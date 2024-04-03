Art Wager

Summary

Following my coverage of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), which I upgraded to a buy rating as I turned positive on the business's near-term prospects due to its strong order growth, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. The stock did just as expected, rising above my previous price target of $158. Fundamentals and business outlook tracked well against my expectations too. However, with the stock trading at $172 today, I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold as I believe the upside is priced in already.

Investment thesis

LEN report the strength that I was expecting previously, where 1Q24 saw closings growth of 23% and order growth of 29%, which despite a decline in ASP of 8%, gross margin expanded 60bps, signifying the strong incremental margin from the volume growth. However, because of the 80 bps increase in SG&A, this pressured the EBIT line, where 1Q24 core operating margins came in at 13.6% (down 20 bps y/y). Though margins were down, I think the absolute results were very strong, which is evident in the major outperformance in operating EPS of $2.57 vs. the prior guidance range of $2.15 to $2.20.

1Q24 results basically supported and reinforced my thesis for LEN. that the business will continue to see momentum in the near term. The underlying situation remains the same, while mortgage rates have tapered since 4Q23, buyers are still being pushed to the new home market due to constrained supply. As such, while some investors might be negative on the 8% decline in ASP, I thought the flexible pricing strategy was really smart as it allowed LEN to gain share in several key markets. It was noted by management that such gains included as much as 700 bps in Indianapolis, the Central Valley, CA, and Jacksonville.

In Houston, by 300 basis points to 11.5%, and in San Antonio by 700 basis points between 2.5%. In Colorado, where we're ranked number one and almost 10% market share, which is double that of the number two builder who had been the perennial market leader. 1Q24 earnings results call

FRED

As top-line strength continues in the foreseeable future, I think a similar strength will also start to surface in the P&L for margins (i.e., margin to expand), given the multiple signs of potential cost improvements. For instance In 1Q24, construction costs fell 11% y/y, and cycle times contracted 7 days to 154 days sequentially, recovering back in line with pre-covid levels. I think it's significant that cycle time has decreased because it indicates steady operations and the efficiencies that have resulted from strengthening trade partnerships and re-engineering products. Collectively, I expect to see higher incremental leverage from lower costs and higher volumes. In my opinion, there are two likely scenarios here: (1) LEN uses the excess profits to encourage top-line growth via low pricing or outright incentives; (2) LEN lets the excess profits flow through to the bottom line, driving earnings growth. This outcome would depend on the macro conditions, which I think, based on the current outlook where the Fed is confident they can cut rates in 2H24, scenario 2 should play out as there is less need for LEN to offer pricing discounts on incentives as consumer demand recovers (mortgage rates get cheaper).

An interesting development that added another layer is that management is pursuing a spin-off of most of its remaining land positions. The positive impact is that it offers LEN a permanent source of capital (vs. the current land banking partners, which mostly use private equity capital that is less flexible given the limited life connected with specific funds). How it works is that they would spin $4 billion worth of owned land into a land banking vehicle, which is a taxable event, and then this vehicle would offer the option to develop lots to LEN and recycle capital into new land positions. From a cash flow perspective, the progress towards the asset light strategy would also enable LEN to generate higher cash flows that it can use for further debt paydowns and share repurchases.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for LEN based on my DCF model is $188, implying that the current share price is trading at a near-expected fair value. My model assumptions are that LEN will generate ~$3.26 billion of FCF in FY24, normalizing from the elevated levels of $5.08 billion in FY23 (this was elevated mainly due to the ~$960 million working capital benefit seen in 4Q23). I estimated $3.26 billion by annualizing 1Q24 performance, which I note could be underestimating the business as LEN should see sequential improvements through the year. Looking ahead to FY24, because of the demand momentum, I believe a 7% growth in FCF is plausible. Also note that this growth target is at the low end of LEN historical FCF through-cycle growth CAGR since FY05 (i.e., from FY05 to any fiscal year afterwards, FCF growth CAGR has always been above 5%, the lowest being 7% in FY21). As such, there could be potential upside. Assuming a terminal growth rate of 2% and a discount rate of 10%, my intrinsic calculation for the LEN share price is $188.

Risk

The cut in interest rates might not trigger as much demand for housing as expected as a large portion of home owners have their mortgage rates locked in at 4 to 5%. Hence, they are unlikely to sell their homes, which will continue to put pressure on prices for new homes. LEN might be forced to continue to offering incentives and price discounts to attract demand, thereby limiting FCF growth potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am downgrading LEN to hold despite strong 1Q24 results. While the business outlook remains positive with near-term momentum, the current share price of $172 has already priced in the expected upside. The risk here is that the potential rate cut might not significantly boost demand as existing homeowners hold onto lower mortgage rates. This could put pressure on Lennar to offer incentives, limiting free cash flow growth. If this happens, it might put pressure on the stock price that is embedding in continuous positive momentum.