Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Finding Victories In A Confusing First Quarter For Global Markets

Apr. 03, 2024 8:30 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHIU, CHIR, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, XLI, VIS1 Comment
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Market swings punctuated the first quarter as “central bank speak” proliferated and caused confusion.
  • I put first quarter global markets into perspective and highlight some “little victories” that may have been easy to overlook.
  • The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for March came as a relief - and got a vote of confidence from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell.

Lecture global business A

Laurence Dutton

I ran into a financial advisor I know after church on Easter Sunday, and I asked him what he and his colleagues are hearing from clients after such an impressive quarter. He said they can't make sense of what's happening

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.73K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News