the least. German banks are no longer lending money as they fear credit risk. Since Germany is a highly industrialized economy, this is causing quite a few problems for businesses that need liquidity. In addition, demand for credit has slowed, especially from households. Current interest rates are too high and energy prices remain a problem, although not as much as in 2022.

The labor market is still resilient, and the Deutsche Bundesbank does not believe Germany will go into recession, although technically it already is since real GDP has been declining for several quarters. Probably, only a sharp increase in the unemployment rate will generate panic, which currently has not been there but could be soon.

Since August 2022 - a month after the first rate hike - European industrial production has begun a gradual decline that has yet to see an end.

Last month's +1.20% growth had ignited a glimmer of hope, but this month's -6.70% consolidated the downward trend again. The string of negative signs in recent months is alarming and it is extremely complex to make forecasts. In the last month, expectations were far brighter than the current figure.

If industrial production continues to deteriorate, several businesses will be wiped out and with them their employees. At that point, the unemployment rate will rise rapidly, and the ECB will be forced to cut rates quickly if it wants to avoid a severe recession. Germany is "the Factory of Europe" and is among the countries most affected by de-industrialization: in the last month, it has posted a 5.40% decline in production. Should the recession materialize, there is no doubt that it will spread throughout Europe.

Finally, just as with Germany, euro area growth estimates have been revised downward again; the same for the HICP.

In the coming months, we may witness new downward revisions to GDP and a HICP of around 2%. At that point, I wonder if the ECB will decide to finally cut interest rates. Either way, I think it is already too late and cuts of only 25 basis points will not be enough.

To sum it all up, the reasons for my pessimism about the European economy are mainly twofold:

European inflation was driven by energy price growth not by consumption as in the United States. Thus, the current deposit facility at 4% is deteriorating the economy month by month. The disinflation process is strong, and if rates are not cut immediately, there is a risk of deflation in major European countries.

European industrial production is reporting increasingly disappointing results, especially Germany. The housing market is also under stress and banks are reluctant to lend money to businesses and households. In addition, the cost of energy remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, which is why there are continuous strikes in many European countries.

In my opinion, there is a rather high possibility of a recession in Europe in the coming quarters, and if the ECB went into panic-cutting, there would be major consequences for the exchange rate. The euro would depreciate a lot against the dollar, and this would make exports by U.S. companies less favorable. At the same time, European companies would have a harder time importing goods with a devalued currency.

Based on the first image included in the article, Europe has a weight of about 8% in S&P 500 companies' revenues, perhaps even more if we consider the continuation of the upward trend through 2018. Thus, a depreciated euro and sharply declining consumption would have a major impact on the S&P 500. Quantifying the damage is impossible, but it is likely that the Magnificent 7 will not fare well:

6.50% of Amazon's sales come from Germany; it is the second most important country for the company.

Europe is a thriving market for electric cars, and 1.50 million units were sold in 2023, up 37% from the year before. However, in December 2023, there was a sharp drop in sales due to the cut in subsidies for electric vehicles in Germany. This is a problem for Tesla.

If Europe goes into recession, fewer people will be willing to spend thousands on Apple products. Unlike a U.S. person, for a European citizen to spend €1200 on a phone means using his or her entire monthly salary.

A recession leads to the bankruptcy of many companies, which is already happening. In 2023, corporate bankruptcies in Germany increased by 22.10% over the previous year, and there is nothing to suggest to me that the situation will improve. This means that fewer companies will spend money on advertising, negatively affecting the revenues of Meta and Alphabet. At the same time, fewer companies will use Microsoft's software.

Nvidia was planning to expand in Europe, but the recession would complicate plans.

In other words, if Europe goes into recession, it is not only a problem for European companies but also for American companies.

Asia's Difficulties

Just as in Europe, the economic outlook in Asia is not the best.

Japan narrowly escaped a technical recession - 2 consecutive quarters with declining GDP - thanks to a Q4 2023 GDP growth of 0.40%. Japan's problems are multiple and have lasted for several decades, which is why it implements monetary policies that would have been insane in any other country. Interest rates are constantly close to 0% and the country struggles with deflation since the asset bubble burst in the early 1990s.

The sharp divergence in monetary policy between Japan and the United States is leading to an inevitable devaluation of the yen, which reduces the convenience of U.S. companies to export to this country, just as it makes it more difficult for the Japanese to import goods. Anyway, Japan does not have a crucial impact on U.S. economic growth; different story for China.

If Germany is the Factory of Europe, China is the Factory of the world, and trade relationship with the United States is worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Right now, China is facing an extremely complicated period due to the bursting of the real estate bubble. In 2021, new Chinese regulations on the debt limits of the country's major real estate developers caused Evergrande Group, an industry giant, to go bankrupt. The overbuilding had weakened the financial strength of these types of companies and burdened thousands of Chinese households. The real estate market is responsible for about 25% of GDP, which means that this crisis that has been going on for about 3 years will not be easily overcome. Yet, according to the Government Work Report, China expects to achieve GDP growth of about 5% in 2024.

Assessing the health of the Chinese economy is not easy since we don't have a lot of data at our disposal, but there are several clues that make me think that the situation is rather difficult.

First of all, unlike the major Western economies, China is in a totally different economic phase. In fact, it is cutting interest rates to combat deflation and may continue to do so. In recent weeks, CPI data have been encouraging but have been affected by spending related to the Lunar New Year. It will be important to see whether people will continue to sustain consumption after this event; the youth unemployment rate is still quite high.

In order to support the country's economic growth and reach the GDP target, the Chinese government is stimulating the economy and $139 billion has already been allocated. Typically, when an economy reaches this stage, it means that it is in dire straits and needs government aid to lift itself up; the same happened in the West after 2009.

Talking about a recession in China on the one hand seems justified by the economic data we have available, but, on the other hand, the expected 2024 GDP growth of 5% is totally inconsistent with what has been said so far. Something does not add up: China acts as if it is in recession but technically it is not.

In addition, the country's major companies have slowed their growth a lot as we can see from this graph.

In other words, beyond GDP estimates, the country is not facing a rosy period, and this could affect the world economy. One way or another, if this difficult situation persists, the consequences for the Magnificent 7 would be inevitable:

Nearly a quarter of Tesla's revenues depend on China. In addition, Tesla's Shanghai plant is its largest globally and supplies countries such as New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.

Alphabet and Meta receive millions each year from Chinese advertisers. Take as an example the case of Temu, an e-commerce platform owned by PDD Holdings (PDD) that is booming in the West: in the past year, Temu placed about 1.40 million ads globally on Google services and at least 26,000 different versions of ads on Meta.

About 50% of the sellers on the Amazon marketplace are Chinese and most are concentrated in Shenzhen. In case of prolonged economic deterioration more and more Chinese enterprises will go out of business and make the marketplace less supplied. In addition, such firms spend millions of dollars on ads to make their products stand out as much as possible.

About 20% of Apple's sales depend on China, but it is gradually losing its market share to local brands that are often cheaper. In the first 6 weeks of this year, sales in China fell 24% while Huawei achieved a 64% increase. In addition, Apple is totally dependent on China in terms of manufacturing its devices.

Being a fabless company, Nvidia does not manufacture any of its chips. This task is carried out by TSMC, a well-known semiconductor company based in Taiwan. In this case, the China risk is not about decreased revenues but about the willingness of the Chinese government to reunify Taiwan. Finally, Microsoft is the one least exposed to China risk since less than 2% of its revenues are derived from it.

Of course, a China recession would impact many other companies within the index, which is not something to be underestimated. My impression is that people believe that China risk is peculiar only to Chinese companies like Alibaba (BABA) but that's not the case at all, and I just proved it to you. The global economy is interconnected, and if the world's second power collapses, everyone else will have a tough time.

Conclusions

In this article, I have focused on Europe and China, but the dynamics just discussed can also be extended to other countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada. Inflation has been a global problem, which is why almost every major central bank in the world quickly raised interest rates. It was a forced choice aimed at reordering the financial system after the confusion unleashed by the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As of today, we cannot say that the world is definitely about to face a new recession, simply because it is not. The United States continues to grow, China's GDP is expected to rise sharply (albeit less than in the past), and Europe is not expected to have a negative GDP. In any case, there are clearly cracks in the macroeconomic environment and they could potentially get bigger. Monetary policy has a lag effect of 12-18 months, which assumes that only today are we fully discounting the effect of rate hikes:

Europe's 2024 GDP is constantly revised downward and its leading country (Germany) is facing a dramatic period.

China seems convinced to reach the 5% growth target, but economic data are not promising. The country's major companies are stalling and monetary stimulus is typical of an economy in recession.

The United States is one of the few exceptions, and the S&P 500 is making new all-time highs. Companies involved in artificial intelligence have reached very expensive valuations and are discounting a perfect future.

All this is happening while the geopolitical scene is not reassuring:

The United States and China are increasingly trying to hinder each other through import and export bans. A strategic war aimed at weakening the enemy from a trade perspective is underway. In addition, China is still interested in Taiwan.

The Russian-Ukrainian war is lasting much longer than expected and escalation is feared. The terrorist attack claimed by ISIS has only made the situation worse as Putin has partially blamed Europe.

The war between Israel and Palestine is dividing the world into two factions.

Many protests by European farmers are still going on in many European countries. There are many reasons for this, but the most prominent is the excessive fuel prices. Many firms are forced to close down.

Since November, Houthi rebels have launched more than 40 attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This is a huge problem because it is incentivizing European-bound cargo ships to avoid sailing in these trade routes. The only alternative is to circumnavigate Africa, and this means spending much more on fuel, which will impact the final price of goods shipped. This factor could feed inflation and postpone a rate cut in an economy that is already struggling.

There are many variables that can turn the fate of the world economy upside down, and as of today, it is impossible to make predictions. Personally, although unpredictable by definition, I fear a black swan much more than in the past. The S&P 500 is not only dependent on the U.S. economy, and this is a factor that should not be forgotten.

The fact that the unemployment rate remains below 4% and that GDP is expected to rise in the coming years are not sufficient reasons to believe that everything will go smoothly.

Take a look at the June 2008 economic projections. Real 2008 GDP was expected to grow between 0.90% and 1.80%, up from the 0-1.50% estimated in April 2008. Everyone knew about the housing crisis, but its impact had been underestimated.

A few months later, in October 2008, the estimates totally changed: real GDP collapsed, and the unemployment rate shot up.

With this last remark, the goal is not to create alarmism or to criticize the forecasting ability of FOMC members; I simply want to highlight how totally unpredictable the economy is. Of course, this argument also applies to me; I may be too pessimistic, and this could be the beginning of a new bull market driven by artificial intelligence. I doubt it but never say never.

Regardless, my approach toward the stock market remains the same: buy and hold for the very long term. It is not worth doing market timing, which is why I have not sold any positions in the portfolio. If anything, I have increased my exposure to U.S. Treasury Bonds. If you own great companies, you should not fear any recession.