Rate Adjustment Underpins Greenback

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.26K Followers

Summary

  • The adjustment to US interest rates continues and this helps underpin the US dollar.
  • The dollar is firmer against all the G10 currencies today, while emerging market currencies are mixed.
  • A powerful earthquake off the coast of Taiwan shuttered factories, but the Taiwan dollar managed to eke out minor gains.
  • Gold rose to a new record high near $2288.50 before profit-taking saw it fall slightly below $2268 where it found fresh bids.
  • May WTI extended its recent gains to trade near $85.65 today.

Financial and Technical Data Graph Over World Map

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The adjustment to US interest rates continues and this helps underpin the US dollar. The 10-year (US10Y) yield rose to 4.40% yesterday, the highest it has been since last November. It is trading 4.34%-4.38% today. The two-year (

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

