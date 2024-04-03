Wall Street Breakfast: Oh Boy!

Oh boy!

It's decision day for the future of Walt Disney (DIS) as shareholders settle a long-in-the-making battle over the company's 13-member board. The House of Mouse's annual meeting is set to begin at 1 PM ET, so stay tuned on Seeking Alpha for live coverage in the afternoon. The drama is also far from a by-the-books affair: Disney is facing the most expensive proxy fight for board seats in history, on two separate fronts.



Fresh blood: Activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Group have put forward Peltz and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo for a pair of seats. His biggest aim is to accelerate media profitability and clarify Disney's streaming strategy after overpaying $71B for 21st Century Fox in 2019. Also to be reviewed is the creative engine at Disney's movie studios and clarifying items like CEO succession (see more below). Elsewhere, Blackwells Capital is pursuing three board seats and has raised the prospect of splitting Disney into stand-alone public companies, as well as objecting to Peltz's plans for the board.



As of this morning, Disney management was in the driver's seat after its biggest investor looked to back the company's slate. Vanguard Group holds some 8.3% of Disney, and it's reportedly voting for Disney's nominees. That means with more than 60% of votes counted, Disney's nominees are leading the competing slates from Trian and Blackwells, though the final result will likely come down to a heavy retail voting presence. Among influential proxy advisory firms, Glass Lewis has backed Disney's director slate, while ISS has supported Peltz's candidacy, but not Rasulo's.



What's at stake? Notably, nobody's looking for the ouster of Iger, who has been at the helm almost continuously for two decades, but adding activist board members would serve as a distraction for his recovery plan. Since Iger's return to the CEO chair in November 2022, Disney's stock (DIS) has risen 25% to Tuesday's close of $122.82. Much of that gain, though, has come since the end of October, when Iger foe Ike Perlmutter gave Trian power over his voting shares, raising Trian's stake to 33M shares. Since that point, Disney shares have gained a whopping 53%.

Higher and higher

Gold futures notched a fresh all-time high on Wednesday at above $2,300 an ounce, continuing a trend that had been seen for most of the past month. Demand has increased despite gains in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Safe havens have also been in the spotlight amid concerns over a widening conflict in the Middle East, as well as bullish sentiment supported by strong physical demand from central banks and retail investors. Traders will closely watch Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech today for further insights into his policy outlook. (39 comments)

Just Walk Out

There had been high hopes for Amazon's (AMZN) 'Just Walk Out' technology, but the system is being pulled from its Fresh stores in the U.S. The automated grab-and-go tech used a combination of cameras and sensors to eliminate cashiers and checkout lines. Dash Carts will be used instead, which will let shoppers track their spending and see their totals in real-time. 'Just Walk Out' will remain in Amazon Go stores and some Fresh stores in the U.K., but the e-commerce giant reportedly faced challenges in controlling costs and building support for the technology with other retailers. (8 comments)

Three-way split

General Electric has finally completed its breakup, as its aerospace and energy businesses began trading separately on the NYSE. Shares of GE Aerospace (GE), the conglomerate's cash cow that kept the "GE" ticker, dropped 22% on Tuesday to reflect the changes. Meanwhile, power and renewable energy unit GE Vernova (GEV) briefly rose over 5%, before reversing course to end 1.4% lower. The third unit, GE HealthCare (GEHC), was spun off last year and its shares have performed well so far, bucking the trend of many spinoffs that have resulted in muted stock performances. (3 comments)