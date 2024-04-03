Nadya So/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at the mortgage REIT Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) in the context of its preferred securities. We currently hold the Series D (RITM.PR.D) in our High Income Portfolio and have recently added Series A (RITM.PR.A) as well given it's a nice complement as we discuss below.

RITM is a rare mortgage REIT whose book value has held up very well since the start of 2022. This feature is much more relevant to preferreds shareholders who are more concerned about the downside in equity coverage. RITM.PR.A features a 7.7% yield which is expected to step-up to a double-digit level later this year. And if it is redeemed, its yield-to-call into the redemption would also be at a double-digit level - a kind of win-win for investors.

A Stable Rithm

Rithm Capital has held up relatively well in the broader mortgage REIT sector over the past year as well as over the longer term, and this is why it has been in our line of sight for some time.

Preferreds investors are less interested in the upside of the common stock than they are in the downside of the company's book value. This is because a drop in book value reduces the amount of equity that stands behind the preferred. And it is why the stability in book value is so important - the more stable the book value, the less risky the preferreds, all else equal.

The chart below shows the change in book value of a number of mortgage REITs over two key periods - the COVID period (i.e. 2020/2019 - y-axis) and the period since 2021 (x-axis) which has seen a rise in longer-term interest rates as well as elevated interest rate volatility.

We see that RITM has held up relatively well across these periods. Although it underperformed over the COVID period, it significantly outperformed over the last few years. Its very strong performance since 2021 is, perhaps, more important than its underperformance during the COVID period given the change in the company's strategy in the last few years (i.e. going forward RITM should look more like a post-2021 RITM than a pre-2021 RITM) and the likelihood that future shocks are more likely to be of a post-2021 variety than the existential 2020 variety.

Systematic Income

On average, its book value has held up much better than the broader sector. Interestingly, the two companies ahead of it are Ready Capital (RC) and Arbor Realty (ABR), both of which are now in the commercial real estate epicenter. Both companies' CRE CLOs are struggling, and the companies are working with borrowers to recapitalize deals. This is why, despite their historic strength, we would focus elsewhere for the time being.

Systematic Income

One reason why RITM has set itself apart in the last few years is that it has an unusual strategy. Its business profile resembles that of an alternative asset manager more than a typical mortgage REIT. The company has continued in this vein recently, acquiring the asset manager Sculptor as well as a third-party servicer SLS.

Another reason for the relative stability in book value has been the large portfolio of mortgage servicing rights. This allocation is helpful as MSRs are one of the few assets with negative duration, i.e. MSRs appreciate in value as interest rates rise since the mortgage servicing annuity lengthens because the likelihood of underlying mortgage refinancing decreases. That said, the company said it has hedges in place against its servicing assets, so we shouldn't see a big change in their overall value if rates move either way.

Another favorable element of the company's portfolio is its lack of legacy CRE assets. In fact, Sculptor is looking to set up a fund to bottom-fish in the CRE space. The company has also continued to focus on consumer loans. Last year, it acquired $1.4bn of consumer loans from Goldman Sachs as part of its Marcus bank unwind. It also acquired a portfolio of residential transitional loans from PacWest as various commercial banks have begun to pull back on their lending to support their capital ratios.

Another element of diversification is its SFR or single-family residential property business. There are 4,200 homes in the portfolio with a value of around $1bn against $200m of capital. The company hopes to take advantage of rising cap rates given the shortage of housing in the US and high rents.

This broad diversification of the portfolio along diversified business segments including servicing, funds management, build-to-rent and others as well as a greater reliance on a fee-based rather than risk-taking strategy is something that is very attractive to preferreds shareholders and which puts RITM in a different category from most of the rest of the mortgage REIT space.

RITM has 4 preferreds outstanding as shown below from our service Preferreds Tool. Three are Libor-based preferreds which, in all likelihood, will migrate to SOFR, given the Calculation Agent language in their prospectus. RITM.PR.D is the sole 5-year Treasury reset stock with a first reset date towards the end of 2026.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

The attraction of RITM.PR.A is two-fold. First, on a relative-value basis it looks better than Series B or C given its yield profile dominates these two stocks (i.e. the blue line remains above the red or yellow line). And two, it is on track to provide a double-digit yield for investors either because it floats in August (where the yield is expected to be north of 10%, taking into account possible Fed cuts up to that date) or because it is redeemed in which case its annualized yield will be close to 15% over a half-year period. The company recently issued an 8% bond which could be used for redemption.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

We continue to hold RITM.PR.D as it provides an attractive yield of 7.75% today. If interest rates across the yield curve fall more than expected, its price should benefit given its modest duration. At today's 5-year Treasury yield, the stock's yield would rise north of 11% on its reset date. A redemption would also generate a yield north of 11%. In our view, both RITM.PR.A and RITM.PR.D could be attractive components of a diversified income portfolio.