Liberty Global: The Sunrise Spinoff Should Unlock Value

Summary

  • Management claims a large discrepancy between the value of their assets of $48 a share and the share price of $16.7.
  • Liberty Global releases 4Q2023 results, announcing a plan for Swiss Sunrise spin-off, which should bring $7.7 - $13.7 per share value to shareholders.
  • The share price of Liberty Global has halved since 2017 despite large share buybacks of 60%. Liberty Global will continue its share buyback with 10% for this year.
  • While there are issues, I claim that $16.7 a share is misvalued and assess a Strong Buy as a great value opportunity for patient investors.

Investment Thesis

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)(NASDAQ:LBTYB)(NASDAQ:LBTYK), a European leader in broadband, video, and mobile communication, has reduced its share count by more than 60% since 2017. Despite this reduction, the share price is down substantially, with

I am a former engineer who switched career in 2018 to fully focus on capital management in public and private markets.While I enjoy investigating obscure Deep Value plays, my primary focus lies in Oil, Gas, and Uranium Investing.I joined SeekingAlpha to share my investigative results with the public and to help fellow investors make informed decisions when investing in obscure value or energy stocks.Don't forget to subscribe, so you don't miss any multibagger opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBTYK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

