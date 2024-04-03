FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a company that provides a platform to manage and facilitate global payments across multiple currencies and payment methods. It has a unique business strategy, where it focuses its solutions towards specific verticals. As of today, it generates revenues from providing payment solutions across four verticals - education, healthcare, travel, and B2B.

Since going public in 2021 at a price of $34, share performance has been lackluster overall. FLYW reached its all-time high of just under $52 in the same year, but the stock continued trending down and trading sideways around mid-twenties on average for most of 2022. YTD performance alone has also been underwhelming, with FLYW down -19%.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $27.3 presents over 15% upside from the current trading price of $23.6.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

FLYW has decent and improving fundamentals. Though revenue growth has slowed down since the past two years, FLYW still saw an over 39% YoY growth in FY 2023 as it generated over $403 million of revenue. On the flipside, the deceleration was also offset with expansions across operating cash flow (OCF) and GAAP net margin. In FY 2023, net loss margin narrowed significantly to -2%, suggesting that FLYW is very close to breakeven. The strong net margin expansion has resulted in almost 15x increase YoY in OCF, a highly exceptional performance. Effectively, it has also helped FLYW to end up with a much stronger liquidity outlook into FY 2024. Moreover, FLYW also raised over $274 million from stock issuance in FY 2023 to bolster its liquidity.

Catalyst

company presentation

I believe the signing of blue chip clients in the education vertical in Q4 doesn't only demonstrate FLYW's strong reputation and sales execution but also indicate future revenue growth potential. The education vertical drives 79% of FLYW's revenue as of FY 2023, effectively making it FLYW's largest business. As such, strength in the vertical should result in meaningful overall revenue growth for FLYW. As commented by the management, we continue to see strong results across all geographies for the education vertical in Q4:

In education, we continue to expand our higher education footprint globally, including notable growth in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia Pacific. We also continue to see success in our land and expand strategy in the United States, increasing the footprint of our full suite solution, landing many blue chip clients.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

company presentation

With NRR of 125% as of 2023 and relatively solid cohort growth, FLYW also has a proven track record in delivering future revenue expansion from within existing clients. This has demonstrated relatively strong product stickiness. In my opinion, the stickiness here could be driven by the fact that FLYW's solution is highly mission-critical for its clients, since the platform is mainly used for transaction processing.

This creates a win-win solution. While the client needs FLYW's payment solution to process transactions and generate revenues, FLYW also benefits from increased transaction activities. As a company that provides global payment solutions, FLYW derives the majority of its revenue from the transactions processed within its clients' businesses. More importantly, this means that larger clients, who often process higher transaction volume, should also drive meaningful future transaction revenue expansion.

Transaction revenue has in fact seen an increasing share in the revenue mix over the past two years as FLYW continues to see higher market penetration in the higher-ed industry, its core market. In FY 2023, transaction revenue made up over 80% of FLYW's overall revenue, up from just 73% in 2021.

Furthermore, in addition to the continued land-and-expand sales motion in Q4, FLYW's M&A and channel partnership strategies within the education sectors also point to attractive future revenue growth potential. For instance, as per the comment by the management, the strategic acquisition of StudyLink presents an exciting international TAM expansion opportunity:

Embedding Flywire's payment technology into StudyLink's international admissions application and agent management software unlocks our opportunity to monetize the nearly $1 billion in deposit volume their platform is involved in today. Our vision is to extend the StudyLink platform beyond Australia, leveraging Flywire's global clients and team.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Risk

Risk to my thesis appears minimal for now. If any, I would note that while the combination between FLYW's core payment system with StudyLink could yield an attractive business potential, the growth prospect outside Australia still remains unproven. More importantly, the acquisition also happened pretty recently, meaning that there also lies an integration risk ahead here.

As a result, I believe that the management's comment in the Q4 earnings call about taking StudyLink into other international markets in the future could create a market over-expectation that may potentially put pressure on share performance.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for FLYW is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect FLYW to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $509 million, a 26% growth, in line with its revenue guidance that already incorporates the cost of ancillary services. I assign FLYW a forward P/S of 7.2x, where it is trading today. It also implies a share price appreciation to $30. In this scenario, FLYW will continue to see strong future revenue growth due to its successful client expansion motion. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - FLYW to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $483 million, in line with its revenue guidance with assumed cost of ancillary services. In this scenario, I assign FLYW a forward P/S of 6.3, a contraction from where it is trading today. It also projects a correction to $25.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $27.3 per share, projecting a potential upside of over 15%. I would rate the stock a buy.

Conclusion

FLYW is a global payment company with a vertical-focused strategy with proven success in the international education sectors. With payment business solutions in education making up almost 80% of its business as of FY 2023, the recent large deal and M&A activities in the space, such as the StudyLink acquisition and also the notable sales growth in UK and Asia Pacific, serve as indicators for future revenue growth in FY 2024. Risk remains minimal, in my opinion. My 1-year price target of $27.3 projects a potential upside of over 15%. I rate the stock a buy.