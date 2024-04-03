Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SP500: Rising Rates Threaten To Burst The Bubble

Apr. 03, 2024 6:07 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)US2Y, US10Y, USO, META, NVDA, META:CA, NVDA:CA1 Comment
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.36K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 is down at the uptrend support level after a strong Q1 performance, in response to the rising interest rates.
  • Rising interest rates threaten to burst the stock market bubble addicted to monetary and fiscal stimulus since 2008.
  • The longer the short-term interest rates stay high, the higher the probability of a recession and recessionary bear market.

Markets Open After Dow Drops Over 200 Points And S&P 500 Streak Ends

Michael M. Santiago

Uptrend support level test

After the stellar Q1/24 performance and 10%+ gains, the S&P 500 (SP500) started Q2 with two down days, testing the uptrend support level. The slight dip in stocks to start the Q2 appears to

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.36K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News