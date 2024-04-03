Michael M. Santiago

Uptrend support level test

After the stellar Q1/24 performance and 10%+ gains, the S&P 500 (SP500) started Q2 with two down days, testing the uptrend support level. The slight dip in stocks to start the Q2 appears to be the response to the rising interest rates.

Specifically, the yield on 2Y Treasury Note (US2Y) increased above 4.70%, and the yield on 10Y Treasury Bond (US10Y) increased to 4.40%, both in response to the ISM manufacturing data released on Monday, coming unexpectantly over 50.

This is important, because the 10% correction in 2023 was also in response to the rising interest rates. Thus, is the current dip in the S&P 500 likely to extend to a 5% dip, a 10% correction, or is there an imminent bubble burst and a 20%+ bear market upon us?

Here is the chart of the S&P 500 over the last 12 months - the price is currently right at the uptrend support line. The support line breakdown to 50dma would extend the selloff by another 3%, while the breakdown to 100dma would extend the selloff by another 7%. The deeper correction to the 200dma implies another 11% in losses and a test of the key 4600 level support.

SPX (Barchart)

The macro context

The beginning of the current bull market can be dated to October 2022, although based on the business cycle, this is really a continuation of the post-pandemic rally since March 2020.

But in reality, the current bull market is actually a continuation of the post 2008 Great Financial Crisis, with the bottom in March of 2009. In fact, the 2008-2009 period was the last "normal" recession, and the last recessionary bear market.

The 2020 crash was due to the external shock (pandemic), and it really does not count as a bear market. The 2022 bear market had a 20%+ correction in response to the Fed-induced liquidity shock, but it was not followed by a recession, and thus it was not a recessionary bear market.

It is important to understand this macro context for several reasons. First, the post-2008 GFC period was characterized by an enormous fiscal stimulus and the bailouts, as well as the enormous monetary stimulus, with a specific focus on alternative monetary policy tools, such as zero-percent interest rates and quantitative easing.

Similarly, there was an even greater fiscal and monetary response after 2020 Covid crisis, when the government actually sent stimulus checks directly to the consumers and the Fed lowered interest rates to zero percent, and injected liquidity via quantitative easing to boost the asset prices.

How is the current situation different? The government is still engaged in pro-cyclical stimulus, with the largest non-recessionary budget deficit, and no end in sight for spending. The Fed is contemplating lowering interest rates, despite rising inflation, tight labor market - and asset price bubbles.

The point is - the stock market has been addicted to monetary and fiscal stimulus since 2008, and the current situation is no different.

SPX 20Y chart (Barchart)

The bubble

Once we understand the macro context, it's easy to see why rising interest rates could threaten to burst the bubble. The stock market has been addicted to low interest rates since 2009.

But first of all, we need to establish whether the current S&P 500 valuation is a bubble or not. The training 12-month PE ratio and the forward PE ratio are both around 22, and that's overvalued, but not necessarily an irrational bubble.

However, when considering that the earnings over the last 12 months include the post-pandemic stimulus, it's easy to conclude that there is a bubble in earnings.

Specifically, unless the government and the Fed continue to drop the "helicopter cash" on the consumers and businesses, the recent earnings growth is unsustainable. In addition, once the pandemic-related savings are exhausted, the consumption is likely to drop - and some say that the pandemic-related savings are nearly exhausted. Thus, the earnings are likely to contract.

Thus, given the earnings bubble, a better measure for valuation is the 10-year inflation adjusted PE ratio, or the Shiller PE Ratio, which is currently at 34.5 - and that's a bubble based on the chart below.

Shiller PE Ratio: (Multpl.com)

Why are interest rates rising?

Given that the current dip is a reaction to the increase in interest rates, it is important to understand why interest rates are rising.

The recent leg of the bear market since October 2023 is entirely based on the Fed's dovish turn in November 2023. After the Fed spoke in November, the Fed made an official dovish turn at the December 2023 FOMC meeting, signaling 3 interest rate cuts in 2024, and abandoning the "higher-for-longer" policy.

The market interpreted this dovish turn as the Fed's attempt to avoid the recession, and priced 6-7 cuts in January 2024. The inverted yield curve causes a recession with long and variable lags, but the Fed apparently wants to avoid this recession, perhaps due to the US elections in November.

However, the problem is inflation. The January core CPI surprised the upside, which was confirmed by the core February CPI, and the corresponding core PCE inflation metrics. It looks like inflation is accelerating, which is also evident by rising oil prices (USO).

Thus, the short-term interest rates are rising as the market is beginning to understand that the Fed will not be able to cut interest rates - until the recession.

The long-term interest rates are rising primarily due to an increase in the real interest rate as the market is starting to understand that the Fed needs to keep the financial conditions tight due to rising inflation.

Implications

The longer the short-term interest rates stay higher, (the Fed is unable to cut), the higher the probability of a recession, and the recessionary bear market - this is when the earnings contract.

However, the stock market has been ignoring the rising rates so far in 2024. Yes, the S&P 500 tried to sell off after the CPI reports in January and February, but the positive earnings surprises from the big tech companies - specifically Meta (META) and Nvidia (NVDA), kept the rally going despite rising rates.

Of course, the rally has been also supported by the still dovish Fed, viewing the current increase in inflation as a "bump".

Thus, the bubble is unlikely to burst until 1) we get the negative earnings report from the big tech firms, and/or 2) the Fed makes a decisive hawkish turn. Since these conditions are still not met, I continue to rate S&P 500 as a Hold.

However, the current support line is likely to be broken, but the probability of a strong bounce remains as long as the big tech earnings continue to surprise to the upside, and the Fed continues to stay dovish.