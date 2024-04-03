Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)(NASDAQ:LBTYB)(NASDAQ:LBTYK), a European leader in broadband, video, and mobile communication, has reduced its share count by more than 60% since 2017. Despite this reduction, the share price is down substantially, with management claiming the largest-ever value gap in their stock.

While standard valuation metrics like EV/EBITDA do not point to undervaluation compared to peers, the unique corporate structure offers a different approach to value the company on a sum-of-parts basis, which points to a significant discount in value.

The company is running a leveraged buyback strategy, which, despite unfavorable macro conditions, should yield a significant upside in the stock if the management plays its cards correctly.

Even though most investors, including myself, would welcome more aggressive buybacks, the recent announcement about the spin-off of their Swiss subsidiary Sunrise should unlock substantial value for shareholders.

I doubled down on my investment with a price target of at least $25. Considering the catalyst in the form of the Sunrise spin-off, I rate the stock as a Strong Buy.

Introduction

Liberty Global (further "LG") is a holding company owning a collection of businesses in broadband, video, and mobile communication. LG is often shuffling its assets and currently holds:

LG main assets (LG presentation)

During its 4Q2023 results, LG announced several significant news regarding its never-ending asset restructuring, including a plan to spin off its Swiss subsidiary Sunrise.

Billionaire John Malone, the so-called "Cable Cowboy," is the key figure in the controversial corporate levered-buyback strategy. Some investors are already losing patience and claim that the strategy doesn't work when combined with no organic growth.

While each subsidiary has its own story, in this article, I'll focus on the holding itself, its financial engineering and its valuation.

Let's Consolidate First

Before we dive deeper, we need to figure out what the management plays with. As LG doesn't consolidate its 50% stakes in VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo (further "VZ") into their results, we need to do it ourselves.

LG EBITDA (LG financial statement)

Total EBITDA = 2.37 + 50%*4.53 + 50%*1.97 = $5.6B

Consolidated debt stands at $15.86B. VMO2 disclosed the debt in its 2023 results, standing at £16.15B, which translates to $20.37B. VZ also recently disclosed the debt in their 2023 results at €11B, translating to $11.9B.

Total Debt = 15.86 + 50%*20.37 + 50%*11.9 = $32B

LG also has a balance sheet with $5.3B of total liquidity, comprised of $1.4B in cash, $2.3B of investments held under SMAs, and $1.6B of unused borrowing capacity, which I do not include in the debt & cash calculation.

Net Debt = 32 - 1.4 - 2.3 = $28.3B

EV (Enterprise Value) = MC + Net Debt = 6.5 + 28.3 = $34.8 billion

The resulting adjusted valuation metrics are:

EV/EBITDA = 34.8/5.6 = 6.2

Debt/EBITDA = 28.3/5.6 = 5

These are the valuation metrics for LG and its peers, as seen on the surface.

Company Name EV/ EBITDA Debt / EBITDA NTM MC/FCF Liberty Global 8.84 (6.2) 6.23 (5) 6.3 Deutsche Telek. 5.76 3.33 6.2 Orange S.A. 5.02 2.27 7.74 Telefónica, S.A. 5.02 3.72 5.86 Telecom Italia 5.57 4.55 31.2 Telenor ASA 7.34 2.4 14 Swisscom AG 7.82 1.77 18.2 Vodafone Group 6 3.7 7.4 Click to enlarge

When you compare the adjusted metrics with their peers, you see LG being more leveraged than others and EV/EBITDA in line with peers. So, to say, it does not look exceptionally cheap.

The Value Lies In The Corporate-Level Structure

John C. Malone

John C. Malone, the "Cable Cowboy," is the story's central point; you need to understand him to understand Liberty Global. Recently, the Singleton Foundation uploaded a video with the story of Dr. John C. Malone, which, in my mind, is a must-see for LG investors.

While not everybody loves John, not many would argue about him being one of the most prominent minds of the late 20th-century investing world. He is known for his engineering genius and friendliness to investors but also for his financial engineering. He always makes obscure structures with different classes of shares in his companies, taking a lot of debt and avoiding taxes to the extremes. It is not different for Liberty Global.

The Debt Structure

Financial engineering has many negative short-term effects on the share price, but one thing is positive and especially important, and I consider it a core of the investment thesis. All of the $32B debt is isolated from the HoldCo level. This means that if any of their subsidiaries fail on its debt, it won't affect the holding or any other subsidiaries. With this in mind, taking a different valuation approach is more suitable.

The "Sum of the parts" valuation

The sum of parts value (LG presentation)

When buying LG shares, you are buying HoldCo, which is not responsible for the debt repayment of each subsidiary. This means you are simply buying cash of $10 per share, listed stakes worth $2 per share, and ventures worth $6 per share, which is already a value of $18 per share. With today's share price of $16.7 a share, it implies that you are getting all of their main businesses for free.

What these businesses are worth is questionable as they are all highly leveraged. Management valued them on OFCF (Operating Free Cash Flow) multiples compared to their representative peers in their countries and implied value of $30 per share.

The Sum of the parts results in a value of $48 per share. Consider the current price of $16.7 per share, which would imply a 187% upside.

Why I Wouldn't Pay Anything Close To $48

There are reasons investors wouldn't pay this much for the company. Next to common holding discount, my reasons are:

1. The corporate structure

As for all of John's companies, LG has multiple classes of shares with LBTYA, LBTYB, and LBTYK. The "B" shares have ten times higher voting power, and John and the management hold the majority. This reality makes any potential hostile acquisition impossible. The existence of multiple share classes with different voting rights also makes it challenging for index funds to include LG in their funds. In 2021, during the deal between AT&T and Discovery, John gave up his super-voting shares, which gave LG investors hope that it could also happen with LG shares.

2. Levered equity strategy in times of rising rates

In a recent podcast, John explained the levered equity strategy like this:

The original theory was tax-advantaged levered equity returns so that a business like Cable with relatively low cash returns but tax-sheltered and leveraged could produce a highly predictable growth story, which could then grow, consolidate, and provide extraordinary equity returns as long as the wind is in your back. Works better with cheap money, and full tax deductibility, and works best with growth. If you don't have growth, if you have rising capital costs and reduced tax benefits, it does not work as well. It is just mathematics.

Well, this is the main issue here. The whole sector is highly leveraged, and the interest rates on European currencies and the USD have increased in recent years.

Debt structure (LG presentation)

LG subsidiaries have a complex debt structure with a combination of fixed and floating rates. Fortunately, the FCF is predictable, and banks are willing to roll a new debt.

Debt terms (LG presentation)

The subsidiaries are expected to start repaying the debt principals by 2027. Hopefully, the rates will be lower by then because refinancing at current rates would mean up to 3% higher rates on their debt. With a total of $32B in debt, a 1% change in rates means $320M in yearly interest payments. This would not be fatal, but the subsidiaries might have to cut their investments, resulting in significant changes across the industry.

3. Management's incentives program

While management holds a large portion of the shares, huge incentive plans are in place. This is a significant cost for the company every year, with $192M in 2022 and $231M in 2023.

LG EBITDA calc. (LG financial statement)

As if that is not enough, there are 84M potentially issuable shares from exercising the outstanding options with different strike prices. Compare it to the shares outstanding of 378M. That is a potential 22% dilution.

Options outstanding (LG 10K report)

4. Complexity in reporting

The company presents its numbers via "adjusted EBITDA." The issue is that this metric doesn't include the above-mentioned share-based compensation. This is not by any means a minor cost, and I believe that management should include it in their presentations to investors.

Another issue for investors is the presentation of free cash flow (FCF). The company presents FCF without consolidation of their joint ventures VMO2 and VZ. Instead, they only include cash received. This is standard among holding companies, and I wouldn't mind it. The issue is that the FCF from VMO2 does not cover the cash distribution.

FCF vs. distribution (VMO2 financial statement)

5. Competition and Regulation

Europe is composed of small countries. There is competition between 3 to 4 telcos, even in small countries. It is a very competitive market with a fight for every client. This competitiveness makes it difficult for anyone to make decent profits as you need scale to overcome your fixed costs.

Telcos are calling for consolidation as they could save a lot of fixed costs, bring cheaper services to clients, and use the money saved to invest further in the 5G network. Unfortunately, the EU regulator worries that consolidation would lower the competition and bring worse service to customers.

LG subsidiaries are powerful players in their markets. I believe that as these markets of 3 to 4 players are oligopolies, they will eventually stop competing on pricing, divide the market, and make money together.

Seth Klarman's Largest Equity Position

Like all value investors, I was once all about Warren Buffett. His speeches during annual meetings are valuable sources of wisdom. He once said: "Seth Klarman is one of a handful of investors I would trust with my money."

Since then, I have been all about Seth Klarman, so it is no surprise that I got very interested in LG, which is, by far, Klarman's largest equity position.

Seth Klarman said:

I'm of the view that every stock is a potential buy at one price, a hold at another price, and a sell at a higher price. What that means is that risk is related to what you pay, not just to what you buy.

Applying Seth's wisdom, I believe this is precisely the case: a troubled company with many issues but with a stock price deep in the "Margin of safety" territory.

What if the valuation gap doesn't close?

The management claims they are doing everything to lower or close the valuation gap. If that happens, good. I will make a quick profit and will move on.

While financial engineering, like leveraged buybacks, does not create value, it moves value from impatient to patient investors when done correctly.

While there are reasons for low valuation, implying their main assets' zero value is clearly undervalued, so any buyback they make under this valuation moves the value to long-term investors.

I want the management to make as many buybacks as possible while the stock price is down, so we, together with John and the managers, will be the last shareholders to own the whole company. LG is on a good way there as it bought 60% of all shares since 2017, 18% just last year, and will buy back at least 10% this year.

Has FY2023 Delivered?

LG is successfully raising prices as the total revenue grew from $12.9B in 2022 to $13.6B in 2023. The reported distributable cash flow of $1.4B is great, but as I explained above, it is built from many one-time cash inflows.

What I care about more is the assets reshuffling. There are many ways how managers could significantly shrink the valuation gap. For example, collapsing the multi-class shares or just a dividend of $1 per share would invite many new investors. Management made five announcements about how they plan to move the value to shareholders and lower the valuation gap.

News (LG presentation)

Management is doing their things and reshuffling assets again. I like that the buyback plan continues, but I wouldn't mind seeing a higher number than just 10%.

In my opinion, the most significant announcement is the 100% spin-off of their Swiss subsidiary Sunrise to shareholders in a tax-free transaction. CEO also said:

This is unlikely to be our last equity capital market transaction or unique value-creation event. Each of our FMC operations is positioned well for growth, strategic moves, asset monetization, and, at the right time, potential equity market financing transactions that could be value-creative.

The largest disappointment is likely the guidance from their main asset, VMO2, with 2024 revenue expected to be stable in the best case.

VMO2 guidance (VMO2 financial statement)

Overall, the FCF from LG's four main assets, including Sunrise, is guided for $945M. Distributable cash flow will be further enhanced by non-core asset sales.

2024 Guidance (LG presentation)

Sunrise Spin-off

LG bought Sunrise in 2020 for EV CHF6.8B (7.5x EBITDA). Today, Sunrise is expected to bring around $400M of FCF annually, with an EBITDA of $1.15B.

LG plans to list Sunrise on the Swiss exchange, and they will contribute $1.7B in advance of the listing, so the final leverage of Sunrise will stand at around 4x EBITDA.

While I would rather see that $1.7B used for buybacks, I must admit that it might significantly boost Sunrise's valuation. If burdened by heavy leverage, I am not sure if management would be able to pay a high, stable dividend, and investors would be simply much less attracted.

Swisscom, the main competitor for Sunrise, is trading for nearly 8x EV/EBITDA and 18x MC/FCF with a 4.1% dividend yield. While I believe Sunrise could be trading near this value, there is a note in the LG presentation about listing two different share classes. This likely means that John and the managers will again create super-voting shares, which, in my opinion, will keep the valuation lower. We will be informed in a coming Sunrise presentation.

The low-end valuation for Sunrise per 1 LG share could be only:

6.5x EV/EBITDA

EV = 6.5 * 1.15 = $7.5B

MC = $7.5B - the debt of $4.6B = $2.9B

Implied MC/FCF = 7.25

Distributed value per share = $2.9B / 378 million shares = $7.7

On the higher end:

8.5x EV/EBITDA

EV = 8.5 * 1.15 = $9.8B

MC = $9.8B - debt of $4.6B = $5.2B

Implied MC/FCF = 13

Distributed value per share = $5.2B / 378 million shares = $13.7

The low-end valuation seems very pessimistic, even with dual-class shares. This is a Swiss market with low inflation, a strong currency, and low rates. I believe it will trade higher, considering the implied 13.8% FCF yield compared to Swisscom's 5.55% yield.

The high-end valuation still implies a 7.7% yield, which, considering the low Swiss rates, could still be attractive.

My Investment Decision

Liberty Global is a tough value investment, where one needs to be patient and move emotions away to focus on the value.

After many years of decline in stock prices, there is a significant catalyst that should force the market to re-evaluate the LG shares.

It is difficult to put a fair price number on the stock. I consider the $48 claimed by management as unrealistic any time soon.

I believe that with the spin-off that should pay me $7.7-$13.7 per share within this year and the continuing buyback program, the current $16.7 is way too low and deep in the margin of safety territory.

I will be buying more shares if the price stays below $25 a share. I have doubled down on the investment with about 15% of my portfolio and a Strong Buy label for patient value investors.